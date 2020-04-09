Somi Auto Trailing stop EA

This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop, automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging), and a smart SL/TP synchronization system, all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface.

🔧 Features:

1. Smart Trailing Stop

  • Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor.

  • You can define:

    • Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g., start trailing after 200 points).

    • Custom trailing steps (e.g., move SL every 100 points).

  • Works in 2 customizable trailing steps.

2. Dynamic SL for Floating Loss

  • Automatically moves SL dynamically when trade is in loss beyond a specific threshold (e.g., -200 points).

  • Helps to cut losing trades while letting winners run.

3. DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Logic

  • Automatically opens DCA orders when conditions are met or immediately on EA start (optional).

  • Adjustable:

    • Max DCA levels (e.g., 3 levels).

    • DCA distance (in points).

  • Manual DCA trigger via on-screen button.

  • Ideal for grid-style averaging in trending or ranging markets.

4. Apply SL/TP to All Same-Direction Trades

  • One-click button to apply the same SL and TP to all open trades of the same symbol and direction.

  • Useful for managing multiple entries (e.g., scalping or layered trades).

5. On-Chart GUI Buttons

  • All core features are controlled via clean and compact buttons:

    • ✅ Toggle Trailing Stop

    • 💠 Trigger DCA

    • 🎯 Apply SL/TP

    • 🔁 Reset EA

  • Easy to use. No need to open settings panel or input values repeatedly.

⚙️ Inputs:

  • TrailingStartStep1 – Profit in points to start trailing (Step 1)

  • TrailingStep1 – SL distance in Step 1

  • TrailingStartStep2 , TrailingStep2 – Optional Step 2

  • DynamicSLWhenNegative – Move SL dynamically in loss beyond this level

  • EnableDCA , MaxDCA , DcaDistance

  • MagicNumber

🧠 How to Use:

  • Attach EA to a chart with open positions or after manual entries.

  • Use buttons to toggle features or apply settings.

  • Compatible with manual trading, prop firm strategies, or scalping techniques.

✅ Advantages:

  • Non-intrusive: Doesn’t interfere with entry logic – you remain in control.

  • Lightweight and fast.

  • Works with any broker, symbol, and account type.

  • Suitable for funded challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.).

⚠️ Note:

  • This EA does not open trades by itself unless DCA is enabled.

  • Always test in demo or strategy tester before going live.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification
Minh Phuong Phung
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! Overview: SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time . Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator , this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities! ️ Key Features: SuperTrend-Based Signals Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-base
Dashboard Crossover EMA
Minh Phuong Phung
Göstergeler
Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator , a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators , across multiple currency pairs , and over multiple timeframes —all in one compact, easy-to-read panel. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Wh
FREE
Littleboy EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Uzman Danışmanlar
LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only) LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe . It utilizes a grid trading strategy , allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility. Main Features: Grid Strategy Logic The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations. Order Management Controls Set a maximum number of allowed tr
FREE
SmartTrader Signal
Minh Phuong Phung
Göstergeler
Multi Signal Pro   - Trading Indicator Descri ption: MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicat or that co mbines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Vol ume   Profile analysis to identify trading oppor tun ities. How to Tr ade: Entry Signals: Green Arr ows : Buy signals -   e nter long positions Red Arrows : Sell s ignals - e nter short positions Volume Analy sis: Blue Histogram : Shows trading volume   distr ibution across price levels Yel low Line : Point of Contro
FREE
Smart Band
Minh Phuong Phung
Göstergeler
Smart Band Signal MT5 combines adaptive volatility bands with trend and momentum filters to produce clean trading signals suitable for intraday and swing traders. The indicator dynamically adjusts band width to market conditions, marks reliable reversals and breakouts, and displays immediately actionable Green BUY and Red SELL   on the chart.  How signals are generated (clear rules) BUY signal (long): Price touches or closes below the Lower Smart Band. Middle band (adaptive SMA) is flat or slopi
FREE
TrendFusion 3
Minh Phuong Phung
Göstergeler
TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities. How It Works Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend. Buy Signal : Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward. Sell Signal : Triggered when the sh
FREE
DualEdge Hedge
Minh Phuong Phung
Uzman Danışmanlar
DualEdge Hedge – Smart Hedging EA for MT5- Suitable for the Gold (XAUUSD) market in 2025, optimized for the M1 and M5 timeframes. DualEdge Hedge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to capture profitable trading opportunities through a pullback-entry hedging strategy . The EA identifies price retracements (pullbacks) after strong moves and opens positions in both directions, applying a smart hedging mechanism to reduce risk exposure. With optimized stop-loss and take
FREE
FundPass EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Uzman Danışmanlar
FundPass EA – The Ultimate Tool to Pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, Oanda, The5ers & more) FundPass EA is specially designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges such as FTMO, The5ers, Oanda, MFF, and others . With advanced risk management and intelligent trading logic, this EA maximizes your chance to pass evaluations and maintain consistency on funded accounts . Key Features: Automated Risk Management Built-in protection for Daily Loss Limit and Max Drawdown according
FREE
M15 Scalping
Minh Phuong Phung
Uzman Danışmanlar
A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
FREE
AlgoAction DailyShield
Minh Phuong Phung
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlgoAction DailyShield – Advanced Price Action Logic & Institutional Shield AlgoAction DailyShield is a premium algorithmic trading system for MetaTrader 5,used for TIMEFRAME H1, XAU/USD, GOLD, engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation and high-precision execution. Instead of traditional lagging indicators, AlgoAction DailyShield utilizes a Proprietary Price Action Engine to exploit market imbalances and institutional order flow. The Strategy: Adaptive Price Intelligence Advance
FREE
