Strategy B

Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is built on a classical Price Action Momentum approach — no AI hype, no quantum terms, no over-complication.Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools:

  • ADX → to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength

  • Bollinger Bands → for a dynamic Trailing Stop

The entry signal itself is purely Price Action–based. This keeps Strategy B robust, universal, and resistant to historical curve-fitting.

Key Feature — Professional Risk/Reward 3:1

Strategy B maintains an average Reward-to-Risk ratio above 3:1, which makes it suitable for professional, risk-controlled trading.

Most profit comes from medium and strong directional moves — exactly where crypto performs best.

Default presets included for (Download presets »)

  • M15: BTCUSD, ETHUSD  

  • H1: BTCUSD, ETHUSD  

Why Momentum Trading Works

Momentum forms when liquidity enters the market. A large participant pushes price in a specific direction → volatility increases → a trend begins.

Crypto markets are high-volatility and naturally trend-driven, which makes momentum trading exceptionally effective.

Backtests clearly show: even during major crypto market crashes, Strategy B successfully captured these impulse moves.

Strategy B trades both directions by default:

  • Long entries

  • Short entries

However, you may limit the EA to Long-only or Short-only in one click.

Risk Management — No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging

Strategy B uses:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop based on Bollinger Bands

  • No martingale

  • No averaging

  • No grids

  • No arbitrage logic

  • No AI-generated randomness

Every trade is protected from start to finish.

Recommended Account:

  • Minimum balance: $500

  • Recommended: low-spread brokers for crypto instruments

  • Supported: ECN, Raw, and Crypto CFD accounts

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro supports a wide range of US stocks, including   (Downl
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Unlike Stock Trader Pro ( product page >> ) , the trading strategy of Stock Eagle EA i
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Göstergeler
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
Momentum Classic
Ivan Pochta
3.9 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Momentum Classic Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Classic   is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Classic  also has several filters, based on deviation fro
Momentum Open
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Momentum Open  Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/579509 Momentum Open  is a completely automatic trading EA. It is a fact that market is mostly trading in range and high-power bursts are rare. These sharp movements are starting with momentum, which is a signal to trend start, increased volatility and trading volumes. We built a special algo, which seeks for such  Impulse  (Momentum) , to signal trade entry.  Momentum Open  also has several filters, based on deviation from standard
EvoNightEA MT5
Ivan Pochta
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EvoNightEA MT5 v.10.3 Presets:   Download >>> EvoNightEA MT5   v.10.3   Live Results:   Here >>> EvoNightEA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor based at midnight scalping during the low market volatility.   EvoNightEA   is based on the principles of channel trading and Price Action. The system analyzes the price movement in the daily range and, based on the data obtained, trades in the low-volatility market in rollover. Most of the parameters are dynamic, thus reducing the chance of overfitti
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Göstergeler
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines, arrows, and labels for easy analysis. DiverX   for   MetaTrade
Aureon EA
Ivan Pochta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis , one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI . Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI , Bollinger Bands , and ATR for improved accuracy and mar
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt