DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCHistoryOrderInfoMagic 

Magic

Ottiene l'ID dell' Expert Advisor che ha effettuato l'ordine.

long  Magic() const

Valore di ritorno

ID dell' Expert Advisor che ha effettuato l'ordine.

Nota

L'ordine storico deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).