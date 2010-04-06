Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert

Expert Advisor for MT4

Useful utility MUST have for all traders. With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it.

The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.


