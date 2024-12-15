Prometheus MT5

Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective risk management. Prometheus EA seamlessly integrates all of these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal trading.

Prometheus EA continuously adapts to ever-changing market conditions using a combination of technical indicators, US index correlation and sentiment analysis. This ensures real-time response to both long-term trends and short-term fluctuations.

Every trade executed by Prometheus EA is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. With a 4:1 risk to reward ratio, the EA prioritizes sustainable risk management and account growth.

Prometheus EA does not use dangerous methods such as martingale, grid trading or averaging. Instead, it relies on a balanced and risk-conscious approach to trading.

Designed specifically for gold trading, Prometheus EA takes advantage of gold's high volatility to execute accurate and profitable trades while reducing unnecessary risk.

With over a decade of experience in algorithmic trading, Prometheus EA was developed using real historical market data. This EA executes trades exactly as they would in a back test, avoiding manipulation or unrealistic assumptions.

Prometheus EA is a professional investment-grade EA designed for consistent and reliable long-term performance.

Prometheus EA can be used with regular brokers and prop firms with funded accounts

Real signal with 6 months of trade history prove its reliability!

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: H1 Minimal deposit: 200 USD (1K for prop firm) Broker: Regular brokers, Prop firm brokers, FTMO brokers. Ask me set file Account type: Hedge (classic, Pro, ECN) Leverage: 1:20 and more VPS Regular or MQL VPS



Prometheus features:



Depending on the volatility of the market, Prometheus determines the frequency of trade, selecting the most promising combinations.

The strategy has been tested on historical data for more than 10 years and modeling quality of 99.9%, which guarantees its reliability.

We did not use risky strategies, such as a grid, Martingale and others.

Based on its analysis on more than 175 thousand transactions of the accomplished over the past 10 years, Prometheus has been fully adapted to trade in the current and future period.

The more volatile the gold, the more actively the Prometheus trades.





Advantages Prometheus:

The broker will not be able to solve the complex trading algorithm Prometheus and prevent.

Close the transaction with a positive outcome, since the strategy has an algorithm for dynamic management of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

You can independently manage the risks in the Prometheus menu.

The Prometheus strategy can be successfully applied in combination with our other robots.

You can use various combinations of strategies on one account

Suitable for ordinary brokers and props firms









Prometheus parameters: