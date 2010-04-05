Samurai Scalper for MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hong Ling Mu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Samurai EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to excel in trading scenarios characterized by price ranges. This expert advisor (EA) is built to operate within a defined price range, which makes it ideal for traders who want to capitalize on market consolidations and avoid trading in volatile or trending conditions.
Key features of the Samurai EA include:
- Range-Based Strategy: The EA identifies market conditions where price movements are contained within a specific range. It takes advantage of this limited price fluctuation to make precise trading decisions.
- High/Low Price Analysis: Samurai EA relies on the analysis of high and low prices within a predefined time period. By focusing on these price extremes, it aims to pinpoint potential reversal or breakout points.
https://youtu.be/_kxyayEa6yc?si=fzb37W9_V5xvpG48