ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoVolumeCurrent 

VolumeCurrent

満たされていない注文ボリュームを取得します。

double  VolumeCurrent() const

戻り値

満たされていない注文ボリューム

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。