Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready
Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges.Why Oktagon Ultra Excels
Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit
No exceptions—each trade is fully protected for smart risk management.
Two years of real market performance (2024–Present)
Optimized for today’s gold market. Oktagon Ultra ignores outdated patterns and focuses on current conditions.
Built for live trading, not backtest illusions
EAs with decade-long tests often fail in today’s market. Oktagon Ultra delivers real-time reliability and adaptability.
Stress tested for extreme market volatility
Proven to perform under sudden spikes, widening spreads, and news events.
Prop firm-ready
Designed with built-in protection settings to comply with most funding program rules, including max drawdown and equity controls.
Accelerated backtest mode
Optional live infopanel
Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only modes
Custom order comments and unique Magic Number
Fixed lot or percentage-based trading
Risk by balance or equity
Custom risk and lot sizing for any trading plan
SL and TP for every trade
Target profit/loss limits with automated restart
Spread filter to avoid costly entries
Max positions, lots, and entries per candle
Daily loss and drawdown limits
Equity floor and ceiling protections
Automatic resets and trade halts based on your rules
Custom trading sessions per weekday
Optional trade closure on Fridays or session end
Sunday trading toggle
Broker: Any broker with tight spreads (recommended: IC Markets)
Minimum deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)
Recommended deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)
Leverage: Minimum 1:100 — ideally 1:500
Account type: Must support hedging
VPS: Required for uninterrupted 24/7 trading
Excellent opens many positions of which 70/80% in win and those in lost are acceptable since it operates with stoploss and takeprofit practically equal and therefore on about ten operations a day taking into account that the 2-3 in loss are compensated by 2-3 won it is as if it made 4-5 operations all in winning. Used with high leverage and appropriate percentage risks it is extremely profitable. Compliments to Raphael