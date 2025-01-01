Nachschlagewerk MQL5Standardbibliothek3D GrafikCCanvas3DLightDirectionGet AmbientColorGetAmbientColorSetAttachCreateDestroyDXContextDXDispatcherInputSceneLightColorGetLightColorSetLightDirectionGetLightDirectionSetObjectAddProjectionMatrixGetProjectionMatrixSetRenderRenderBeginRenderEndViewMatrixGetViewMatrixSetViewPositionSetViewRotationSetViewTargetSetViewUpDirectionSet LightDirectionGet Ermittelt die Richtung einer gerichteten Lichtquelle. void LightDirectionGet( DXVector3 &light_direction // Richtungsvektor ); Parameter &light_direction [out] Richtungsvektor. Rückgabewert Keiner. LightColorSet LightDirectionSet