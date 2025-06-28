Littleboy EA
- Versione: 1.19
- Aggiornato: 31 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only)
LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe. It utilizes a grid trading strategy, allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility.
🔍 Main Features:
-
Grid Strategy Logic
The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations.
-
Order Management Controls
Set a maximum number of allowed trades to help control risk exposure.
-
Customizable Stop Loss (by percentage)
Adjust stop loss settings based on account size or trade volume, supporting flexible risk management.
-
Trailing Stop Feature
Optional trailing stop can be enabled to follow favorable price movements and manage trades dynamically.
🛠️ Configuration
-
Simple and intuitive input settings
-
ON/OFF switches for filters and features
-
Supports ATR and EMA filters for additional control
-
Built-in risk and lot size control
⚠️ Important Information
-
This EA is intended for users comfortable with the risk profile of grid trading. It may involve increased drawdown and is not suitable for risk-averse traders.
-
It has been optimized specifically for the XAU/USD pair on M30. Use on other pairs or timeframes is not recommended.
❗ Notes
-
For best results, consider enabling the ATR Filter, EMA crossover filter, and Trailing Stop Mode in the settings.
-
To help users better understand the product, a User Guide is available in the comment section.
-
Please contact via the MQL5 messaging system if you have questions.
🔄 Updates
All future updates will be available via the Market platform. Users can manually update from their terminal when a new version is released.