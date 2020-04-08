The GreatOracle

The Great Oracle – Your Guide to Consistent Trend Trading Success





The Great Oracle is a powerful trend-following indicator designed for traders who seek precision in their entries and exits. Whether you’re navigating trending markets or spotting opportunities in ranging conditions, The Great Oracle provides you with accurate signals and a second chance to join strong market trends. It’s the ultimate tool for traders who want to maximize profits while keeping risks manageable.





Key Features:





• Trend Following Power: The Great Oracle excels at identifying market trends, ensuring you can ride the momentum with confidence. Whether you’re trading on shorter timeframes or looking for longer-term moves, this indicator spots optimal entries.

• Accurate in Ranging Markets: Not just limited to trends, The Great Oracle provides reliable signals even during market ranges, giving you the flexibility to trade in different market conditions.

• Second Chance Entries: Missed the initial move? No problem! The Great Oracle gives you a second chance to join a trend with precision. This feature makes it stand out among other trend-following indicators.

• Multi-Timeframe Adaptability: The Great Oracle is perfect for use across various timeframes, from quick scalps to long-term trades. Recommended settings include:

• 5-minute chart: Stop loss at 20 pips, take profit at 40 pips.

• 30-minute chart: Stop loss at 30 pips, take profit at 70 pips.

• 1-hour chart: Stop loss at 50 pips, take profit at 150 pips.

• 4-hour chart: Stop loss at 100 pips, take profit at 300 pips.





Why Choose The Great Oracle?





1. Easy to Use: The indicator is designed with simplicity in mind. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, The Great Oracle helps you make quick and effective trading decisions.

2. Versatile: The Great Oracle can be used alone or in combination with other tools and indicators to confirm your entries, adding extra confidence to your trading strategy.

3. Time-Proven Results: The Great Oracle helps you follow the market’s rhythm, ensuring you never miss the most critical moments to buy or sell.





How to Use The Great Oracle:





• For Trend Following: The Great Oracle performs best in trending markets, providing you with timely signals to enter positions as trends develop or when pullbacks offer re-entry opportunities.

• For Range Trading: While it shines in trending markets, it still delivers accurate signals in range-bound conditions, making it a versatile tool for different market environments.

• Stop Loss & Take Profit Guidelines: Use the pre-configured stop loss and take profit levels mentioned above for each timeframe to maximize your trading potential and manage risk effectively.





Maximize Your Profits with Confidence





The Great Oracle is more than just an indicator; it’s your trading partner, helping you make sound decisions with ease. Whether you’re looking for trend-based entries, a tool to confirm your signals, or an accurate system to stay on top of the markets, The Great Oracle provides the clarity and simplicity you need to succeed.





