BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4

BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4

BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.

 Features:
  • Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money.
  • Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol.
  • Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest trades.
  • Set TP: Assign a default TP level (in pips) to all open orders.
  • Customizable Panel: Change position and size of the buttons as needed.
  • Live Profit Display: Shows total profit in pips and USD in real-time.
 Risk Management:
  • Total Stop Loss (optional): You can set SL based on pips or a percentage of your balance.
  • Breakeven offset can be based on fixed pips or a specific amount in money.
 Parameters:
  • BreakevenProfitPips – Pips to add to breakeven (0 = off)
  • BreakevenProfitMoney – Profit in money to add to breakeven (0 = off)
  • TotalStopLossPips – SL in pips for all positions (0 = off)
  • TotalStopLossPercent – SL as % of balance (0 = off)
  • DefaultTP_Pips – Default Take Profit in pips
  • PanelX / PanelY – Position of the panel on screen
  • BtnW / BtnH – Width and height of buttons
 Compatibility:
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Symbol-specific: Applies only to the current chart symbol
  • Works with market and pending orders
 Notes:
  • This is a manual utility and does not open any trades on its own.
  • Make sure automated trading is enabled in your terminal settings.
 Need help?

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram:

Smart risk management is just one click away!

Önerilen ürünler
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Yardımcı programlar
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Yardımcı programlar
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Yardımcı programlar
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Yardımcı programlar
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
Gary Leon Patton
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Yardımcı programlar
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
SL InfoPanel
Sergei Lopukhov
Yardımcı programlar
SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument. The panel contains the following information: The first column: The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss. Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders). Open Short orders (number of l
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Yardımcı programlar
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Göstergeler
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Fx Trading Assistant
Vu Duy Hoang
Yardımcı programlar
Fx panel tool for manual trading. Everything you need for scalping trading, swing trading! - For onclick trading: * Can set stop loss, take profit * Can auto calculate the volume for you depend on how much money you allow to lost every trade. * Can close all trade, close trade follow Symbol * Can minimize panel for better watching price moving * Can trade with minimize panel - For pending order: * Can draw order price + stoploss + take profit by UI * Can modify order and re-calculate profit +
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Yardımcı programlar
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Trading Helper
Siarhei Vashchylka
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Helper - Program for trading and money management. It works with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Comfortable trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Fixed percent method. The panel can select the lot size based on a predetermined risk 3. Trading with a fixed lot. In a few clicks, select a lot and open a Trade 4. Posi
Note on chart synchronized
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Grafik   üzerine   doğrudan   not   yazın   ve   işlem   yaparken   gözlemlerinizi   kullanın Semboller   arasında   hatırlatıcıları  senkronize etme   seçeneği   sayesinde   mevcut   piyasa   durumu   hakkında   önemli   bilgileri  hatırlayabilirsiniz Böylece ,   bu   araç   işlem   yaparken   daha   önce   fark   ettiğiniz   önemli   bilgilerin   gözden   kaçmasını   önlemenize   yardımcı   olacaktır . Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız için iletişime geçin   |
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Yardımcı programlar
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Trade Manager 4 Lite
MPP Labs
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
Rabihfx Trade Manager 2
Rabih Abdallah
Yardımcı programlar
Rabihfx Trade Manager 2   Rabihfx trade manager V2 is an utility Expert advisor that will manage your trades automatically just click sell or buy buttom and ilt will do the work at each level of take profit Contact us after purchase for a  free trading system Easyly Manage your trades and automate it from 1 dashbord  You signal provider or yourself if you have 3 take profits inesert it in our trade manager and click  sell/buy and let rabihfx trade manager protect and automate your open trades 
Verdure Forex Calculators
Olawale Adenagbe
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Forex Calculators aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements 4 calculators in one single indicator. It is the first of it's kind on MT4 platform. Calculators implemented are: Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator. Margin
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Otomatik başa baş seviyeleri Bu   araçla ,   işlem   istenilen   kâra   ulaştığında otomatik SL hareketini etkinleştirebilirsiniz.  Özellikle   kısa   vadeli   işlemciler   için   önemlidir.   Ofset seçeneği de mevcuttur: bir miktar kâr korunabilir. Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız için bana ulaşın   |   MT5 versiyonu Otomatik başa baş fonksiyonunu etkinleştirme süreci: 1.   Sembol veya İşlem Seçin   Auto BE fonksiyonunun etkinleştirileceği: mevcut   [Symbol]  
Grid Builder
Oleg Remizov
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The   Grid Builder MT4   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Yardımcı programlar
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
KopierMaschine
Denis Nikolaev
Yardımcı programlar
KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта KopierMaschine  для  MetaTrader   5 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копировать
PendingGrid Panel
Andrej Nikitin
Yardımcı programlar
The analyzer panel allows traders to add the pending order grid (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) quickly and efficiently.   Parameters stop mode - select stop setting mode every order - stop levels are set for each order separately position as - common stop levels for all orders order type - select pending order type Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop magic - set a magic number for open orders if necessary. If position as mode is enabled, stop levels are corrected for all orders
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Yardımcı programlar
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Siparişlerin önceden ayarlanmış ve MT4 terminali için otomatik lot hesaplamasına sahip bir ticaret paneli. Dikkat, Ticaret Paneli strateji test cihazında çalışmaz (yalnızca takip eden durdurma testi). Kılavuz, Açıklama, Hafif Demo İndir. Başarılı tüccarlar, öz disiplin ve yetkin yönetim ile ayırt edilirler. Sabit bir lot kullanırsanız, o zaman risk altındasınız demektir. Sonuçta, farklı zaman dilimlerinde farklı mesafeler vardır ve karsız bir işlem birkaç kar marjını kapatabilir. Otomatik lot ku
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
SAFETYLOCK , yatırımcıların mevcut açık pozisyonları için ters bir emir belirleyerek ani piyasa dönüşlerine karşı korunmalarını sağlar. Bir yatırımcı veya EA yeni bir pozisyon açtığında, SAFETYLOCK otomatik olarak bu pozisyona ters yönde bir bekleyen emir oluşturur. Pozisyon zarar etmeye başlarsa, bekleyen emir devreye girer ve pozisyonu kilitleyerek zararı sınırlamaya yardımcı olur. Bu EA, başlangıç pozisyonunu kapatma, takip eden durdurma (trailing stop) ile çalışarak kazançları maksimize etm
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özel
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
STP TradeManager for the STPatterns Strategy
Eric Evert Ouweneel
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The STP Trade Manager is a utility tailored to the ST Patterns strategy by Vladimir Poltoratskiy ( www.stpatterns.com ) While specifically made for this strategy, it can also be used for other trade management. Especially when you have a need for quickly making trades and risk management. It is a huge time saver and helps in quickly drawing the different ST Patterns corridors. People familiar with the ST Patterns strategy will recognize and above all; appreciate the functions of this EA. This
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Yardımcı programlar
Terminaller Arasında İşlem Kopyalama İçin Profesyonel Çözüm. RS Trade Copier , MetaTrader 4 terminalleri arasında işlemleri kopyalamak için güvenilir ve esnek bir sistemdir. Program hem profesyonel yatırımcılar, sinyal sağlayıcıları hem de bireysel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Bir veya birkaç sağlayıcıdan gelen sinyalleri tek veya birden fazla alıcıya yüksek doğruluk ve minimum gecikmeyle iletir. Basit otomatik ayarları desteklediği gibi, gelişmiş manuel yapılandırmaya da izin verir. Elle açılan
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Yardımcı programlar
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özel
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret Danışmanı Ice Cube Scalper -         günlük çok sayıda işlem yapan ve her işlemle belirli miktarda puan kazanan   bir günlük scalper'dır   . EA'nın stratejisi RSI göstergesini kullanarak trendle işlem yapmaktır. EA, çarpan lotuyla ortalamayı kullanır, EA'yı kullanmadan önce bunu anlamanız gerekir, ancak strateji hem geriye dönük testlerde hem de canlı işlemlerde iyi performans gösterdi. Satın almadan önce danışmanın çalışmasını strateji test cihazında test ettiğinizden emin olun. Riskler
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Coppy Master MT5,   MetaTrader 4 ve MetaTrader 5 terminalleri arasında işlemleri kopyalamak için kullanılan bir araçtır. Her iki yönde kopyalamayı destekler: MT5'ten MT4'e, MT4'ten MT5'e ve aynı tipteki hesaplar arasında. Doğru çalışması için tüm terminallerin tek bir bilgisayarda veya VPS'de başlatılması gerekmektedir. DEMO   ] [   Talimat   ] MetaTrader 4'e kopyalamak için ürünün ayrı bir sürümüne ihtiyaç vardır -   Coppy Master MT4   . Ana fonksiyonları: Bağlantı türü Master ve Receiver modl
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
çalışma mantığı Stop Out yardımcı programı, Stop Out seviyesine kaç puan kaldığını gösteren basit ama çok kullanışlı bir göstergedir / Avantajı, birçok tüccarın kâr peşinde alım satım yaparken riski kasıtlı olarak fazla tahmin etmesi, mevcut marjı maksimumda kullanması ve bu durumda komisyoncunun pozisyonlarınızı zorla nerede kapatabileceğini bilmek çok önemlidir. Sadece göstergeyi grafiğe yerleştirin ve Al veya Sat'taki açık pozisyona bağlı olarak, bu işlem için fiyatın sınır işaretini graf
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Kopyalama Ustası MT4       MetaTrader 4 ve MetaTrader 5 terminalleri için bir ticaret kopyalama aracıdır. Her iki yönde de kopyalamayı destekler: MT4'ten MT5'e, MT5'ten MT4'e ve aynı tipteki hesaplar arasında MT4'ten MT4'e. Doğru çalışabilmesi için tüm terminallerin aynı PC veya VPS üzerinde çalışması gerekmektedir. [   DEMO   ] [   Talimat   ] MetaTrader 4'e kopyalamak için ayrı bir sürüm —       Kopyalama Ustası MT5       - gereklidir. Başlıca Özellikler: Kopyalama Modları Hem Master hem de R
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve etkili altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyim
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gerçek Arz ve Talep göstergesi       - tüm zaman dilimlerinde direnç ve destek seviyelerinin yerini hızlı bir şekilde belirlemenizi sağlar. Gösterge, işlemlerinde teknik analiz kullananlar için faydalı olacaktır. Göstergenin kullanımı kolaydır, sadece grafik üzerinde sürükleyip bırakın ve gösterge size en olası destek ve direnç seviyelerini gösterecektir. Zaman dilimlerini değiştirirken, yeni seçilen zaman dilimi için seviyeleri göreceksiniz. Önerilen Robot Scalper       -       sınamak   . G
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
AI Trade Analyzer   , indikatör formatında uygulanan akıllı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Program, grafikteki sinyalleri görselleştirir ve yatırımcının teknik göstergeler ve haber geçmişine dayanarak piyasa durumunu değerlendirmesine yardımcı olur. Ana fonksiyonları: 1. Teknik analiz: Popüler göstergeler için destek: EMA (kısa/uzun), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stokastik, ATR, Bollinger Bantları, Pivot Noktaları, Fibonacci. Trendleri, farklılıkları ve temel seviyeleri belirlemek. 2. Haber geçmişiyle
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
HYT (İşlemlerinize Yardımcı Olun),   iki temel teknik kullanarak zarar eden pozisyonlarınızın   ortalamasını düşürmenize   yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış bir araçtır: Standart ortalama. Trend yönünde pozisyon açılması ile korunma. Bu araç, hem alım hem de satım için farklı yönlerde açılan birden fazla pozisyonu yönetmenize olanak tanır. HYT, bir sonraki pozisyonun büyüklüğünü, emir fiyatını, ortalama yönünü ve pozisyonun belirlenen kar alma seviyesiyle kapatılmasını otomatik olarak hesaplar. Ay
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, hesabınızdaki ticaret danışmanlarınızın toplam riskini kontrol etmenizi sağlayan bir programdır. Bu program ile tüm danışmanlar için hesapta izin verilecek maksimum riski kontrol edebilirsiniz. Örneğin, maksimum düşüşün %30'u riskini belirlersiniz, yani hisse senedi alım satım robotlarınız %30'luk riski aşarsa, Risk Kontrolörü tüm danışman pozisyonlarını kapatacak ve ayrıca tüm açık çizelgeleri kapatarak, danışmanlar daha fazla çalışmaktan. Uzman Danışman, ortala
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Danışmanın açıklaması Smart Expert Advisor, her ticaret çifti için otomatik ayar seçimine sahip otomatik bir şebeke ticaret danışmanıdır. Expert Advisor, her bir döviz çifti için ayarları otomatik olarak seçer, böylece her bir çift için parametreleri tanımlamanız gerekmez, hesaplamalar işlem gören enstrümanın volatilitesine dayalıdır. İşlem sırasında giriş noktalarının yönünü ayarlayabilirsiniz. Trende göre filtreyi etkinleştir. strateji hakkında EA, geri çekilme hareketlerini yakalama mantığın
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 için Ticaret Paneli EasyTradePad   , manuel ve yarı otomatik ticaret için bir araçtır. Panel, emirlerin ve pozisyonların hızlı bir şekilde yönetilmesini ve tek tıklamayla risk yönetimi hesaplamalarının yapılmasını sağlar. Panel Özellikleri: Önceden tanımlanmış risk (% veya mevduat para birimi) ile işlemleri açın ve kapatın SL ve TP'yi puan, yüzde veya parasal değerler olarak ayarlayın Risk-ödül oranını otomatik olarak hesaplayın Zarar durdurmayı breakeven'a taşıyın K
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu elek, seçilen bir zaman aralığında (zaman çerçevesi) genellikle aşırı alımdan (% artış) veya aşırı satımdan (% düşüş) daha fazla olan varlıkları belirlemenize olanak tanır. Piyasa yasalarla yönetilir, daha ucuza satın alın, daha fazla satış yapın, ancak otomatik bir tarayıcı olmadan, örneğin içinde bulunulan hafta veya cari dönemde normalden daha fazla alınan veya aşırı satılan para birimlerini / hisse senetlerini belirlemeniz çok zor olacaktır. saat veya ay. Düzinelerce veya yüzlerce enstrü
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Göstergeler
çalışma mantığı Bu göstergenin önemi, “cihazda ne kadar yakıt kaldığını” anlamanıza izin vermesi gerçeğinde yatmaktadır. Aküsü yarı boş bir arabada bıraktığınız durumu bir düşünün, ortalama olarak bu miktar bir araba için 250 km'lik bir enerji yeterlidir, yani isterseniz 700 km'lik bir mesafeyi aşamazsınız. Yani her enstrüman için belirli bir günlük fiyat hareketi var ve istatistiksel gözlemler sonucunda varlığın günde 1 ATR'yi geçtiği zamanın %95'inde ve zamanın sadece %5'inde 2 veya daha faz
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader yardımcı programı MTI (Ana Ticaret Bilgisi) – bir tüccar için temel ticaret bilgilerini gösterir, yani: ortalama ve mevcut yayılma boyutu Kısa ve uzun pozisyonlar için takas boyutu 1 işlem lotu için 1 pip maliyeti Durdurma Düzeyi boyutu (bekleyen siparişler vermek için minimum mesafe) Mevcut (kırmızı) işlemin sonuna kadar olan süre ve bir sonraki (gri) işlem seansının başlangıcına kadar olan süre Mevcut işlem seansının sonuna kadar geçen süre kırmızı, bir sonraki seansın açılışına kad
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA'nın stratejisi, iPump göstergesi tarafından hesaplanan keskin darbelerden sonra girişlerle Swing ticaretine dayanmaktadır. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, EA, otomatik destek ile manuel ticaret açma yeteneğine sahiptir. - düşüş trendi için ↓ fiyatta düzeltici bir artıştan sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı alım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunca satarız. - bir yükseliş trendi için ↑, fiyatta düzeltici bir düşüşten sonra bir ticarete gireriz, varlık aşırı satım bölgesine düşer, trend boyunc
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
çalışma mantığı Stop Out yardımcı programı, Stop Out seviyesine kaç puan kaldığını gösteren basit ama çok kullanışlı bir göstergedir / Avantajı, birçok tüccarın kâr peşinde alım satım yaparken riski kasıtlı olarak fazla tahmin etmesi, mevcut marjı maksimumda kullanması ve bu durumda komisyoncunun pozisyonlarınızı zorla nerede kapatabileceğini bilmek çok önemlidir. Sadece göstergeyi grafiğe yerleştirin ve Al veya Sat'taki açık pozisyona bağlı olarak, bu işlem için fiyatın sınır işaretini graf
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
strateji mantığı Pump and Dump Expert Advisor, bir tüccar tarafından tüccarlar için oluşturulmuş tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Strateji “daha ​​ucuza al, daha pahalıya sat”. Fiyatta önemli bir artış/düşüş sonrasında emirler açılır. Pompa ve Boşaltma stratejisinin temel anlamı, bir varlığı fiyatı düştüğünde daha ucuza almak ve fiyatı yükseldiğinde daha yükseğe satmaktır. Muhtemelen fark etmişsinizdir, piyasadaki keskin fiyat hareketlerinden sonra, ters yönde önemli bir fiyat gerilemes
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ticaret Danışmanı Ice Cube Scalper -           bu bir gün kafa derisi       , günlük çok sayıda işlem yaparak, her işlemde birkaç puan alarak. EA'nın stratejisi, RSI göstergesini kullanarak trendle ticaret yapmaktır. EA, çarpan lotu ile ortalamayı kullanır, EA'yı kullanmadan önce bunu anlamanız gerekir, ancak strateji hem geriye dönük testlerde hem de canlı ticarette iyi performans gösterdi. Satın almadan önce, strateji test cihazında danışmanın çalışmalarını test ettiğinizden emin olun. Expert
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Yardımcı programlar
Komut Dosyası MT4 için Tüm Pozitif Siparişleri Kapat       - hesabınızdaki tüm karlı siparişleri hızlı bir şekilde kapatmanıza olanak tanır. Komut dosyası,   tüm karlı siparişleri hızlı bir şekilde kapatmanız gereken   anlar için   uygundur   . Komut dosyası, Profit_in_pips'i ayarlamak için tek parametreye sahiptir - içinde, pozisyonu kapatma koşullarının altına düşmesi için siparişte kaç puan olması gerektiğini belirtirsiniz. Komut dosyasının kullanımı çok kolaydır   , komut dosyasını grafiğin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt