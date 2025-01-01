- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- Etat
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
Magic
Retourne l'identifiant de l'Expert Advisor ayant placé l'ordre.
|
long Magic() const
Valeur de retour
L'identifiant de l'Expert Advisor ayant placé l'ordre.
Note
L'ordre historique doit être sélectionné en utilisant les méthodes Ticket (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).