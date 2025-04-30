Tabow3 mt4

Discover Smart, Professional Trading with Tabow 3.1

Tabow 3.1 is a precision-built expert advisor (EA) designed to help traders identify potential tops and bottoms using the Awesome Oscillator. It executes trades only when specific conditions are met—based on threshold values, threshold changes, and a set of additional criteria—to deliver high-quality trade setups.

The EA places one trade at a time and incorporates carefully tuned Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms for consistent risk management. TP and SL values are input using 4-digit broker format, but Tabow 3.1 automatically adjusts to 5-digit brokers when needed.

This is a serious tool for traders—not a “get rich quick” system. It reflects the discipline and approach of professional trading strategies, and may not suit everyone.

Free Two-Month Trial

At Wamek, we believe your hard-earned money should only go to tools you trust. That’s why Tabow 3.1 is available FREE from April 30 to June 30, 2025. Use this time to:

Test with your broker

Explore performance with your preferred instruments

Fine-tune settings to match your strategy

After the trial, Tabow 3.1 will be available at a set price—so this is your chance to explore its value at no cost.

Key Features and Settings

Additional Risk Management Tools

TimeBaseTakeProfit : Automatically closes trades after a set number of hours if the profit threshold is reached. For example, on the H1 timeframe, if set to 10, the trade will close 10 hours after surpassing the minimum threshold profit.

TimeBaseCloseLoss : Closes trades after a set period in loss—another layer of smart risk control. For example, a value of 20 on H1 means the bot exits after 20 hours of drawdown.





How to Use Tabow 3.1 Effectively

Do not rely on default settings.

Perform backtests using at least 3 years of data (e.g., 2021–2024) from your broker.

Forward test in 2025 using your optimized settings to ensure they remain effective in current market conditions.

Demo test first if you're not confident yet. Hosting on a VPS is recommended to prevent disconnections, which could disrupt trade execution.

Timeframe: Designed for GBPUSD on H1, but versatile enough for other instruments with appropriate backtesting.

Parameters for Optimization

BWstate

Threshold : Range from 2 to 6

Threshold Change : Range from 0.1 to 0.6

StopLoss / TakeProfit

LotSize : Start at 0.01 , then increase cautiously

Time-Based TP/SL : Experiment with different hour values to optimize trade closure timing

Sample Backtest

A sample backtest on GBPUSD (H1 timeframe) using a 0.01 lot size and $1000 initial deposit is included below to guide your setup.

With Tabow 3.1, you're not just trading—you’re trading with discipline, structure, and control. Take this opportunity to test the system during the free trial period and see if it fits your trading style.

Would you like a simple setup guide or a visual walkthrough to get started?



