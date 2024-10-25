MR Gold Trader

MR-GOLD TRADER has achieved a remarkable 1503% profit compared to the initial deposit during backtesting, making it a highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 timeframe. Starting with an initial balance of $10,000, the EA generated a net profit of $150,305.26 over the test period from April 8, 2019, to October 25, 2024.

This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders, offering a balanced mix of profitability, risk management, and reliability.

Key Features:

  • Target Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (4-hour chart)
  • Initial Deposit: $10,000
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Modeling:Every tick
  • Test Period: April 8, 2019 - October 25, 2024
  • Trading Strategy: Combines technical indicators, price action, and trend-following techniques. The EA is designed to capitalize on gold’s volatility with timely market entries and exits.


Results
History Quality: 98%
Bars: 8558 Ticks: 188407056 Symbols: 1
Total Net Profit: 150 305.26 Balance Drawdown Absolute: 947.01 Equity Drawdown Absolute: 2 291.08
Gross Profit: 299 980.25 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 22 594.62 (13.82%) Equity Drawdown Maximal: 54 931.11 (28.08%)
Gross Loss: -149 674.99 Balance Drawdown Relative: 35.10% (11 852.42) Equity Drawdown Relative: 54.64% (24 329.89)
Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 118.54 Margin Level: 38251.17%
Recovery Factor: 2.74 Sharpe Ratio: 1.39 Z-Score: -29.37 (99.74%)
AHPR: 1.0022 (0.22%) LR Correlation: 0.87 OnTester result: 0
GHPR: 1.0022 (0.22%) LR Standard Error: 28 541.34
Total Trades: 1268 Short Trades (won %): 6 (16.67%) Long Trades (won %): 1262 (40.89%)
Total Deals: 2536 Profit Trades (% of total): 517 (40.77%) Loss Trades (% of total): 751 (59.23%)
Largest profit trade: 2 133.33 Largest loss trade: -364.02
Average profit trade: 580.23 Average loss trade: -199.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 40 (68 461.45) Maximum consecutive losses ($): 42 (-9 740.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 68 461.45 (40) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -9 740.75 (42)
Average consecutive wins: 10 Average consecutive losses: 14
Correlation (Profits,MFE): 0.99 Correlation (Profits,MAE): 0.56 Correlation (MFE,MAE): 0.5812
Minimal position holding time: 0:08:02 Maximal position holding time: 793:25:05 Average position holding time: 118:25:36


Backtest Results Highlights:

  • Total Net Profit: $150,305.26
  • Profit Factor: 2.00
  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.39
  • Recovery Factor: 2.74
  • Total Trades: 1,268
  • Winning Trades: 517 (40.77%)
  • Average Profit Trade: $580.23
  • Maximal Balance Drawdown: 13.82%
  • Maximal Equity Drawdown: 28.08%

Additional Resources:

  • Multiple Backtest Results: For more detailed performance analysis across different market conditions and settings, view the comprehensive backtest results here.
  • Set Files: Access multiple optimized set files for different trading preferences and risk levels here.
  • HTML Test Report: Review the current test report with all details on performance, drawdown, and trade statistics here.
  • Other HTML Test Reports: click here 

Advantages:

  • Reliable Performance: Demonstrates consistent profitability across a wide range of market conditions, making it a solid addition to your trading strategy.
  • Built-in Risk Management: Minimizes risk and manages account equity effectively while still capitalizing on profitable opportunities in the gold market.
  • Customizable: The EA comes with multiple optimized set files, allowing you to adjust parameters like lot size, risk per trade, and more based on your trading style and account size.

Best Suited For:

  • Traders looking to diversify their portfolio with a gold-focused automated trading strategy.
  • Those seeking a mid-term trading approach on the H4 timeframe.
  • Traders comfortable with managing moderate risk and drawdowns in exchange for higher profit potential.

Start trading gold profitably with MR-GOLD TRADER and leverage its backtested reliability and flexibility for MetaTrader 5!


New test result, MR-GOLD TRADER demonstrated impressive growth from an initial deposit of $10,000 to a final balance of $341,000 over the period April 8, 2019, to October 28, 2024, achieving a remarkable 3,300% profit. With a Profit Factor of 2.42, this additional test underscores the EA’s consistent performance and profitability across extended timeframes.

New Test Results (HTML)
Download New Set File


Connect with me: 

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mujeeb6727 

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mujeeb6727 

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mujeeb.6727 

- Telegram: https://t.me/mujeeb6727 

- X: https://x.com/mujeeb6727 

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mr-gold-trader-pro

- Watch Strategy Test Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IM18e3qAZBQ

 

Join the MR-GOLD TRADER community: 

- Telegram Group: https://t.me/+VSycUnm2Fb04ZGRl
- Test reports: HTML 
- Set files: List files

Special Offer: Free Access till December 31st 2024!
We’re excited to announce that MR-GOLD TRADER MT5 will be available for free till December 31st! Take this opportunity to explore the full potential of our powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 in live market conditions without any cost.

After testing, we’d love to hear your feedback! Please consider leaving a comment and sharing a review. Your insights help us improve and support the trading community. Don’t miss this unique chance to try out MR-GOLD TRADER MT5 EA.



Filtrer:
anderson310577
14
anderson310577 2025.07.24 21:10 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mujeeb J
3807
Réponse du développeur Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 10:04
Hi @anderson310577, We’re glad to hear you’ve had good results with MR GOLD TRADER. Your observation about trade closing is very valuable to us, and we’re already working on improvements for the next version, which will include more configuration options and optimizations 🚀. If you’d like, we’ll be happy to share the next version with you as soon as it’s published. Thank you again for trusting our work! 🙌
Benjamin Afedzie
3428
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mujeeb J
3807
Réponse du développeur Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 10:00
Thank you @Benjamin Afedzie
Aleks_77
14
Aleks_77 2025.05.22 14:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mujeeb J
3807
Réponse du développeur Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 10:00
Hi @Aleks_77, Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback 🙏. We truly appreciate it, as it helps us improve MR GOLD TRADER PRO. We understand your experience and want you to know that we are already working on a new and improved version with significant enhancements and bug fixes. 🚀 Once it is published, we will update you right away. Your support means a lot to us, and we’re committed to delivering a more stable and profitable EA. Thank you again for testing and helping us grow together.
Mustafa Bilgic
132
Mustafa Bilgic 2025.05.11 15:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mujeeb J
3807
Réponse du développeur Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 09:55
Hi @Mustafa Bilgic, could you please check here https://mt5ea.mr-innovations.com/test_reports/
aangarita
59
aangarita 2025.04.27 12:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mujeeb J
3807
Réponse du développeur Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 09:43
Thank you @aangarita
Peter Dietrich
151
Peter Dietrich 2024.11.18 16:03 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Mujeeb J
3807
Réponse du développeur Mujeeb J 2024.11.19 11:20
Thank you Peter Dietrich. I have translated your review into English, and here it is: "My first review: I have tested many bots, and this one has delivered the BEST results of all the ones tested. Top! The test period was from 01.01.2024 to 18.11.2024. If the bot delivers the same results in live trading, there will be a bonus! Adjustments to the Moving Average settings, lot size, and automatic position closing were the key! Thank you, thank you, and thank you!" I'm glad to inform you that an improved version is currently being tested and will be released on January 1st, 2025. During testing, the bot grew an account from $10,000 to $900,000. This will be a paid version, but I would be happy to provide it to you for free as a token of appreciation for your review. Thank you again for your kind words!
