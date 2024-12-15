Prometheus MT5

Gold is one of the riskiest instruments on the market. It requires precision, deep analysis and effective risk management. Prometheus EA seamlessly integrates all of these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal trading.

Prometheus EA continuously adapts to ever-changing market conditions using a combination of technical indicators, US index correlation and sentiment analysis. This ensures real-time response to both long-term trends and short-term fluctuations.

Every trade executed by Prometheus EA is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. With a 4:1 risk to reward ratio, the EA prioritizes sustainable risk management and account growth.

Prometheus EA does not use dangerous methods such as martingale, grid trading or averaging. Instead, it relies on a balanced and risk-conscious approach to trading.

Designed specifically for gold trading, Prometheus EA takes advantage of gold's high volatility to execute accurate and profitable trades while reducing unnecessary risk.

With over a decade of experience in algorithmic trading, Prometheus EA was developed using real historical market data. This EA executes trades exactly as they would in a back test, avoiding manipulation or unrealistic assumptions.

Prometheus EA is a professional investment-grade EA designed for consistent and reliable long-term performance.

Prometheus EA can be used with regular brokers and prop firms with funded accounts

Real signal with 6 months of trade history prove its reliability!

Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe: H1
Minimal deposit: 200 USD (1K for prop firm)
Broker: Regular brokers, Prop firm brokers, FTMO brokers. Ask me set file
Account type: Hedge (classic, Pro, ECN)
Leverage: 1:20 and more
VPS  Regular or MQL VPS


Prometheus features:

  • Depending on the volatility of the market, Prometheus determines the frequency of trade, selecting the most promising combinations.
  • The strategy has been tested on historical data for more than 10 years and modeling quality of 99.9%, which guarantees its reliability.
  • We did not use risky strategies, such as a grid, Martingale and others.
  • Based on its analysis on more than 175 thousand transactions of the accomplished over the past 10 years, Prometheus has been fully adapted to trade in the current and future period.
  • The more volatile the gold, the more actively the Prometheus trades.


Advantages Prometheus:

  • The broker will not be able to solve the complex trading algorithm Prometheus and prevent.
  • Close the transaction with a positive outcome, since the strategy has an algorithm for dynamic management of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
  • You can independently manage the risks in the Prometheus menu.
  • The Prometheus strategy can be successfully applied in combination with our other robots.
  • You can use various combinations of strategies on one account
  • Suitable for ordinary brokers and props firms


Prometheus parameters:

  • Magic Number is a unique ID transactions. If you use several robots in one account, make sure that this parameter is different from others.
  • TYPE TRADE - Type of transactions (Buy/Sell/Any)
  • Lot Type (Fixed/Auto) - calculation of the size of the lot (fixed/progressive)
  • Auto Lot Size / Balance STEP - the choice of the size of the lot and the balance of the balance for its calculation (the larger the size of the lot or the step step, the more the traded lot will be)
  • Trailing Profit - a function for managing the early closure of the order with profit
  • Trade on Friday/Close Orders on Friday - Trade management on Friday
  • Max Orders at the Same Time - the number of orders that can be opened simultaneously (including in different directions)
heinedw
302
heinedw 2025.09.15 08:21 
 

Fantastic, safe, profitable, low drawdown EA with fantastic support from Evgenii. Running this EA for the last month on a demo account with a low-risk setting gained me over 10% growth.

Rookietrader
228
Rookietrader 2025.07.22 22:49 
 

I have tried backtesting this EA on all time frames, always managing a considerably correct risk, even the forwards period, in all of them it gave me really really good profits, I started testing it on a small real account after testing it many times, and after obtaining profits I have also had losses, and I have noticed that you have small profits and then some losses, but after that, you have one, two or three big profits that exceed the losses, it really is a very good EA, with good risk management without expecting to be a millionaire the next month in a few years you can have a large amount of money if you let the EA work by itself, and with the updates from Mr. Evgenii, the EA has a bigger profit range in the last update 3.0, I hope it continues to improve, Thank you Mr. Evgenii for this wonderful EA, I expect for good results in the future

Charles
546
Charles 2025.05.14 16:37 
 

This EA is a beast. Running on demo with dynamic lot with high risk progression it takes about 1 trade a day but has made 1,300k in 1 week from a 1k account. Ill be starting a live soon. This is one of the most solid EA's I've used. Also the developer is super responsive and helps with any questions.

