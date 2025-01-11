Nasdaq Champion MT5

4

Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise

For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement, built to maximize opportunities in one of the most exciting markets. Whether you're an experienced trader or just getting started, this expert advisor is designed to help you trade smarter, faster, and more efficientlyReady to elevate your Nasdaq 100 trading? Don’t miss out—experience the power of a decade of innovation today!



Launch promo!
  • 6 copies left at current price!
  • Final price 3.000$

Key Highlights:

  1. Risk-Averse Strategy:
  • The Nasdaq Champion avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, hedging, or lot multipliers after losses.
  • Each trade operates with a tight stoploss and maintains a disciplined "one trade at a time" approach.
  • This methodology minimizes the potential for high drawdowns and promotes long-term capital preservation.
      2. Real-Time Market Adaptability: Nasdaq Champion executes trades based on real-time market conditions, ensuring adaptability to dynamic market environments.
      3. Pending Orders for Precision: By using multiple pending orders, the system ensures optimal entry points, reducing slippage and maximizing trade efficiency.
      4. Comprehensive Stoploss Protection: Every trade is equipped with a stoploss to cap potential losses, safeguarding your investment against unpredictable market moves.
      5. Built-In News Filter:  A news filter integrated with MT5’s news calendar avoids trading during high-impact events, preventing exposure to sudden price volatility caused by news releases.

Nasdaq Champion Setup & Requirements
Trading Configuration:
Symbol: USTEC (US TECH 100 Index)
Timeframe : M30
Minimum Deposit: $100
Account Type: Hedging

Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Technical Recommendations:

Virtual Private Server (VPS): Ensure uninterrupted trading by running Nasdaq Champion on a VPS for a stable connection.

News Filter: Utilizes MT5’s built-in news calendar for automatic filtering of high-impact events—no manual URL or GMT settings required.


Backtesting Details:
Symbol: USTEC
Timeframe: M30 (30-minute chart)
Testing Period: 2022–2024
Modeling:"Every Tick" modeling is recommended for the most accurate results.
Starting Balance: $100 or higher.
Leverage: 1:100 or more.
Settings: Use the provided setfile for optimized results.


Support & Setup Assistance:

Setting up Nasdaq Champion is simple. You only need to upload the setfile, enabling you to begin trading right away. For personalized assistance or inquiries, contact our support team via private message. We are committed to helping you maximize your trading performance.

Risk Warning:
Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks before using Nasdaq Champion.

Nasdaq Champion is the ideal Expert Advisor for traders seeking precision, adaptability, and disciplined risk management.
İncelemeler 1
Guilherme Jose Mattes
2669
Guilherme Jose Mattes 2025.04.07 17:51 
 

I've been running the EA for almost two months now, and it's a solid system. I believe the author could consider adding an option to turn off the panel and work on making the EA a bit lighter. Overall, it tends to generate profits over time. I’ll update this review after more time using it.

