Nachschlagewerk MQL5 Standardbibliothek 3D Grafik CCanvas3D LightDirectionGet 

Ermittelt die Richtung einer gerichteten Lichtquelle.

void  LightDirectionGet(
   DXVector3  &light_direction      // Richtungsvektor
   );

Parameter

&light_direction

[out]  Richtungsvektor.

Rückgabewert

Keiner.