PROMETHEUS EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128417





PROMETHEUS EA is the latest development for gold trading from our collection.

Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective risk management. Prometheus EA seamlessly integrates all of these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal trading.

Prometheus EA continuously adapts to ever-changing market conditions using a combination of technical indicators, US index correlation and sentiment analysis. This ensures real-time response to both long-term trends and short-term fluctuations.

Every trade executed by Prometheus EA is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. With a 4:1 risk to reward ratio, the EA prioritizes sustainable risk management and account growth.

Prometheus EA does not use dangerous methods such as martingale, grid trading or averaging. Instead, it relies on a balanced and risk-conscious approach to trading.

Designed specifically for gold trading, Prometheus EA takes advantage of gold's high volatility to execute accurate and profitable trades while reducing unnecessary risk.

With over a decade of experience in algorithmic trading, Prometheus EA was developed using real historical market data. This EA executes trades exactly as they would in a back test, avoiding manipulation or unrealistic assumptions.

Prometheus EA is a professional investment-grade EA designed for consistent and reliable long-term performance.

Prometheus is not a holy grail and you will get losing trades. Capital protection in the form of Stop Loss is set in each order. But even after several losing trades, the potential of the Prometheus EA strategy completely restores the account.

All that is required from the trader is patience and understanding, millions are not earned in an instant .





Features:



Very easy to use: install Prometheus EA on the chart H1 and set the lot size

No Grid/No Martingale/No Risky strategy

Good and stable results for last 10 years

The EA intuitively adapts to any market volatility

Ease of use for prop firms and regular brokers

Minimum account balance: $200 (for regular broker)

Prometheus EA was created for MT5 only. If you use MT4,, you can copy deals from demo MT5 to any MT4 account using my CopyMaster utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx/seller

Settings:



Magic number - the unique number of the advisor on your account

Lot type - indicate what type of lot is required: Fixed (constant) or Auto lot size per Balance step

Balance step - balance size step, proportionally to which the lot size will increase

For example : You have 2500 USD in your account and set Auto lot = 0.03 / 1000 Balance step

Thus, the lot size will be calculated using the formula: Account Balance/Balance Step x Auto Lot (2500/1000x0.03)=0.075

As the size of your account Balance changes, the lot size will change, maintaining a constant Profit/Risk ratio.

If you want to increase your risk, increase the lot size within (0.1-0.03)

If you want to reduce the risk and the amount of funds in your account is more than 1,000 USD, you can reduce the Auto lot size or increase the Balance step value

We do not recommend decreasing the Balance Step value in the Prometheus EA settings.





Close All Orders on Friday - this function closes all open orders at 22:00 (schedule time) on Friday

Max orders at the same time - value (from 1 to 5) allows you to open several transactions simultaneously if the advisor receives a new signal while the current order is not yet closed.

This function increases the number of transactions, but can also increase the account drawdown. Therefore, for conservative trading and trading on the accounts of Prop firms and FTMO firms, this value should be = from 1 to 3.

PROP EA READY

Prometheus EA is ready for use on real and sponsored accounts with a balance of 2,500 USD

Just download and install the PROP - set file (below) by right-clicking in the settings and selecting Load (you must specify the path to the downloaded file)





The recommended set files for regular brokers and prop firm you can download below of the blog ⬇️





Join the Telegram group to be informed: https://t.me/PrometheusEA















