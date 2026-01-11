Pro Trader Indi
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Sürüm: 1.0
Smart Reversal Signal PRO - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator
🎯 Professional reversal detection system with intelligent TP/SL management
KEY FEATURES:
✅ Multi-Filter Signal System - Combines RSI, MACD, Moving Average & Stochastic for high-probability entries
✅ Smart TP/SL Placement - TP1 at Support/Resistance levels, SL at swing points
✅ Signal Spacing Control - Prevents overtrading with minimum bars between signals (10-20 candles)
✅ Real-Time WinRate Dashboard - Track performance with live statistics, profit factor, and win/loss ratio
✅ ATR Volatility Filter - Avoids low-quality signals during low volatility periods
✅ Session Filter - Trade only during London (08:00-17:00 GMT) or NY (13:00-22:00 GMT) sessions
✅ Clean Chart Display - Auto-removes old signals, shows only current trade setup
✅ Complete Alert System - Pop-up alerts, push notifications, and Telegram support
✅ Visual Trade Management - Clear entry, TP1 SL levels with pips/points display
✅ Performance Rating - 5-star rating system based on win rate (★★★★★ for 60%+)
INTELLIGENT DESIGN:
- Toggle each filter ON/OFF independently
- Customizable TP distances and swing-based stop loss
- Works on all timeframes and currency pairs
- No repainting - signals stay locked once formed
- Professional dashboard with key metrics
PERFECT FOR:
- Swing traders seeking high-quality reversal entries
- Traders who want structured TP/SL management
- Users needing performance tracking and analysis
- Both beginners and experienced traders
SPECIFICATIONS:
- Entry: Market close price on signal
- TP1: Nearest support/resistance level
- SL: Below/above recent swing low/high + buffer
💰 Start trading reversals with confidence and complete transparency!