LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only)

LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe. It utilizes a grid trading strategy, allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility.

🔍 Main Features:

Grid Strategy Logic

The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations.

Order Management Controls

Set a maximum number of allowed trades to help control risk exposure.

Customizable Stop Loss (by percentage)

Adjust stop loss settings based on account size or trade volume, supporting flexible risk management.

Trailing Stop Feature

Optional trailing stop can be enabled to follow favorable price movements and manage trades dynamically.

🛠️ Configuration

Simple and intuitive input settings

ON/OFF switches for filters and features

Supports ATR and EMA filters for additional control

Built-in risk and lot size control

⚠️ Important Information

This EA is intended for users comfortable with the risk profile of grid trading . It may involve increased drawdown and is not suitable for risk-averse traders.

It has been optimized specifically for the XAU/USD pair on M30. Use on other pairs or timeframes is not recommended.

❗ Notes

For best results, consider enabling the ATR Filter , EMA crossover filter , and Trailing Stop Mode in the settings.

To help users better understand the product, a User Guide is available in the comment section.

Please contact via the MQL5 messaging system if you have questions.

🔄 Updates

All future updates will be available via the Market platform. Users can manually update from their terminal when a new version is released.









