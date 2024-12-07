Tetsu Bitcoin Scalper

2.5

Introducing the Bitcoin Scalping Bot

I am pleased to introduce the Bitcoin Scalping Bot, designed with precision, adaptability, and efficiency for the dynamic cryptocurrency market. Developed to deliver consistent and reliable performance, this bot is suitable for traders of all experience levels, aiming to enhance your scalping strategies.

Key Features

  • Strategic Entry Points
    The bot places buy stop and sell stop orders at the highs and lows of the last X bars to ensure optimal positioning. It also features an advanced trailing stop mechanism that adapts to price movements to lock in profits dynamically.

  • News Filter Integration
    Includes a news filter to help avoid trades during periods of high volatility caused by major events, increasing stability and precision in your trading.

  • Fast and Efficient Execution
    With high-speed algorithms, the bot uses the isNewBar function for accurate order timing and rapid execution.

  • Backtesting Recommendations
    Use 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close (1M OHLC) data for backtesting to get realistic results. The “Every Tick” mode may misrepresent the bot’s performance due to small spread requirements.

  • Enhanced User Experience
    The bot features a user-friendly dashboard that displays trade metrics such as active positions, upcoming news events, and execution statistics.

Backtesting and Live Trading Recommendations

  • Backtesting Accuracy
    For reliable results, use accurate 1-minute Open/High/Low/Close data for backtesting. High-quality historical data from platforms like Dukascopy can help simulate real trading conditions.

  • Broker Selection

    • Low Spreads: Small spreads are critical for optimizing scalping strategies.
    • Fast Execution: Fast execution is essential for minimizing slippage in scalping.
    • High-Quality Data Feeds: Real-time data ensures minimal price discrepancies.

    Recommended Broker: IC Markets, known for low spreads, fast execution, and liquidity.

System Requirements

  • Low Spread Environment: Scalping strategies work best with brokers offering low spreads on BTCUSD.
  • Stable Internet Connection: A reliable internet connection reduces latency and ensures smooth trade execution.
  • Leverage: Flexible leverage options allow traders to manage risk and reward effectively.

Final Notes
The Bitcoin Scalping Bot is designed for traders who value efficiency, precision, and adaptability in fast-paced markets. Whether you are an experienced scalper or new to Bitcoin trading, this bot is built to assist with your trading goals.

  • Excels in Scalping: Optimized for short-term trades that capture small price movements.
  • Decade of Refinement: A product of years of optimization and performance testing to ensure reliable performance.
  • Seamless Trading: Performs effectively in both demo and live environments, with performance dependent on broker conditions.

Get Started
Experience the benefits of consistent performance and refined trading strategies. Start using the Bitcoin Scalping Bot today to enhance your trading journey!


Avis 3
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez
49
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez 2025.01.25 18:15 
 

El bot está muy bien pero creo que hace falta un trailing stop para el stop loss ya que y mejorar el trailing stop para take Profit, las pérdidas casi son las mismas que las ganancias, en general hace falta mejorar la rentabilidad del bot

Plus de l'auteur
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5) Overview Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD. It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trading, higher volatility, and weekend gaps. Cryptex Scalper introduces adaptive, self-learning filters and strict risk controls designed to improve reliability in the volatile
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5) Overview Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter , which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positions are supported by USD strength or weakness across both markets. This correlation-driven approach helps filter out false break
Wall Street Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Wallstreet Scalper (US30 · US500 · US100 · M5) Overview Wallstreet Scalper is a breakout-style Expert Advisor built for U.S. indices (US30, US500, US100) on the M5 timeframe. The EA seeks to capture momentum when price breaks out of recent highs or lows, while applying layered protective mechanisms to keep risk under control. It is optimized for both personal trading and prop-firm challenges , with a unique ATR-based system that adapts all key distances to market volatility. Core Strategy Break
Golden Crucible
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Promotion limitée pour Golden Crucible - EA de scalping avancé sur l'or ! Golden Crucible - EA de scalping avancé sur l'or Golden Crucible est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu pour aider les traders à naviguer sur le marché de l'or, rapide et volatile. Grâce à des algorithmes de précision et une gestion intelligente des risques, cet EA vise à capturer les mouvements de prix à court terme pour soutenir vos stratégies de trading. Caractéristiques principales : Paramètres optimisés : Les paramètres rec
FREE
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Shinkiro DE40 Scalper : Stratégie de scalping précise sur un indice dynamique Le Shinkiro DE40 Scalper est un système de trading automatisé conçu pour identifier des opportunités d'entrée basées sur les niveaux de prix les plus hauts et les plus bas des X dernières bougies . Cet Expert Advisor (EA) se concentre sur la consistance et la gestion des risques , fonctionnant de manière optimale pendant l'ouverture de la Bourse de Francfort , tout en s'adaptant à la volatilité du marché pendant les se
KoryuBureiku
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Koryu Bureiku EA : Solution Complète pour les Breakouts de Plage Horaire Koryu Bureiku EA est un outil de trading puissant basé sur une stratégie de breakout de plage horaire. Il identifie les plages pendant la session de Tokyo et exécute les breakouts pendant les sessions de Londres et de New York, offrant une gestion précise des transactions et un contrôle avancé des risques. Conçu pour les traders de tous niveaux d'expérience, cet EA est optimisé pour maximiser l'efficacité et la rentabilité
FREE
Bushido Scalper
Wilna Barnard
3.67 (3)
Experts
Bushido Scalper Overview The Bushido Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the USD/JPY and EUR/USD currency pairs. It utilizes a scalping strategy aimed at capturing small, rapid price movements and executing trades efficiently in highly liquid markets. Key Features Scalping Strategy : Tailored for short-term trades that capitalize on quick price fluctuations. Compatible Pairs : Optimized specifically for USD/JPY and EUR/USD. Integrated Filters : Includes RSI and News filters
Tatsumaki master scalper
Wilna Barnard
2 (1)
Experts
Tatsumaki Master Scalper EA Libérez la puissance du trading précis avec le Tatsumaki Master Scalper . Cet EA de scalping de pointe combine des stratégies avancées et des filtres intelligents pour vous offrir un avantage décisif sur le marché. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent vitesse, précision et adaptabilité, le Tatsumaki Master Scalper est la clé pour maîtriser l'art du scalping. Tradez en toute confiance sur ces paires : USDJPY EURUSD GOLD BTCUSD USTEC US30 Pourquoi choisir le Tatsumaki Mas
Three Majors Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Three Majors Scalper (EURUSD · USDJPY · GBPUSD) — M5 Présentation Three Majors Scalper est un Expert Advisor (EA) M5 basé sur des règles , centré sur EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD . Il combine planification par session/jour , filtre de spread , gestion du trailing stop et dimensionnement de position basé sur l’équité , avec un panneau compact pour la télémétrie en direct. Conçu pour être conforme aux courtiers (respect du pas de volume, lot min/max, niveaux de freeze/stop) et adapté aux prop firms (
Semiu Kilaso
982
Semiu Kilaso 2025.06.02 12:34 
 

the expert is not profitable and the seller is not helpful either.. i have tested the EA for few days not consistently profitable as you would have expected.

Wilna Barnard
1447
Réponse du développeur Wilna Barnard 2025.06.02 12:38
You asked for free applications as a bonus , I told you that I don't give a way my applications for free. so now I get this review.
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez
49
Jose Emmanuel Jiménez 2025.01.25 18:15 
 

El bot está muy bien pero creo que hace falta un trailing stop para el stop loss ya que y mejorar el trailing stop para take Profit, las pérdidas casi son las mismas que las ganancias, en general hace falta mejorar la rentabilidad del bot

GOEXPERT
1460
GOEXPERT 2024.12.11 20:26 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Wilna Barnard
1447
Réponse du développeur Wilna Barnard 2024.12.11 20:45
Wow , Thank you so much for the review.
Répondre à l'avis