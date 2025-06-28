Littleboy EA

LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only)

LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe. It utilizes a grid trading strategy, allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility.

🔍 Main Features:

  • Grid Strategy Logic
    The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations.

  • Order Management Controls
    Set a maximum number of allowed trades to help control risk exposure.

  • Customizable Stop Loss (by percentage)
    Adjust stop loss settings based on account size or trade volume, supporting flexible risk management.

  • Trailing Stop Feature
    Optional trailing stop can be enabled to follow favorable price movements and manage trades dynamically.

🛠️ Configuration

  • Simple and intuitive input settings

  • ON/OFF switches for filters and features

  • Supports ATR and EMA filters for additional control

  • Built-in risk and lot size control

⚠️ Important Information

  • This EA is intended for users comfortable with the risk profile of grid trading. It may involve increased drawdown and is not suitable for risk-averse traders.

  • It has been optimized specifically for the XAU/USD pair on M30. Use on other pairs or timeframes is not recommended.

❗ Notes

  • For best results, consider enabling the ATR Filter, EMA crossover filter, and Trailing Stop Mode in the settings.

  • To help users better understand the product, a User Guide is available in the comment section.

  • Please contact via the MQL5 messaging system if you have questions.

🔄 Updates

All future updates will be available via the Market platform. Users can manually update from their terminal when a new version is released.




Plus de l'auteur
Dashboard Crossover EMA
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator , a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators , across multiple currency pairs , and over multiple timeframes —all in one compact, easy-to-read panel. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Wh
FREE
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! Overview: SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time . Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator , this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities! ️ Key Features: SuperTrend-Based Signals Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-base
Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Utilitaires
This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop , automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging) , and a smart SL/TP synchronization system , all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface . Features: 1. Smart Trailing Stop Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor. You can define: Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g.,
SmartTrader Signal
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
Multi Signal Pro   - Trading Indicator Descri ption: MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicat or that co mbines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Vol ume   Profile analysis to identify trading oppor tun ities. How to Tr ade: Entry Signals: Green Arr ows : Buy signals -   e nter long positions Red Arrows : Sell s ignals - e nter short positions Volume Analy sis: Blue Histogram : Shows trading volume   distr ibution across price levels Yel low Line : Point of Contro
Smart Band
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
Smart Band Signal MT5 combines adaptive volatility bands with trend and momentum filters to produce clean trading signals suitable for intraday and swing traders. The indicator dynamically adjusts band width to market conditions, marks reliable reversals and breakouts, and displays immediately actionable Green BUY and Red SELL   on the chart.  How signals are generated (clear rules) BUY signal (long): Price touches or closes below the Lower Smart Band. Middle band (adaptive SMA) is flat or slopi
TrendFusion 3
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities. How It Works Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend. Buy Signal : Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward. Sell Signal : Triggered when the sh
