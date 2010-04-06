Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision.

By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with clarity, manages risk intelligently, and exits with purpose — just as the Ichimoku system was designed to do.

Whether you trade trend continuations or breakouts through the cloud, Nova ICH Trader brings you a disciplined, all-in-one approach to price action.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.

Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.

Secure your copy now and let the cloud guide you with structure and purpose.

Why traders choose Nova ICH Trader:

Full Ichimoku Logic, Fully Automated

Uses all five components of the Ichimoku system — Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou Span A/B, and Chikou — to deliver precise, synchronized trade setups.

Trades with Structure, Not Hope

Avoids random signals and weak trends by confirming entries through multiple layers of market alignment.

Strong Risk Framework

No martingale, no grid. Each trade includes a defined stop loss and built-in exit conditions based on Ichimoku logic.

Multi-Asset, Multi-Timeframe Ready

Adaptable to currency pairs, commodities, and crypto — ideal for 1H to daily trading styles.

Clarity Over Complexity

Ichimoku is powerful, but hard to master manually. Nova ICH Trader automates the complexity while keeping logic transparent and backtested.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees future results — but Nova ICH Trader gives you a structured, time-tested framework for trading with discipline and confidence.

Try the demo today and claim your license before the launch offer ends.



