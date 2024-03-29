Nemiga Prop Scalper

The new era of trading automation is here with Nemiga Prop Scalper! Our robot is not just software; it's a powerful tool that takes your trading strategy to new levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

Prop Firm Ready.


Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD,XAUUSD
Timeframe 1H
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:200
Brokers
 PRO,ECN,LOW Spread

Features:

  1. Advanced Trading Algorithms: Nemiga Prop Scalper is equipped with cutting-edge algorithms that analyze the market in real-time, forecast trends, and make decisions based on the best strategies.

  2. Automated Trade Execution: Forget about the need for constant market monitoring. Our robot automatically executes trades according to your settings, giving you freedom and confidence.

  3. Flexible Settings: Customize trading parameters to fit your needs and risk tolerance. Nemiga Prop Scalper allows you to fine-tune your strategy for optimal results.

  4. Security and Reliability: We understand the importance of security in the world of financial transactions. Nemiga Prop Scalper is built using advanced security technologies to protect your investments and data.

  5. Customer Support: Our team is ready to assist you at any time. We provide full customer support so you can make the most out of the robot and achieve your financial goals.

Why Nemiga Prop Scalper?

Nemiga Prop Scalper is more than just a tool. It's your reliable partner in achieving financial success. With it, you can be confident that your trading strategy will be implemented to the highest standards, and your investments will be protected. Don't miss the opportunity to improve your market results with Nemiga Prop Scalper today!



Önerilen ürünler
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Uzman Danışmanlar
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
Eagle Dive EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization! Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style. How Does Eagle Dive EA Work? Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles: Sell Condition: The Willia
Live grid
Aleksej Shcherbak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dedicated to grid trading fans. For a long period I was trading using Manual Trader by Ramil Minniakmetov. I liked this program but soon I came up with an idea to improve the program by making the grid vivid and adding something mine. 1) I taught the program to take swaps and commission into account. 2) If the market allows, the program trails a gain by moving Profit. 3) The program spends a part of the gain partially killing the lower order and moving to a smaller lot, preventing it from going
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Dream Chaser
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dream Chaser: MetaTrader 4 için Uzman Danışman Dream Chaser , piyasa oynaklık analizi ile ızgara (grid) ticaret stratejisini birleştiren, güçlü ve çok işlevli bir Uzman Danışman'dır. Otomatik giriş noktası arama ve pozisyon yönetimi için tasarlanmış olup, manuel kontrol için kullanışlı bir görsel arayüzle donatılmıştır. Temel Özellikler Hibrit Strateji:   İlk giriş için mum boyutu analizini ve ortalama alma için ızgara yöntemini kullanır. Görsel Kontrol Paneli:   Yatırımcı için bilgi ekran
Ichinoku Japan EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku Japan EA is a trading algorithm that uses two indicators, EMA and Ichimoku, to make decisions. While it was initially created for trading USD/JPY, it can also be used for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The risk ratio for this EA is 1:2, meaning that the potential reward is twice the risk. The stop loss, take profit levels, and Lot size are determined by market volatility. Trading statistics List Details Initial Deposit $100 (minimum) but $1,000 is   recomment Currency Pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD, G
CB Midnight Volatile
Cong Li Tang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, the EA will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. In order to maintain the quality of the EA, we may choose to stop selling new licenses at any time. Current price $50 , finally price will be $499. By prioritising quality over quantity, we are able to ensure that the product remains a reliable and effectiv
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
For Gold EA
Vadim Korolyuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
For Gold EA is a scalping program that trades breakouts of support and resistance levels using a trailing stop. The program analyzes market activity and determines the optimal entry and exit points for short-term transactions. The program automatically moves the stop loss behind the price to protect profits and reduce risk. The program is suitable for trading on XAU/USD  on the M30 timeframe. The program has a simple and user-friendly interface that allows you to customize trading parameters acc
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Uzman Danışmanlar
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Index Master Pro
Paulo Martins Barbosa
Uzman Danışmanlar
PRICING - Launch promotion: $98,00 - Next price: $148,00 MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not grid! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - Designed for US30 - USTEC and USD500 at timeframe M1. - Live signal :     https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/913370 SETUP -  No need set files . Just attach to the following cha
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ATR Bands Bounce EA – A Customizable Strategy for Your Trading Needs This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to implement a flexible trading strategy based on the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA) as its foundation. It provides a dynamic framework for entering trades based on market conditions while allowing you to customize various parameters to suit your trading preferences. Not Optimized Yet - Perfect for Customization Please note that this EA has been developed with customizat
Dart
Anatoliy Lukanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. All positions have a fixed Stop Loss. The expert trades in a calm market, at the end of the American session. Deposit: from 100 units of deposit. Example of currency pairs: EURCHF, AUDCAD, USDCHF, GBPUSD, AUDCHF. Chart period: any. Accounts: You should use ECN-ECN Pro. with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Testing-optimization: All recommended currency pairs are normally
Gold Dragon Bot
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALTIN EJDERHASI ızgara yok! Martingale yok! Scalper değil! Trend uzman danışmanı. Altın Ejderhası, belirli piyasa modellerinden ve bir çıkıştan önce oluşacak piyasa konsolidasyon dönemlerini belirleyen bir strateji kullanır. EA, bu konsolidasyon seviyelerinin üstünde ve altında bekleyen emirler yerleştirecek ve bu kırılmalar sırasında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamada çok etkili olacak. EA birden fazla emir verebilir ancak bir martingale sistemi değildir ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve he
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Slope of Moving Average
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
Fearless EA
Matheus Cavalcante Montenegro
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA-Fearless is an advanced and powerful Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) . The current version incorporates optimized algorithms that identify precise market entry and exit points. The system is based on two proprietary indicators carefully calibrated to the unique behavior of the gold market, providing highly accurate signals with cross-validation to maximize the probability of success in your trades. ️ ATTENTION: This EA was developed exclusively to operate on th
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
Advanced Hedge MT4
Ho Tuan Thang
4.63 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $50! After that, the price will be raised to $200. EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital. - REAL SIGNAL: Coming soon Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Vineski HFT Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
4 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vineski HFT Gold Scalper MT5’in Temel Özellikleri Ultra Hızlı Piyasa Analizi Robot, güçlü algoritmik motoru sayesinde piyasa verilerini anında analiz edip yorumlayabilir. Bu sayede gerçek zamanlı kararlar alarak piyasa değişikliklerine anında tepki verebilir. Otomatik İşlem Gerçekleştirme Robot, önceden tanımlanmış strateji ve kriterlere göre işlemleri otomatik olarak gerçekleştirir. Bu, duygusal faktörleri ortadan kaldırarak emir yürütme doğruluğunu artırır. Düşük Gecikme Süresi ve Yüksek İş
Gold EP
Murad Nagiev
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD EP, altın (XAUUSD) işlemleri için özel olarak M15 zaman diliminde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Fiyat hareketlerini analiz eder ve önceden belirlenmiş zararı durdur (stop loss) ve kâr al (take profit) seviyelerini kullanarak işlemleri otomatik olarak açar, yönetir ve kapatır. Robotun temel amacı, 15 dakikalık altın grafiklerindeki kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamaktır. Bir alım satım sinyali oluştuğunda, GOLD EP belirlenen risk yönetimi parame
FREE
Crystal Prop Passer
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crystal Prop Passer — 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde altın (XAU/USD) işlemi yapan, prop firm sınavlarını geçmek için tasarlanmış otomatik işlem robotu Crystal Prop Passer, FTMO, MyForexFunds ve The5ers gibi prop firmaların zorluklarını otomatik olarak geçmek için özel olarak geliştirilmiş akıllı bir işlem algoritmasıdır. Sadece altın (XAU/USD) üzerinde işlem yapar ve 5 dakikalık zaman dilimini kullanarak sık ve hassas girişler sağlar. Uyarlanabilir yapısı ve katı risk yönetimi sayesinde hem yeni b
Gold Rebalancing
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu ticaret robotu, altın (XAU) ve Forex piyasalarında işlemleri otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmıştır. Piyasa trendlerini, varlık korelasyonlarını ve makroekonomik faktörleri analiz ederek en uygun alım ve satım noktalarını belirler. Temel amacı, riski en aza indirirken portföy dengesini koruyarak kârı maksimize etmektir. Ana Özellikler Gerçek Zamanlı Piyasa Analizi Altın ve döviz fiyatlarını sürekli izleyerek piyasa trendlerini analiz eder ve stratejiyi buna göre ayarlar. Portföy Dengesi Yöne
FREE
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
Gold Prop Breaker
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Prop Breaker, herhangi bir prop trading zorluğunu aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir otomatik ticaret robotudur. 15 dakikalık ve 1 saatlik zaman dilimlerine optimize edilmiş titizlikle geliştirilmiş bir strateji kullanarak altın ticaretine odaklanır. Temel Özellikler: Zorluk Çok Yönlülüğü: Prop trading programlarının katı gereksinimleri göz önünde bulundurularak inşa edilen robot, herhangi bir test koşulunda başarılı bir şekilde hareket edebilir ve istikrarlı performans sergi
Hetzer News Trading
Murad Nagiev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hetzer News Trading, önemli haber bültenleri sırasında çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış akıllı bir ticaret robotudur. Önemli ekonomik ve finansal verilerin yayınlandığı zamanlarda piyasaya giriş yapmak için belirli zaman aralıkları ayarlayarak, işlemlerinizi önceden planlamanızı sağlar. Hetzer News Trading'in Başlıca Avantajları: Esnek Konfigürasyon: Haber takvimine göre ticaret programınızı önceden ayarlayabilirsiniz. Örneğin, eğer yarın saat 16:00 ve 17:00’de önemli haberlerin yayınlana
FREE
ICT Zone Arrow Indicator
Murad Nagiev
Göstergeler
The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator is an innovative tool developed based on ICT principles. It provides ease and efficiency in identifying key trading areas in the market. Based on the 'killzone' concept, this indicator provides traders with important support and resistance levels by identifying places where large changes in price direction could potentially occur. The ICT Zone Arrow Indicator provides visual graphical markers that help traders identify trade entry zones with a high probability of s
FREE
Trend Candle Pumper
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the trading world with Trend Candle Pumper – your reliable buddy in the financial markets! Trend Candle Pumper is a smart trading bot designed for those who want to dive into the investment scene without being experts in trading. How it Works: Trend Candle Pumper uses advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze trends in financial markets. But what's a trend? Simply put, a trend is the overall direction an asset's price is moving. Our bot keeps an eye on this direction and
Krembo Action
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description: The Krembo Action Trading Robot is an innovative trading assistant designed for those seeking efficient and automated trading in financial markets. Named after the legendary Israeli dessert, this robot combines boldness and reliability, providing traders with a powerful tool to achieve their financial goals. Features: Price Action and RSI Strategies: Krembo Action is based on the effective combination of Price Action and RSI strategies. Analyzing price movements and overbought/overs
Lamar Gray
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT5 Version   - ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy: Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode: In case of unforeseen circumstances o
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Göstergeler
Trend Arrow Reaper , ok işaretleriyle alım-satım sinyalleri veren bir trend takip göstergesidir. Fiyatı analiz ederek potansiyel dönüş noktalarını belirler. Özellikler: Trading okları: Mavi yukarı ok   – Alış sinyali (long). Sarı aşağı ok   – Satış sinyali (short). Yanlış sinyaller azaltıldı   – Daha doğru sonuçlar için filtreleme. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır   – M1'den MN'ye kadar. Kullanımı kolay   – Karmaşık ayarlar gerekmez. Nasıl Kullanılır? Ok çıkmasını bekleyin (mavi=long, sarı=short)
Space Cake
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
We present to you a unique offer - an innovative product called   Space Cake   that will change your approach to trading in the market! This product is designed specifically for experienced traders and investors who want to increase their efficiency and reduce risks. Thanks to its unique functions and features, it will become an indispensable assistant in your trading activities. Without martingale, grids, and other high-risk strategies. MT5 Version - Click   Main advantages : 1 - Trade only
Trend Candle Pumper MT5
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Candle Pumper ile yatırım dünyasına hoş geldiniz – finansal piyasalarda güvenilir yardımcınız! Trend Candle Pumper, yatırım yapmak isteyen ancak uzman olmayanlar için tasarlanmış akıllı bir ticaret botudur. Nasıl Çalışır: Trend Candle Pumper, finansal piyasalardaki trendleri analiz etmek için gelişmiş yapay zeka algoritmaları kullanır. Peki trend nedir? Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, bir varlığın fiyatının genel hareket yönüdür. Bot bu yönü takip eder ve mevcut trende göre otomatik olarak al
Royko Gold Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Royko Gold Scalper – 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde breakout scalping stratejisine dayalı olarak altın piyasasında işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış yüksek performanslı otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Fiyatın ani hareketler gösterdiği dinamik piyasa koşullarına özel olarak optimize edilmiştir ve kısa vadeli ticaret fırsatlarını hızlı bir şekilde yakalamanıza olanak tanır. Ana Özellikler: 5M ICmarkets Set – Tıklayın Sohbet – MQL5 Mesajları Breakout Stratejisi: Robot, önemli destek ve direnç seviyelerini
Lamarius AI
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu scalping ticaret botu, piyasadaki en uygun giriş noktalarını belirlemek için yapay zekayı kullanarak yüksek doğrulukta ve verimli bir ticaret sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bot, gelişmiş bir kendi kendine öğrenme stratejisine sahiptir ve değişen piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak gerçek zamanlı olarak stratejisini optimize edebilir. Her işlem için sıkı bir stop-loss belirlenmiştir, böylece olası kayıplar en aza indirilerek düşük riskli bir ticaret sağlanır. Martingale veya grid stratejilerini
Lamar Gray MT5
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version -  ( Click here ) Lamar Gray: Forex Swing Trading Robot Lamar Gray   - your reliable partner in the world of forex trading. This trading robot specializes in swing trading strategy on currency pairs, offering a dependable and efficient solution for your portfolio. Features: Swing Trading Strategy:   Lamar Gray is based on a swing trading strategy, allowing it to make confident decisions based on long-term market trends and patterns. Emergency Mode:   In case of unforeseen circumstan
Space Cake MT5
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size benzersiz bir teklif sunuyoruz - pazardaki ticaret yaklaşımınızı değiştirecek Space Cake adlı yenilikçi bir ürün! Bu ürün, verimliliklerini artırmak ve riskleri azaltmak isteyen deneyimli yatırımcılar ve yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Eşsiz işlevleri ve özellikleri sayesinde ticaret faaliyetlerinizde vazgeçilmez bir yardımcı olacaktır. Martingale, ızgaralar ve diğer yüksek riskli stratejiler olmadan. MT4 Sürümü - Tıklayın Başlıca avantajları: 1 - Yalnızca belirli düşük o
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Universal US100 HFT", NASDAQ 100 endeksi (US100) üzerinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış yüksek frekanslı bir scalping robotudur. Robot, kâr elde etmek için piyasadaki küçük dalgalanmaları kullanarak kısa vadeli işlemlere odaklanır. Grid veya martingale gibi riskli stratejiler kullanmaz, bu da onu daha güvenli ve piyasa dalgalanmalarına karşı daha dayanıklı hale getirir. Temel Özellikler: Yüksek Frekanslı Scalping:   Robot, pozisyonları minimum tutma süresiyle hızlı işlemler yapmak üzere tasarla
AutoFiboPlus
Murad Nagiev
Göstergeler
Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator The Automatic Fibonacci Levels Indicator is an essential tool for traders seeking to incorporate Fibonacci retracement and extension levels into their technical analysis seamlessly. This innovative indicator automatically identifies significant price movements and calculates key Fibonacci levels, providing traders with valuable insights into potential support and resistance areas. Key features: Automatic Calculation : Effortlessly plots Fibonacci levels base
AutoTrend Lines
Murad Nagiev
Göstergeler
Automatic Trendline Indicator The Automatic Trendline Indicator is a powerful tool designed to simplify technical analysis by automatically identifying and drawing trendlines on a price chart. It analyzes price movements to detect key support and resistance levels, plotting ascending and descending trendlines based on historical price action. This indicator helps traders identify market trends, potential breakout points, and reversal areas with minimal effort. Key features: Automatic Detection
Lamar XL
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lamar XL   is an advanced trading robot designed for automated trading in financial markets. The robot combines highly efficient market analysis algorithms with a unique balance recovery mode (Recovery Bot), making it an ideal tool for traders looking to minimize risks and maximize profits in the long term. Key Features: Recovery Bot Mode : Built-in balance recovery algorithm that automatically adjusts the trading strategy after drawdowns. Helps minimize losses and gradually recover lost balanc
VendoBot
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 Saatlik Forex için Fiyat Hareketi Temelli Swing Trading Robotu Price Action Stratejisi Mum çubuğu formasyonlarıyla kilit destek ve direnç seviyelerini belirler. Pin bar, engulfing, inside bar gibi dönüş ve devam formasyonlarını tespit ve onaylar. Gecikmeli indikatörler kullanmadan yalnızca fiyat hareketlerine dayanarak işlem yapar, sinyal gecikmesini en aza indirir. Swing Zaman Dilimi (H1) 1 saatlik grafikte 20–100 pip’lik hareketleri yakalamak için işlem gerçekleştirir; volatiliteye göre değ
Cobra G
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cobra G, sarı metal piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında hassasiyet, hız ve güvenilirlikle gezinmek üzere tasarlanmış gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir altın ticaret robotudur. Hem yeni yatırımcılar hem de deneyimli profesyoneller için geliştirilen Cobra G, en son algoritmaları, gerçek zamanlı veri analizini ve uyarlanabilir makine öğrenimi tekniklerini kullanarak kısa vadeli fiyat verimsizliklerini ve uzun vadeli eğilimleri tespit edip değerlendirir. Temel Özellikler Yüksek Frekanslı Analiz : Cobra G,
US30 NovaBid Scalper
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 NovaBid Scalper endeks araçları için tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret aracıdır; kısa vadeli spekülasyon ve hızlı kâr realizasyonuna odaklanır. Birleştirdiği kavramlar: Dinamik Pozisyon Büyüklüğü : volatilite ve bakiye bazlı optimal hacim hesaplaması, esnek risk yönetimi. Sabit & uyarlanabilir stop : açılışta koruma seviyeleri belirlenir; fiyat lehine hareket edince stop sıkılaştırılarak kâr maksimize edilir. Net kâr hedefleri : hedefe ulaşılınca kısmî veya tam kapanış yaparak istikrarlı ge
Hyper Volt
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324741 Hyper Volt, maksimum hız, istikrar ve hassasiyet için tasarlanmış yeni nesil otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Üst düzey yürütme, sağlam risk yönetimi ve doğrulanabilir sonuçlar arayan traderlar için geliştirilmiştir. Çoklu iş parçacıklı yürütme motoru ve gerçek zamanlı piyasa analizine dayalı olarak, Hyper Volt ana döviz çiftleri ve emtia piyasalarında sorunsuz çalışır. Uyarlanabilir algoritmalar, volatiliteyi, spreadleri ve likidite bölgelerini
Filtrele:
Tomi Luv
649
Tomi Luv 2025.07.06 19:38 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt