문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoMagic 

Magic

주문을 발주한 엑스퍼트 어드바이저 ID 가져오기.

long  Magic() const

값 반환

주문을 발주한 엑스퍼트 어드바이저의 ID.

참고

내역 순서는 티켓 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 방법을 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.