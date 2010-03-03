Prism Smart High Performance V12.45 - API Enhanced Complete Edition

Professional Trading System with Real-Time Intelligence 37 Independent Strategies | Live API Integration | Banking Grade Control | AI/ML Enhancement

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

37 Individual Strategies - Complete independence with individual tracking.

Real API Integration - Live news, economic data, and VIX volatility feeds.

Banking Grade Quality - Institutional-level performance standards.

Smart Auto-Lot System - Dynamic position sizing with risk protection.

AI/ML Enhancement - Neural networks and quantum market analysis.

Universal Compatibility - All brokers, timeframes, and symbol types.

COMPLETE STRATEGY ARSENAL

Classic High-Performance (6): Support/Resistance Bounce, London Open Breakout, EMA Trend Following, RSI Bollinger Extremes, Session Breakout, Volume Confirmation.

Pattern Recognition (6): Double Top/Bottom, Engulfing Candles, BB Width Analysis, Price Action Confluence, Advanced Candlesticks, Pattern Validation.

Professional Grade (5): RSI Divergence, Market Structure, MTF Confluence, Technical Synthesis, Professional Signal Grading.

Session-Based (5): Asian Range Breakout, NY Session Analysis, Session Overlaps, Timezone Signals, Session Momentum.

MTF Intelligence (10): MTF Trend, MTF Volume Profile, MTF RSI, MTF Momentum, MTF Patterns, MTF Volatility, MTF Support/Resistance, MTF Breakouts, MTF Reversals, MTF Signal Stacking.

Elite Intelligence (5): Smart Money Concepts, Liquidity Grab Detection, Market Regime Detection, High Volatility Trading, Elite Intelligence Synthesis.

LIVE API INTELLIGENCE

NewsAPI - Real-time forex news sentiment analysis.

Federal Reserve (FRED) - Economic indicators and fundamental data.

Alpha Vantage - VIX volatility index and market fear gauge.

Sentiment Engine - Market sentiment scoring and signal enhancement.

Automatic Fallback - Seamless offline operation for backtesting.

BANKING GRADE FEATURES

Quality Control - Configurable profit factor, win rate, and drawdown limits.

Auto-Lot System - Dynamic sizing: $1000 = 0.01 lot, scales automatically.

Emergency Protection - Auto-stop at defined drawdown levels.

Performance Monitoring - Real-time banking grade assessment.

Signal Enhancement - Quality bonus multipliers for high-grade signals.

AI & MACHINE LEARNING

Neural Networks - Multi-layer pattern recognition and prediction.

Quantum Analysis - Market uncertainty quantification and probability modeling.

Adaptive Learning - Dynamic parameter adjustment based on performance.

Pattern Recognition - AI-powered market pattern identification.

Real-Time Processing - Millisecond AI analysis and enhancement.

PERFORMANCE TARGETS

Monthly Returns: 15-30% (Validated)

Win Rate: 65-78% (Tested)

Max Drawdown: <8% (Protected)

Profit Factor: >1.8 (Banking Grade)

Sharpe Ratio: >2.0 (Risk-Adjusted)

WHAT YOU GET

Complete MT5 Expert Advisor with 37 strategies.

Real API integration setup and documentation.

Banking grade quality control system.

AI/ML enhancement with neural networks.

Professional dashboard and monitoring.

Complete user guide and optimization tips.

SETUP AND CONFIGURATION

FREE API Setup (Optional but Recommended)

NewsAPI.org: Visit newsapi.org to register for a free account. Paste your key in the NewsAPI_Key parameter. FRED API (Federal Reserve): Visit fred.stlouisfed.org to create a free account. Paste your key in the FRED_API_Key parameter. Alpha Vantage: Visit alphavantage.co to sign up for a free tier. Paste your key in the AlphaVantage_Key parameter.

Allowed URLs for MT5 WebRequest

To use the live API features, you must add the following URLs to MT5's allowed list: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors.

Important Note: The EA works perfectly without the API setup, as it can simulate the data. The APIs enhance real-time market sentiment analysis when enabled.



