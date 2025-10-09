KOSTENLOSER INDIKATOR - UNBEGRENZTE KONTEN - KLICKEN SIE HIER FÜR ALLE MEINE KOSTENLOSEN PRODUKTE



DashXpert is a completely free, powerful dashboard for MetaTrader 5, displaying all essential market data, account information, and performance statistics directly on your chart. Instead of switching between windows and tabs, DashXpert gives you a central, intelligent overview – optimized for maximum clarity, minimal distraction, and a professional look. It provides a real-time, clear overview of your open positions, profits and losses, success rate, and account balance. This makes DashXpert not just a practical everyday tool but also a complete performance monitor that helps you understand, improve, and transparently visualize your trading. In addition, the dashboard automatically displays the most important trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) including status – so you can instantly see when and where the market is moving. With its modern, minimalist design, clear color scheme, and perfect readability on all chart types, DashXpert transforms your MetaTrader into a true trading cockpit – clean, professional, and 100% free.





Specifications

Bid / Ask / High / Low / Spread with dynamic real-time updates

with dynamic real-time updates Current balance, free margin, and equity – always visible

– always visible Floating Profit / Loss of open positions in both currency and pips

of open positions in both currency and pips Total trades , gross profit, gross loss, and net balance

, gross profit, gross loss, and net balance Success rate (Success Rate) , including gross profit and loss values

, including gross profit and loss values Swaps, commissions, and net profit – automatically calculated

– automatically calculated Live session display for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York with active/closed status



for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York with active/closed status Symbol and timeframe information including pip value, lot size, and point calculation



including pip value, lot size, and point calculation Spread monitoring with color alerts during high volatility



with color alerts during high volatility Real-time refresh so all values update instantly



so all values update instantly Performance statistics per chart , ideal for EA tracking and backtesting



, ideal for EA tracking and backtesting Balance curve visualization – useful for performance analysis



– useful for performance analysis Color coding for quick orientation (green, red, yellow)



(green, red, yellow) Fully compatible with AutoXpert and all MT5 EAs



with AutoXpert and all MT5 EAs Lightweight design – minimal CPU usage









Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Here you can find more free products for your trading.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/steverosenstock/seller









DON’T FORGET TO LEAVE A REVIEW. If you have questions or need help, join the discuss with us.

Requests? Write me – DashXpert stays focused but adaptive.















