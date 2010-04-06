BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4

BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4

BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.

 Features:
  • Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money.
  • Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol.
  • Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest trades.
  • Set TP: Assign a default TP level (in pips) to all open orders.
  • Customizable Panel: Change position and size of the buttons as needed.
  • Live Profit Display: Shows total profit in pips and USD in real-time.
 Risk Management:
  • Total Stop Loss (optional): You can set SL based on pips or a percentage of your balance.
  • Breakeven offset can be based on fixed pips or a specific amount in money.
 Parameters:
  • BreakevenProfitPips – Pips to add to breakeven (0 = off)
  • BreakevenProfitMoney – Profit in money to add to breakeven (0 = off)
  • TotalStopLossPips – SL in pips for all positions (0 = off)
  • TotalStopLossPercent – SL as % of balance (0 = off)
  • DefaultTP_Pips – Default Take Profit in pips
  • PanelX / PanelY – Position of the panel on screen
  • BtnW / BtnH – Width and height of buttons
 Compatibility:
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Symbol-specific: Applies only to the current chart symbol
  • Works with market and pending orders
 Notes:
  • This is a manual utility and does not open any trades on its own.
  • Make sure automated trading is enabled in your terminal settings.
 Need help?

Join our community and share your results, questions, and feedback on MQL5 and Telegram:

Smart risk management is just one click away!

Prodotti consigliati
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilità
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilità
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilità
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilità
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilità
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Utilità
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilità
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Utilità
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
Gary Leon Patton
5 (1)
Utilità
Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilità
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
SL InfoPanel
Sergei Lopukhov
Utilità
SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument. The panel contains the following information: The first column: The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss. Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders). Open Short orders (number of l
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilità
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilità
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicatori
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Fx Trading Assistant
Vu Duy Hoang
Utilità
Fx panel tool for manual trading. Everything you need for scalping trading, swing trading! - For onclick trading: * Can set stop loss, take profit * Can auto calculate the volume for you depend on how much money you allow to lost every trade. * Can close all trade, close trade follow Symbol * Can minimize panel for better watching price moving * Can trade with minimize panel - For pending order: * Can draw order price + stoploss + take profit by UI * Can modify order and re-calculate profit +
SubWindow OnOff MT4
Fabrizio Malavasi
Utilità
The purpose   of this utility is to manage one or more subwindow in the same chart by opening and closing them through a button or the keyboard keys How it works: If you want to handle more than one subwindow you need to reinstall the indicator . In this case some setups has to be customized onlu in the last subwindow installed and others setups in the installed subwindow during the first time installation. They are denoted in the input rispectively as ' LW ' and ' IW '. First of all install
Trading Helper
Siarhei Vashchylka
Utilità
Trading Helper - Program for trading and money management. It works with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Comfortable trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Fixed percent method. The panel can select the lot size based on a predetermined risk 3. Trading with a fixed lot. In a few clicks, select a lot and open a Trade 4. Posi
Note on chart synchronized
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Scrivi   note   direttamente   sul   grafico   e   usa   le   tue   osservazioni   durante   il   trading L'opzione   di   sincronizzare  i promemoria  tra  i simboli  ti   permette   di   ricordare   informazioni   importanti   sullo   stato  attuale   del  mercato Pertanto ,   questo   strumento   ti   aiuterà   a   evitare   una   situazione   in   cui   informazioni   importanti   che   hai   notato   in   precedenza   vengano   perse   durante   il   trading . Utilità multifunzione : 66+ f
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilità
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Trade Manager 4 Lite
MPP Labs
5 (3)
Utilità
Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
Rabihfx Trade Manager 2
Rabih Abdallah
Utilità
Rabihfx Trade Manager 2   Rabihfx trade manager V2 is an utility Expert advisor that will manage your trades automatically just click sell or buy buttom and ilt will do the work at each level of take profit Contact us after purchase for a  free trading system Easyly Manage your trades and automate it from 1 dashbord  You signal provider or yourself if you have 3 take profits inesert it in our trade manager and click  sell/buy and let rabihfx trade manager protect and automate your open trades 
Verdure Forex Calculators
Olawale Adenagbe
1 (1)
Utilità
Overview Money management is an all-important aspect of trading that many traders often overlook. It is very possible that even with a winning strategy, bad money management can often result in huge loses. Verdure Forex Calculators aims to help traders minimize risk and exposure in the Forex market. Verdure Forex Calculators implements 4 calculators in one single indicator. It is the first of it's kind on MT4 platform. Calculators implemented are: Lot (Trade or Contract Size) Calculator. Margin
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Livelli automatici di break-even Utilizzando   questo   strumento ,   p uoi attivare lo spostamento automatico dello SL, quando il trade raggiunge un profitto desiderato.  Particolarmente   importante   per   i   trader   a   breve termine   .   È disponibile anche l'opzione offset: parte del profitto può essere protetta. Strumento multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento  |   Contattami  se hai domande  |   Versione MT5 Processo di attivazione della funzione automatica di break-e
Grid Builder
Oleg Remizov
5 (4)
Utilità
The   Grid Builder MT4   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
FTMO Protector PRO MT4
Rando Pajuste
5 (1)
Utilità
Short Description: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an EA designed to protect your funded account by managing risk and ensuring compliance with the Prop Firm's trading rules. This EA automatically monitors equity levels, closes trades when profit targets or drawdown limits are reached, and provides a visual display of key account metrics. EA w orks with all different Prop Firm service providers. Overview: FTMO Protector PRO MT4 is an Drawdown Safeguard Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for traders
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilità
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
KopierMaschine
Denis Nikolaev
Utilità
KopierMaschine - локальный копировщик сделок между различными счетами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 в любом направлении расположенных на одном компьютере с интуитивно понятным интерфейсом. Направления копирования: MT4 --> MT5 MT4 --> MT4 MT5 --> MT5 MT5 --> MT4 для копирования между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader   5 необходимо приобрести версию продукта KopierMaschine  для  MetaTrader   5 Особенности Программа работает в двух режимах Master и Slave На один подчиненный счет можно копировать
PendingGrid Panel
Andrej Nikitin
Utilità
The analyzer panel allows traders to add the pending order grid (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) quickly and efficiently.   Parameters stop mode - select stop setting mode every order - stop levels are set for each order separately position as - common stop levels for all orders order type - select pending order type Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop magic - set a magic number for open orders if necessary. If position as mode is enabled, stop levels are corrected for all orders
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilità
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Utilità
Pannello di trading con ordini preimpostati e calcolo automatico del lotto per il terminale MT4. Attenzione, il Trading Panel non funziona nel tester della strategia (solo il test del trailing stop). Manuale, Descrizione, Download Light Demo. I trader di successo si distinguono per l'autodisciplina e la gestione competente. Se usi un lotto fisso, allora sei a rischio. Dopotutto, in diversi intervalli di tempo, una distanza diversa e una transazione in perdita possono bloccare diversi profitti. S
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (187)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (99)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (414)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (51)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.54 (13)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilità
SAFETYLOCK è lo strumento ideale per i trader che desiderano proteggere le proprie operazioni da improvvise inversioni di mercato, impostando automaticamente un ordine opposto per ogni posizione aperta. Quando un trader o un EA apre una nuova posizione, SAFETYLOCK crea immediatamente un ordine in sospeso opposto. N el caso in cui la posizione inizi a generare perdite, l'ordine pendente viene attivato, bloccando la posizione e limitando così le perdite potenziali. Questo EA offre una gamma compl
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilità
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilità
Visualizza immediatamente la cronologia delle tue operazioni chiuse per giorno e settimana, le tue operazioni aperte correnti e l'esposizione forex su un grafico! Utilizza la mappa di calore per identificare le operazioni redditizie e dove si trova il tuo drawdown attuale all'interno del tuo portafoglio di trading. Pulsanti di chiusura rapida Utilizza i pulsanti di chiusura rapida per chiudere ogni operazione su un singolo simbolo, chiudere singole operazioni per intero o ottenere profitti o p
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilità
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.53 (30)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
Utilità
Soluzione professionale per la copia delle operazioni tra terminali. RS Trade Copier è un sistema affidabile e versatile per copiare operazioni di trading tra terminali MetaTrader 4. Il programma è adatto sia ai trader esperti e ai servizi di segnali, sia agli investitori privati. Permette di trasferire segnali da uno o più fornitori a uno o più clienti con alta precisione e ritardi minimi. Supporta sia una configurazione automatica semplice che una configurazione manuale avanzata. Non interferi
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilità
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilità
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
GRID Manual v02
Clim Fandeev
Utilità
Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
Catarina Devon
Nguyen Van Bo
Utilità
Catarina Devon is an EA that automatically opens orders based on any indicator. You just need to input the name of the indicator, Buy ID, Sell ID, and Catarina Devon will not miss any signals from your indicator. Features of the EA: Opens Buy-Sell orders according to the indicator Trailing Closes orders when there is a reverse signal Closes orders based on achieved profit conditions
Altri dall’autore
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT5:   la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con Telegram su MT5, il moderno strumento che copia i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 5, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa potente soluzione garantisce un'esecuzione precisa dei segnali, ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, fa risparmiare tempo e aumenta la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni   ] [   DEMO   ] Caratteristiche principali Integrazion
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.33 (6)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [Istruzioni  
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
Experts
Consulente di trading Ice Cube Scalper -         è uno scalper giornaliero   , che effettua un gran numero di operazioni al giorno, prendendo diversi punti con ogni transazione. La strategia dell'EA è quella di fare trading seguendo il trend utilizzando l'indicatore RSI. L'EA utilizza la media con un lotto moltiplicatore, è necessario comprenderlo prima di utilizzare l'EA, tuttavia la strategia ha funzionato bene sia nei backtesting che nel trading live. Prima di acquistare, assicurati di testar
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di supporto al trading: questo tipo di strumento di supporto al trading ti aiuterà a calcolare la media delle tue posizioni precedentemente non redditizie utilizzando due tecniche: media standard copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni in base all'andamento L'utility permette   di gestire contemporaneamente diverse posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia per l'acquisto che per la vendita. Ad esempio, se hai aperto una posizione per la vendita e la seconda per l'acquisto, entr
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT5 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Coppy Master MT5   è uno strumento per copiare le negoziazioni tra i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT5 a MT4, da MT4 a MT5 e anche tra conti dello stesso tipo. Per un corretto funzionamento, tutti i terminali devono essere avviati su un computer o VPS. DEMO   ] [   Istruzioni   ] Per copiare su MetaTrader 4 è necessaria una versione separata del prodotto:   Coppy Master MT4   . Funzioni principali: Tipo di connessione Modalità Master e Ric
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Logica di lavoro L'utilità Stop Out è un indicatore semplice ma molto comodo che mostra quanti punti sono rimasti al livello Stop Out / Il suo vantaggio sta nel fatto che molti trader sopravvalutano deliberatamente il rischio nel trading in cerca di profitto, utilizzano al massimo il margine disponibile, e in questo caso è molto importante sapere dove il broker può forzare la chiusura delle proprie posizioni. Basta posizionare l'indicatore sul grafico e, a seconda della posizione aperta in C
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Copy Master MT4       è uno strumento di copia delle transazioni per i terminali MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Supporta la copia in entrambe le direzioni: da MT4 a MT5, da MT5 a MT4, nonché tra conti dello stesso tipo MT4 a MT4. Per funzionare correttamente, tutti i terminali devono essere in esecuzione sullo stesso PC o VPS. [   DEMO   ] [   Istruzioni   ] Per la copia su MetaTrader 4, una versione separata —       Copy Master MT5       - è obbligatorio. Caratteristiche principali: Modalità di c
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuti nel mondo del trading dell'oro innovativo ed efficiente con GoldPro, un robot di trading avanzato progettato specificamente per aiutarvi ad avere successo nel mercato dell'oro. Il consulente utilizza la tecnica della media, non dovresti percepirla come buona o cattiva, ma come un approccio che funziona sul mercato, scartando la convinzione unipolare che un metodo sia buono e l'altro cattivo, esiste e può essere applicato con successo, questo è un dato di fatto. Affidabilità ed esper
True Supply and Demand MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore di domanda e offerta reale       - ti consentirà di determinare rapidamente la posizione della resistenza e i livelli di supporto in tutti i tempi. L'indicatore sarà utile per coloro che utilizzano l'analisi tecnica nel loro trading. L'indicatore è facile da usare, basta trascinare e rilasciare sul grafico e l'indicatore ti mostrerà i livelli di supporto e resistenza più probabili. Quando si cambiano i periodi di tempo, vedrai i livelli per il periodo di tempo appena selezionato. Ro
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
AI Trade Analyzer   è uno strumento intelligente di analisi di mercato implementato nel formato indicatore. Il programma visualizza i segnali sul grafico e aiuta il trader a valutare la situazione del mercato sulla base di indicatori tecnici e notizie di fondo. Funzioni principali: 1. Analisi tecnica: Supporto per gli indicatori più diffusi: EMA (corto/lungo), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Stocastico, ATR, Bande di Bollinger, Punti Pivot, Fibonacci. Identificazione di tendenze, divergenze e livelli
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilità
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
HYT (Help Your Trading)   è uno strumento progettato per aiutarti   a ridurre la media   delle tue posizioni in perdita utilizzando due tecniche principali: Media standard. Copertura con successiva apertura di posizioni nella direzione del trend. Questo strumento consente di gestire più posizioni aperte in direzioni diverse, sia in acquisto che in vendita. HYT calcola automaticamente la dimensione della posizione successiva, il prezzo dell'ordine, la direzione per la media e la chiusura della po
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilità
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, un programma che ti consente di controllare il rischio totale dei tuoi consulenti di trading sul tuo conto. Con questo programma, puoi controllare il rischio massimo che sarà consentito sul conto per tutti i consulenti. Ad esempio, imposti il rischio del 30% del drawdown massimo, il che significa che se i tuoi robot di trading azionario superano il rischio del 30%, il Risk Controller chiuderà tutte le posizioni dei consulenti e può anche chiudere tutti i grafici
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Descrizione del consulente Smart Expert Advisor è un consulente di trading automatico a griglia con selezione automatica delle impostazioni per ogni coppia di trading. L'Expert Advisor seleziona automaticamente le impostazioni per ogni coppia di valute, quindi non è necessario definire i parametri per ogni coppia, i calcoli si basano sulla volatilità dello strumento negoziato. Al momento del trading, puoi impostare la direzione dei punti di ingresso. Abilita il filtro per trend. A proposito di
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
The panel has the most intuitive interface that every beginner can handle. In the SLp column  – you need to specify the SL size in pips. If the value turns gray and at the same time the Bay / Sell buttons are also inactive, then you have specified a SL value that is less than that allowed before it was set by your broker. In the TP% column   – you indicate TP in% of the account balance. In the settings, you can choose on the basis of what this indicator will be calculated, by equity, balance or
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilità
EasyTradePad – Pannello di trading per MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   è uno strumento per il trading manuale e semi-automatico. Il pannello consente una rapida gestione di ordini e posizioni, nonché calcoli di gestione del rischio con un solo clic. Caratteristiche del pannello: Apri e chiudi le negoziazioni con rischio predefinito (% o valuta di deposito) Imposta SL e TP in punti, percentuali o valori monetari Calcola automaticamente il rapporto rischio/rendimento Sposta lo stop loss al pareggio C
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
Indicatori
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator   that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes defining zones of resistance and support determination of overbought and oversold zones Indicator functions: Defining a trend This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive. Determination of support and resistance levels
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilità
Questo screener consente di identificare le risorse che sono più del solito ipercomprate (% di aumento) o ipervendute (% di caduta) entro un periodo di tempo selezionato (intervallo di tempo). Il mercato è regolato dalla legge, compra a meno, vendi di più, ma senza uno scanner automatico sarà molto difficile per te identificare valute/azioni che sono in ipercomprato o ipervenduto più del solito, diciamo, entro la settimana in corso, o l'attuale ora o mese. Possono essere decine o centinaia di s
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Indicatori
Logica di lavoro L'importanza di questo indicatore risiede nel fatto che permette di capire quanto “carburante è rimasto sullo strumento”. Immagina la situazione, sei partito in un'auto con una batteria mezza scarica, in media questa quantità di energia è sufficiente per un'auto per 250 km, quindi se vuoi, non puoi superare una distanza di 700 km. Quindi, per ogni strumento, c'è un certo movimento di prezzo giornaliero e, come risultato di osservazioni statistiche, è stato rivelato che l'85% d
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Utilità MetaTrader MTI (Main Trading Info) – mostra le informazioni di trading di base per un trader, vale a dire: dimensione media e attuale dello spread Scambia le dimensioni per posizioni corte e lunghe Costo di 1 pip per 1 lotto di trading Dimensione del livello di stop (distanza minima per effettuare ordini in sospeso) Tempo fino alla fine della sessione di trading corrente (rossa) e tempo fino all'inizio della sessione di trading successiva (grigia). Il tempo fino alla fine della sessione
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
Stop Out Line for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Logica di lavoro L'utilità Stop Out è un indicatore semplice ma molto comodo che mostra quanti punti sono rimasti al livello Stop Out / Il suo vantaggio sta nel fatto che molti trader sopravvalutano deliberatamente il rischio nel trading in cerca di profitto, utilizzano al massimo il margine disponibile, e in questo caso è molto importante sapere dove il broker può forzare la chiusura delle proprie posizioni. Basta posizionare l'indicatore sul grafico e, a seconda della posizione aperta in C
EA Pump and Dump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Experts
Logica strategica Pump and Dump Expert Advisor è un consulente di trading completamente automatizzato creato da un trader per i trader. La strategia è "compra meno, vendi più caro". Gli ordini vengono aperti dopo un significativo aumento/ribasso del prezzo. Il significato di base della strategia Pump and Dump è acquistare un bene a un prezzo inferiore quando il prezzo scende e venderlo a un prezzo più alto quando il prezzo aumenta. Probabilmente avrai notato che dopo bruschi movimenti di prez
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Consulente commerciale Scalper per cubetti di ghiaccio -           è uno scalper diurno       , facendo un gran numero di scambi ogni giorno, prendendo diversi punti con ogni transazione. La strategia dell'EA è quella di negoziare con il trend utilizzando l'indicatore RSI. L'EA utilizza la media con un lotto moltiplicatore, è necessario capirlo prima di utilizzare l'EA, tuttavia la strategia ha funzionato bene sia nel backtesting che nel trading dal vivo. Prima di acquistare, assicurati di test
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilità
Script Chiudi tutti gli ordini positivi per MT4       - ti consentirà di chiudere rapidamente tutti gli ordini redditizi sul tuo account. Lo script è   adatto   per i momenti in   cui è necessario chiudere rapidamente tutti gli ordini redditizi   . Lo script ha l'unico parametro per impostare Profit_in_pips - in esso specifichi quanti punti di profitto dovrebbero essere nell'ordine in modo che rientri nelle condizioni per chiudere la posizione. Lo script è molto facile da usare   , basta trascin
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione