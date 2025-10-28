Multi Timeframe Supply and Demand Zones with FVG

MyFXRoom Supply & Demand Zones with FVG is a multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects and draws Supply and Demand zones directly on your chart — complete with Fair Value Gap (FVG) validation, gap-aware zone sizing, and smart clean-up logic to keep your chart crystal clear.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Detect and plot zones from any higher timeframe (e.g. H1, H4, D1) directly on your current chart for top-down clarity.

Automatic Zone Detection

Built on a refined ZigZag swing algorithm that identifies institutional turning points and market imbalance zones.

FVG (Fair Value Gap) Filtering & Drawing

Each zone is validated by an optional FVG filter — only drawing zones backed by a confirmed price imbalance.

The indicator can also visually display FVG rectangles in the chart background.

Gap-Aware Zone Height Policy

Zone height dynamically adjusts using nearby candle gaps and impulse strength, preventing oversized or undersized rectangles.

Zone Buffer Control

Expand zone height by a customizable buffer percentage to visually include wicks or untested portions of the move.

Smart Zone Merging

Automatically merges overlapping or nested zones based on price and time overlap. Keeps your chart tidy and efficient.

Auto-Delete Broken Zones

Once price closes cleanly beyond a zone boundary, the zone is automatically removed — leaving only valid, active levels.

Timed Refresh Engine

Zones are recalculated and redrawn automatically after each bar close, with a user-defined refresh delay for efficient performance.