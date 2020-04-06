Littleboy EA

LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only)

LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe. It utilizes a grid trading strategy, allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility.

🔍 Main Features:

  • Grid Strategy Logic
    The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations.

  • Order Management Controls
    Set a maximum number of allowed trades to help control risk exposure.

  • Customizable Stop Loss (by percentage)
    Adjust stop loss settings based on account size or trade volume, supporting flexible risk management.

  • Trailing Stop Feature
    Optional trailing stop can be enabled to follow favorable price movements and manage trades dynamically.

🛠️ Configuration

  • Simple and intuitive input settings

  • ON/OFF switches for filters and features

  • Supports ATR and EMA filters for additional control

  • Built-in risk and lot size control

⚠️ Important Information

  • This EA is intended for users comfortable with the risk profile of grid trading. It may involve increased drawdown and is not suitable for risk-averse traders.

  • It has been optimized specifically for the XAU/USD pair on M30. Use on other pairs or timeframes is not recommended.

❗ Notes

  • For best results, consider enabling the ATR Filter, EMA crossover filter, and Trailing Stop Mode in the settings.

  • To help users better understand the product, a User Guide is available in the comment section.

  • Please contact via the MQL5 messaging system if you have questions.

🔄 Updates

All future updates will be available via the Market platform. Users can manually update from their terminal when a new version is released.




