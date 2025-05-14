Financial Radar GFX

Gold Trend Rider – Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trading

Disclaimer: Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account and apply proper risk management before live trading.

Overview

Gold Trend Rider is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold trading. It leverages the Parabolic SAR indicator to detect trend direction and open trades accordingly. Its trailing stop mechanism manages positions dynamically, allowing profits to run while reducing downside risk.

Key Features

  • Parabolic SAR Trend Detection – Identifies market direction for buy or sell entries.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – Protects profits without fixed take profit targets.

  • Automatic Safety Checks – Validates lot size, margin, and spread before placing trades.

  • No External Control Needed – Works independently once attached to your chart.

  • Optimized for XAUUSD – Ideal for traders focusing on gold trends.

Usage Recommendations

  • Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart on your preferred timeframe.

  • Adjust trailing stop and lot size settings based on your risk tolerance.

  • Perform backtesting or forward testing to confirm settings for your broker’s conditions.

  • Consider using a VPS for stable and uninterrupted trading.


