Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1

2.67
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready

Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges.

Why Oktagon Ultra Excels

  • Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit
    No exceptions—each trade is fully protected for smart risk management.

  • Two years of real market performance (2024–Present)
    Optimized for today’s gold market. Oktagon Ultra ignores outdated patterns and focuses on current conditions.

  • Built for live trading, not backtest illusions
    EAs with decade-long tests often fail in today’s market. Oktagon Ultra delivers real-time reliability and adaptability.

  • Stress tested for extreme market volatility
    Proven to perform under sudden spikes, widening spreads, and news events.

  • Prop firm-ready
    Designed with built-in protection settings to comply with most funding program rules, including max drawdown and equity controls.

Feature Breakdown General Configuration

  • Accelerated backtest mode

  • Optional live infopanel

  • Hedge, Long-only, or Short-only modes

  • Custom order comments and unique Magic Number

Money Management

  • Fixed lot or percentage-based trading

  • Risk by balance or equity

  • Custom risk and lot sizing for any trading plan

Trade Controls

  • SL and TP for every trade

  • Target profit/loss limits with automated restart

Entry Protections

  • Spread filter to avoid costly entries

  • Max positions, lots, and entries per candle

Daily & Account Protections

  • Daily loss and drawdown limits

  • Equity floor and ceiling protections

  • Automatic resets and trade halts based on your rules

Session Management

  • Custom trading sessions per weekday

  • Optional trade closure on Fridays or session end

  • Sunday trading toggle

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with tight spreads (recommended: IC Markets)

  • Minimum deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 — ideally 1:500

  • Account type: Must support hedging

  • VPS: Required for uninterrupted 24/7 trading


Comentários 3
Maurizio Lucini
905
Maurizio Lucini 2025.05.30 17:56 
 

Excellent opens many positions of which 70/80% in win and those in lost are acceptable since it operates with stoploss and takeprofit practically equal and therefore on about ten operations a day taking into account that the 2-3 in loss are compensated by 2-3 won it is as if it made 4-5 operations all in winning. Used with high leverage and appropriate percentage risks it is extremely profitable. Compliments to Raphael

Maurizio Lucini
905
Maurizio Lucini 2025.05.30 17:56 
 

Excellent opens many positions of which 70/80% in win and those in lost are acceptable since it operates with stoploss and takeprofit practically equal and therefore on about ten operations a day taking into account that the 2-3 in loss are compensated by 2-3 won it is as if it made 4-5 operations all in winning. Used with high leverage and appropriate percentage risks it is extremely profitable. Compliments to Raphael

