EA Dynamic Pulsar MT4

Trading strategy: Scalping.

Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases:

look for pullbacks after impulses.

trade in the direction of momentum.

The search for entry points is done like this:

the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for entering the market are met, a deal is made based on the continuation of the impulse movement and then the stop loss is moved after the price to capture profit.

Because of this, several transactions on a strong movement can be concluded within one candlestick. This is not visible on the M30, but there is a sharp increase or fall with small rollbacks, on which deals are closed by stops in the profitable zone.

If you experiment with the settings, you can achieve much smoother trading with a large step and less stringent conditions for entering the market. With more relaxed trading, the profit on the transaction is greater, but the total profit is reduced. Most of the movement due to the trawl with a large step, the adviser misses.

Despite the recommended timeframe M30, the time interval does not really matter. EA is a tick scalper, that is, it takes into account the rate of price change, it does not matter if the work is carried out on M15, M5 or H1.

The adviser trades on two pairs: EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,EURAUD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURCAD,EURJPY,NZDUSD,AUDJPY,GBPCAD,NZDJPY,CHFJPY. TF - М30 and also the adviser can be installed on other currencies and timeframes using the instruction: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Requirements and recommendations Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 100.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the Strategy Tester:

For testing, it is recommended to use:

Methods of modeling ticks:



All Ticks.

URUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURJPY, NZDUSD, AUDJPY, GBPCAD, NZDJPY, CHFJPY. TF - М30

Parameters:

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

USDJPY - if true , use USDJPY ;

- if , use ; Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

- GMT settings; Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);

- start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

