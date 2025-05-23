Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1

2.67
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready

Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges.

Why Oktagon Ultra Excels

  • Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit
    No exceptions—each trade is fully protected for smart risk management.

  • Two years of real market performance (2024–Present)
    Optimized for today’s gold market. Oktagon Ultra ignores outdated patterns and focuses on current conditions.

  • Built for live trading, not backtest illusions
    EAs with decade-long tests often fail in today’s market. Oktagon Ultra delivers real-time reliability and adaptability.

  • Stress tested for extreme market volatility
    Proven to perform under sudden spikes, widening spreads, and news events.

  • Prop firm-ready
    Designed with built-in protection settings to comply with most funding program rules, including max drawdown and equity controls.

Feature Breakdown General Configuration

  • Accelerated backtest mode

  • Optional live infopanel

  • Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only modes

  • Custom order comments and unique Magic Number

Money Management

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based trading

  • Risk by balance or equity

  • Custom risk and lot sizing for any trading plan

Trade Controls

  • SL and TP for every trade

  • Target profit/loss limits with automated restart

Entry Protections

  • Spread filter to avoid costly entries

  • Max positions, lots, and entries per candle

Daily & Account Protections

  • Daily loss and drawdown limits

  • Equity floor and ceiling protections

  • Automatic resets and trade halts based on your rules

Session Management

  • Custom trading sessions per weekday

  • Optional trade closure on Fridays or session end

  • Sunday trading toggle

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with tight spreads (recommended: IC Markets)

  • Minimum deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 — ideally 1:500

  • Account type: Must support hedging

  • VPS: Required for uninterrupted 24/7 trading


Maurizio Lucini
907
Maurizio Lucini 2025.05.30 17:56 
 

Excellent opens many positions of which 70/80% in win and those in lost are acceptable since it operates with stoploss and takeprofit practically equal and therefore on about ten operations a day taking into account that the 2-3 in loss are compensated by 2-3 won it is as if it made 4-5 operations all in winning. Used with high leverage and appropriate percentage risks it is extremely profitable. Compliments to Raphael

Aaron Cleal
248
Aaron Cleal 2025.06.05 08:17 
 

terrible ea lost 7 k in a week

Khaled Ali Ahmed Suwairi Alteneiji
858
Khaled Ali Ahmed Suwairi Alteneiji 2025.06.03 18:09 
 

Stay away from this seller, he uses some kind of deception and fraud, most of his EA works the same way but only changes the names, you will lose your entire capital

Maurizio Lucini
907
Maurizio Lucini 
 

Excellent opens many positions of which 70/80% in win and those in lost are acceptable since it operates with stoploss and takeprofit practically equal and therefore on about ten operations a day taking into account that the 2-3 in loss are compensated by 2-3 won it is as if it made 4-5 operations all in winning. Used with high leverage and appropriate percentage risks it is extremely profitable. Compliments to Raphael

