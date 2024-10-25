MR Gold Trader

  • Experts
  • Mujeeb J
  • Versione: 2.0
  • Aggiornato: 24 dicembre 2025
  • Attivazioni: 20

MR-GOLD TRADER has achieved a remarkable 1503% profit compared to the initial deposit during backtesting, making it a highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 timeframe. Starting with an initial balance of $10,000, the EA generated a net profit of $150,305.26 over the test period from April 8, 2019, to October 25, 2024.

This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders, offering a balanced mix of profitability, risk management, and reliability.

Key Features:

  • Target Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (4-hour chart)
  • Initial Deposit: $10,000
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Modeling:Every tick
  • Test Period: April 8, 2019 - October 25, 2024
  • Trading Strategy: Combines technical indicators, price action, and trend-following techniques. The EA is designed to capitalize on gold’s volatility with timely market entries and exits.


Results
History Quality: 98%
Bars: 8558 Ticks: 188407056 Symbols: 1
Total Net Profit: 150 305.26 Balance Drawdown Absolute: 947.01 Equity Drawdown Absolute: 2 291.08
Gross Profit: 299 980.25 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 22 594.62 (13.82%) Equity Drawdown Maximal: 54 931.11 (28.08%)
Gross Loss: -149 674.99 Balance Drawdown Relative: 35.10% (11 852.42) Equity Drawdown Relative: 54.64% (24 329.89)
Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 118.54 Margin Level: 38251.17%
Recovery Factor: 2.74 Sharpe Ratio: 1.39 Z-Score: -29.37 (99.74%)
AHPR: 1.0022 (0.22%) LR Correlation: 0.87 OnTester result: 0
GHPR: 1.0022 (0.22%) LR Standard Error: 28 541.34
Total Trades: 1268 Short Trades (won %): 6 (16.67%) Long Trades (won %): 1262 (40.89%)
Total Deals: 2536 Profit Trades (% of total): 517 (40.77%) Loss Trades (% of total): 751 (59.23%)
Largest profit trade: 2 133.33 Largest loss trade: -364.02
Average profit trade: 580.23 Average loss trade: -199.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 40 (68 461.45) Maximum consecutive losses ($): 42 (-9 740.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 68 461.45 (40) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -9 740.75 (42)
Average consecutive wins: 10 Average consecutive losses: 14
Correlation (Profits,MFE): 0.99 Correlation (Profits,MAE): 0.56 Correlation (MFE,MAE): 0.5812
Minimal position holding time: 0:08:02 Maximal position holding time: 793:25:05 Average position holding time: 118:25:36


Backtest Results Highlights:

  • Total Net Profit: $150,305.26
  • Profit Factor: 2.00
  • Sharpe Ratio: 1.39
  • Recovery Factor: 2.74
  • Total Trades: 1,268
  • Winning Trades: 517 (40.77%)
  • Average Profit Trade: $580.23
  • Maximal Balance Drawdown: 13.82%
  • Maximal Equity Drawdown: 28.08%

Additional Resources:

  • Multiple Backtest Results: For more detailed performance analysis across different market conditions and settings, view the comprehensive backtest results here.
  • Set Files: Access multiple optimized set files for different trading preferences and risk levels here.
  • HTML Test Report: Review the current test report with all details on performance, drawdown, and trade statistics here.
  • Other HTML Test Reports: click here 

Advantages:

  • Reliable Performance: Demonstrates consistent profitability across a wide range of market conditions, making it a solid addition to your trading strategy.
  • Built-in Risk Management: Minimizes risk and manages account equity effectively while still capitalizing on profitable opportunities in the gold market.
  • Customizable: The EA comes with multiple optimized set files, allowing you to adjust parameters like lot size, risk per trade, and more based on your trading style and account size.

Best Suited For:

  • Traders looking to diversify their portfolio with a gold-focused automated trading strategy.
  • Those seeking a mid-term trading approach on the H4 timeframe.
  • Traders comfortable with managing moderate risk and drawdowns in exchange for higher profit potential.

Start trading gold profitably with MR-GOLD TRADER and leverage its backtested reliability and flexibility for MetaTrader 5!


New test result, MR-GOLD TRADER demonstrated impressive growth from an initial deposit of $10,000 to a final balance of $341,000 over the period April 8, 2019, to October 28, 2024, achieving a remarkable 3,300% profit. With a Profit Factor of 2.42, this additional test underscores the EA’s consistent performance and profitability across extended timeframes.

New Test Results (HTML)
Download New Set File


Connect with me: 

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mujeeb6727 

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mujeeb6727 

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mujeeb.6727 

- Telegram: https://t.me/mujeeb6727 

- X: https://x.com/mujeeb6727 

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mr-gold-trader-pro

- Watch Strategy Test Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IM18e3qAZBQ

 

Join the MR-GOLD TRADER community: 

- Telegram Group: https://t.me/+VSycUnm2Fb04ZGRl
- Test reports: HTML 
- Set files: List files

Special Offer: Free Access till December 31st 2024!
We’re excited to announce that MR-GOLD TRADER MT5 will be available for free till December 31st! Take this opportunity to explore the full potential of our powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 in live market conditions without any cost.

After testing, we’d love to hear your feedback! Please consider leaving a comment and sharing a review. Your insights help us improve and support the trading community. Don’t miss this unique chance to try out MR-GOLD TRADER MT5 EA.



Prodotti consigliati
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
S Auto Multicurrency Trading System
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The ultimate trading tool that is designed to deliver simplicity and profitability to users. The EA's cutting-edge model utilizes pattern recognition and neural network training to analyze the market and make informed trades on 20 or more currency pairs (also to ohter instruments) simultaneously. With its user-friendly interface, this EA is perfect for traders of all levels, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro. By leveraging the power of our EA, you can achieve steady growth and boost yo
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
La strategia di EA si basa sullo Swing trading , con entrate dopo forti impulsi calcolate dall'indicatore iPump. Come accennato in precedenza, l'EA ha la capacità di aprire operazioni manuali con supporto automatico. - per un trend ribassista ↓ entriamo in un trade dopo un rialzo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipercomprato, vendiamo lungo il trend. - per un trend rialzista ↑, entriamo in un'operazione dopo un calo correttivo del prezzo, l'asset cade nella zona di ipervenduto,
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema di trading a griglia non Martingale per l'oro (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA è un Expert Advisor progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull'oro (XAUUSD). Opera secondo una metodologia di trading a griglia strutturata, evitando al contempo l'uso della strategia di money management Martingala. Invece di aumentare esponenzialmente le dimensioni dei lotti dopo le perdite, l'EA utilizza un approccio di dimensionamento dei lotti fisso o regolabile in modo incrementale, offrendo
Goldstar Gold Trend Trading EA
Edward Berko
Experts
The Goldstar Gold Trend trading EA uses moving averages to gauge the direction of the trend of gold on a particular timeframe and if the conditions for buying or selling are met,one or two positions are opened depending on the settings in the EA. The EA strongest advantage is when the trend is above the 5 smooth moving average. The EA can work anytime and any day depending on the parameters in the EA settings. The EA can trade synthetics and other forex pairs with the right settings except gold
Neon Trade EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — una soluzione di trading all’avanguardia che ti apre la strada verso la libertà finanziaria e il più alto livello di trading Ho voluto creare una soluzione di trading unica, in grado di soddisfare le esigenze di qualsiasi trader, indipendentemente dai suoi obiettivi o dalle sue sfide. L’idea alla base è stata quella di unire il machine learning a tecniche avanzate di trading, in modo da sfruttare al massimo la sinergia tra i due. Il sistema è adatto sia per far crescere rapidamente
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Lux Trade XAU
Viktoriia Liubchak
4.5 (2)
Experts
Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity. Key Features: • Developed for XAUUSD The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar. • Market Condition Analysis Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups. • Fully
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven avrà un prezzo di lancio promozionale fino all'8 dicembre 2025. Questo Expert Advisor si adatta a qualsiasi asset. È universale. L'EA Multi-Asset Scalper è un sistema di trading automatico professionale sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5, progettato per operazioni di scalping su più asset contemporaneamente. La versione 8.2 incorpora la tecnologia multi-timeframe con tripla conferma e gestione del rischio integrata. Architettura tecnica 1. Si
M5 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Forex M5 Gold Scalper is a highly effective trading robot designed for automated gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The robot specializes in scalping, using five-minute chart analysis to quickly respond to market fluctuations and ensure stable income with minimal time investment. Features of the robot Analyzes graphs using PA. Quickly opens and closes positions when support and resistance levels are crossed. Offers automation of processes with manual configuration of key parame
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i merca
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Gold2H
Saeid Soleimani
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD2H Expert Advisor GOLD2H is an Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, implementing neural network methodologies for pattern recognition. The EA uses a systematic approach to gold trading through careful analysis of market conditions and precise trade management. For accurate backtesting results, ensure to set the correct GMT offset in the input parameters Initial Price: $119 Available Licenses: 3 Status: Price increases by $50 after every 5 purchases Next Ti
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma un
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD . Opera combinando otto strategie di trading indipendenti, ciascuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente le sue entrate e i filtri. La logica centrale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche di griglia (grid), martingala o mediazione . Tutti i trade aperti dall'EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]   Caratteristiche Principali Il sist
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.88 (17)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
Experts
illusione       GoldSKY EA   è un potente programma di day trading per la coppia XAUUSD (oro). Sviluppato dal nostro team...       Conto corrente, conto aziendale, chiamata aziendale!     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSky   utilizza una scheda
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su int
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
Sistema di Trading AI MAP Sistema di Trading AI MAP AI MAP è un Expert Advisor automatizzato progettato per analizzare le condizioni di mercato ed eseguire operazioni basate su logica algoritmica. Il sistema utilizza un framework analitico multilivello per valutare l'azione dei prezzi, il volume e il sentiment di mercato senza intervento manuale. Monitoraggio dal vivo (+ 3 mesi)    || Gruppo chat    Architettura del Sistema L'EA incorpora moduli di elaborazione specializzati per gestire divers
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Altri dall’autore
MrGoldTrend
Mujeeb J
Indicatori
MrGoldTrend is a sophisticated trend-following indicator designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders on the MQL5 platform. With clear, easy-to-interpret visual signals, this indicator helps you quickly identify the prevailing trend and make informed trading decisions on the H1 timeframe. MrGoldTrend’s gold lines indicate an uptrend, while blue lines signify a downtrend, providing immediate visual clarity for trend direction. Key Features: Clear Trend Visualization : Gold lines for uptrends, b
FREE
MR Score
Mujeeb J
Indicatori
The MR-Score Probability Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders seeking an edge in identifying overbought and oversold conditions. It calculates the statistical MR-Score of price movements, providing an intuitive measure of how far the current price deviates from its historical average. Additionally, it computes the probability of price movements using the cumulative normal distribution, helping traders assess market conditions with confidence. Key Features MR-Score Calculation: Meas
Filtro:
anderson310577
14
anderson310577 2025.07.24 21:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mujeeb J
3807
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 10:04
Hi @anderson310577, We’re glad to hear you’ve had good results with MR GOLD TRADER. Your observation about trade closing is very valuable to us, and we’re already working on improvements for the next version, which will include more configuration options and optimizations 🚀. If you’d like, we’ll be happy to share the next version with you as soon as it’s published. Thank you again for trusting our work! 🙌
Benjamin Afedzie
3428
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:12 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mujeeb J
3807
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 10:00
Thank you @Benjamin Afedzie
Aleks_77
14
Aleks_77 2025.05.22 14:12 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mujeeb J
3807
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 10:00
Hi @Aleks_77, Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback 🙏. We truly appreciate it, as it helps us improve MR GOLD TRADER PRO. We understand your experience and want you to know that we are already working on a new and improved version with significant enhancements and bug fixes. 🚀 Once it is published, we will update you right away. Your support means a lot to us, and we’re committed to delivering a more stable and profitable EA. Thank you again for testing and helping us grow together.
Mustafa Bilgic
132
Mustafa Bilgic 2025.05.11 15:23 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mujeeb J
3807
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 09:55
Hi @Mustafa Bilgic, could you please check here https://mt5ea.mr-innovations.com/test_reports/
aangarita
59
aangarita 2025.04.27 12:20 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mujeeb J
3807
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mujeeb J 2025.09.21 09:43
Thank you @aangarita
Peter Dietrich
151
Peter Dietrich 2024.11.18 16:03 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Mujeeb J
3807
Risposta dello sviluppatore Mujeeb J 2024.11.19 11:20
Thank you Peter Dietrich. I have translated your review into English, and here it is: "My first review: I have tested many bots, and this one has delivered the BEST results of all the ones tested. Top! The test period was from 01.01.2024 to 18.11.2024. If the bot delivers the same results in live trading, there will be a bonus! Adjustments to the Moving Average settings, lot size, and automatic position closing were the key! Thank you, thank you, and thank you!" I'm glad to inform you that an improved version is currently being tested and will be released on January 1st, 2025. During testing, the bot grew an account from $10,000 to $900,000. This will be a paid version, but I would be happy to provide it to you for free as a token of appreciation for your review. Thank you again for your kind words!
Rispondi alla recensione