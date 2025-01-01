문서화섹션
StopLoss

주문의 손절매 가격 가져오기.

double  StopLoss() const

값 반환

주문의 손절매 가격.

참고

내역 순서는 티켓 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 방법을 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.