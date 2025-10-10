

TimeXpert is a fully free tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays the global trading sessions – Tokyo, Sydney, London, and New York – directly on your chart. Instead of calculating times manually, you get an automatic, color-coded overview that shows at a glance when markets open, overlap, or close. This allows you to instantly identify where volatility emerges, when liquidity increases, and which periods best fit your trading strategy. All elements are fully customizable – from colors and line styles to the number of sessions displayed – making TimeXpert a flexible companion for every trader. TimeXpert helps you perfect the timing of your trades by showing exactly when movement begins and which sessions deliver the strongest market impulses – an essential tool for any professional setup. With its clean, minimalist design, TimeXpert transforms your MetaTrader 5 into a visual world map of the markets – precise, intuitive, and 100% free.





Specifications

Display of global trading sessions: Tokyo, Sydney, London, and New York

Tokyo, Sydney, London, and New York Automatic adjustment to broker time and time zone

to broker time and time zone Color-coded boxes for clear visual separation of each session

for clear visual separation of each session Past and future sessions for better market preparation

for better market preparation Individual activation or deactivation of each session

of each session Manual or automatic start times for maximum flexibility

for maximum flexibility Customizable colors, line width, and style (dotted, dashed, solid)



(dotted, dashed, solid) Detection of session overlaps for high-volatility areas



for high-volatility areas Essential tool for precise timing and session awareness

for precise timing and session awareness Fully compatible with AutoXpert and all MT5 EAs



Lightweight design – minimal CPU load









