AlgoAction DailyShield – Advanced Price Action Logic & Institutional Shield

AlgoAction DailyShield is a premium algorithmic trading system for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation and high-precision execution. Instead of traditional lagging indicators, AlgoAction DailyShield utilizes a Proprietary Price Action Engine to exploit market imbalances and institutional order flow.

The Strategy: Adaptive Price Intelligence

Advanced Pattern Recognition: The EA identifies high-probability "Price Exhaustion" and "Trend Continuation" zones using a sophisticated internal logic. It looks for specific candlestick structures that signal institutional accumulation or distribution.

Momentum Synchronization: Built-in trend filters ensure the EA only enters trades when price action aligns with the underlying market structure, significantly increasing the win rate.

Non-Lagging Entries: Unlike RSI or MACD based bots, AlgoAction DailyShield reacts to real-time price movement, entering the market at the exact moment of a confirmed breakout or reversal.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

Daily Drawdown Protection (2%): A hard-coded safety feature. If the account equity drops by 2% in a single day, the EA instantly halts all operations. This protects you from "Black Swan" events and unexpected market volatility.

Intelligent News Avoidance: Connected directly to the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar. Aegis intelligently scans for high-impact events and moves to the sidelines to avoid slippage and artificial price spikes.

True Risk/Reward Ratio: Every trade is mathematically optimized for a minimum 1:2 R/R ratio. We focus on "Quality over Quantity."

No Risky Methods: Aegis DOES NOT use Grid, Martingale, or Averaging. Each position is a standalone trade with its own Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Key Technical Features

Auto-Lot Calculation: Risk management is automated based on your preferred percentage per trade.

Smart Trailing Engine: A multi-stage trailing stop that locks in profit as the trade progresses, ensuring a "Winning Trade" never turns into a loss.

Stealth Mode: SL and TP can be handled internally to prevent "Stop Hunting" by unscrupulous brokers.

How to Achieve Success with Aegis

Optimized Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and major Indices.

Minimum Balance: $500 for proper risk scaling.

Broker: Any ECN/Raw spread broker with low latency.

Setup Note: Please add the URL of the calendar provider in your MT5 WebRequest settings to enable the News Filter (Instructions included in the manual).

AlgoAction DailyShield is designed for the disciplined investor. Stop gambling, start trading with institutional logic.