Nova RSI Trader
- Experts
- Anita Monus
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Nova RSI Trader is a disciplined automation of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — one of the most widely used momentum indicators in trading. This EA transforms RSI’s simple yet powerful logic into a structured strategy that balances overbought and oversold signals with strict execution filters.
Instead of reacting to every dip or spike, Nova RSI Trader waits for the right setups — when price and momentum confirm each other. It avoids chasing false reversals and focuses only on clear signals backed by structure.
The result is a clean, rules-based system that captures turning points with discipline while filtering out the noise.
Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full cost rises to $350.
Why traders choose Nova RSI Trader:
-
RSI, Fully Automated
Implements the classic Relative Strength Index with strict entry conditions.
-
Clear Momentum Signals
Trades only when RSI confirms overbought or oversold conditions with context.
-
Risk Control by Design
Each trade has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.
-
Versatile Market Coverage
Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — optimized for H1 to daily charts.
-
Efficient and Transparent
Simple rules, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.
A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees profits — but Nova RSI Trader delivers a structured, momentum-based approach built on one of trading’s most trusted indicators.
Try the demo today and secure your launch license before the price rises to $350.