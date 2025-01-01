문서화섹션
채워지지 않은 주문 볼륨 가져오기.

double  VolumeCurrent() const

값 반환

채워지지 않은 주문 볼륨.

참고

내역 순서는 티켓 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 방법을 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.