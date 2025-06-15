Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1

1

Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1

Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today.

Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control. The EA also includes daily loss limits, equity protection, and multiple filters to manage trading exposure intelligently. It automatically pauses and resumes trading after hitting daily profit or loss targets.

Main Features:

General Settings

  • Backtest mode for fast simulations

  • Custom order comments and unique magic number

  • Info panel display on chart

  • Trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, Short-only

Money Management

  • Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk

  • Risk calculated by balance, equity, or fixed currency amount

Trade Control

  • Hard stop loss and take profit on every trade

  • Optional trailing stop

  • Configurable daily profit and loss targets with timed trading resume

Entry Protections

  • Spread filter

  • Limits on open positions and lots

  • Max positions per candle

Daily & Account Protections

  • Daily loss and drawdown limits

  • Minimum and maximum equity controls

  • Daily reset for protection parameters

Session Management

  • Customizable session times for each day

  • Sunday trading option

  • Close trades at session end or Friday close

Backtest Performance:
Gladiator Pro has demonstrated outstanding results in backtests from 2024 through today, specifically tailored for XAUUSD on the H1 chart.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:
Broker: Any broker with low spreads (IC Markets recommended)
Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage)
Recommended deposit: $1000 (1:500 leverage)
Leverage: Minimum 1:100, ideally 1:500
Account type: Hedging
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Joker Pro EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
MEGA EurUsd h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
MEGA is the ultimate trading genius! This fully automated hedging robot is designed with an advanced breakout strategy, state-of-the-art money management, and probabilistic analysis that sets it apart from the competition. MEGA is highly effective in navigating the market's price consolidation stages, which make up the majority of trading time, and has a proven track record of success on real accounts with an exceptional risk-to-reward ratio. MEGA's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely
Trading Titan EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Titan is an exceptional fully automated trading robot designed to work exclusively with EURUSD currency pair in H1 timeframe. This trading EA is based on advanced cluster analysis and genetic algorithms that provide self-adaptive market algorithms and reliable trading signals. The entry and exit logic of Trading Titan operates on Bar Close only, which eliminates market noise, speeds up optimization, and ensures that stop loss hunting is avoided, making it an excellent choice for trading
Goldrise XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Goldrise – Your Gateway to Smart Trading! Transform your trading approach with Goldrise , the cutting-edge expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience through its advanced algorithms and top-notch features. Goldrise combines sophisticated technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver highly reliable and profitable trading signals. Harness the Power of Innovation Goldrise is engineered with state-of-the-art technology to identify optimal t
Franklin XAUUSD h1 mt5
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Franklin – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Franklin is a professionally engineered expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it demonstrates strong performance in modern market conditions, focusing on recent price behavior rather than outdated historical data. This approach allows Franklin to adapt more effectively to current volatility and structure. Every trade executed by Franklin is protected with a predefined stop loss and take profit
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
Diamond Pro XAUUSD
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diamond Pro EA   is a premium automated trading system crafted for   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the 1-hour chart . Like a master gemologist, it polishes raw market volatility into flawless opportunities, leveraging   1 year of backtesting   and diamond-hard risk management. Whether you're refining your portfolio or grinding through prop firm challenges, Diamond Pro EA delivers the clarity and discipline to unlock gold’s true value. Key Features of Diamond Pro EA XAUUSD H1 Expertise Precision-tuned for
Bizarr XAUUSD h1 MT5
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the enigmatic edge of trading.   Bizarr EA   is a mystifying, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to transmute XAUUSD volatility into golden opportunities. Powered by arcane algorithms and machine learning sorcery, this EA bends market chaos to its will, making it the ultimate tool for personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1 , Bizarr has defied market logic across every gold cycle. With cryptic risk management, paradoxical e
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Prime Plus XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prime Plus – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Prime Plus is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It is designed to operate effectively in current market conditions, based on two years of testing from 2024 to the present. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated long-term backtests, Prime Plus is optimized and stress-tested for recent market dynamics. The EA includes a full set of risk management tools and is suitable for prop firm trading conditions. Each
Gold Pump Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Pump Pro is a trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been thoroughly stress-tested and optimized with data from 2024 to the present to ensure consistent performance in modern market conditions. Unlike strategies dependent on outdated or overly extended backtests, Gold Pump Pro is designed for today’s dynamic trading environment. Every trade includes a defined stop loss and take profit, supporting disciplined and consistent risk management. The EA also i
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
csernilaci
462
csernilaci 2025.06.23 15:34 
 

Warning! The Gladiator robot is constantly trading at a loss.

İncelemeye yanıt