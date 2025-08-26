BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4

Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money.

Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money.

Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol.

Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest trades.

Set TP: Assign a default TP level (in pips) to all open orders.

Customizable Panel: Change position and size of the buttons as needed.

Total Stop Loss (optional): You can set SL based on pips or a percentage of your balance.

Breakeven offset can be based on fixed pips or a specific amount in money.

BreakevenProfitPips – Pips to add to breakeven (0 = off)

BreakevenProfitMoney – Profit in money to add to breakeven (0 = off)

TotalStopLossPips – SL in pips for all positions (0 = off)

TotalStopLossPercent – SL as % of balance (0 = off)

DefaultTP_Pips – Default Take Profit in pips

PanelX / PanelY – Position of the panel on screen

BtnW / BtnH – Width and height of buttons

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol-specific: Applies only to the current chart symbol

Works with market and pending orders

This is a manual utility and does not open any trades on its own.

Make sure automated trading is enabled in your terminal settings.

BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.

