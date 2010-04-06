BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.
Features:
- Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money.
- Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol.
- Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest trades.
- Set TP: Assign a default TP level (in pips) to all open orders.
- Customizable Panel: Change position and size of the buttons as needed.
- Live Profit Display: Shows total profit in pips and USD in real-time.
- Total Stop Loss (optional): You can set SL based on pips or a percentage of your balance.
- Breakeven offset can be based on fixed pips or a specific amount in money.
- BreakevenProfitPips – Pips to add to breakeven (0 = off)
- BreakevenProfitMoney – Profit in money to add to breakeven (0 = off)
- TotalStopLossPips – SL in pips for all positions (0 = off)
- TotalStopLossPercent – SL as % of balance (0 = off)
- DefaultTP_Pips – Default Take Profit in pips
- PanelX / PanelY – Position of the panel on screen
- BtnW / BtnH – Width and height of buttons
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Symbol-specific: Applies only to the current chart symbol
- Works with market and pending orders
- This is a manual utility and does not open any trades on its own.
- Make sure automated trading is enabled in your terminal settings.
