DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCHistoryOrderInfoMagic 

Magic

Obtém a identificação do expert que coloca a ordem.

long  Magic() const

Valor de retorno

ID do Expert Advisor que coloca a ordem.

Observação

A ordem histórica deve ser selecionada usando os métodos Ticket (pelo ticket) ou SelectByIndex (pelo índice).