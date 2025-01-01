DocumentationSections
Magic

Retourne l'identifiant de l'Expert Advisor ayant placé l'ordre.

long  Magic() const

Valeur de retour

L'identifiant de l'Expert Advisor ayant placé l'ordre.

Note

L'ordre historique doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).