Guia Prático MQL5 - Expert Advisor Multi-Moeda e Trabalhando com ordens pendentes em MQL5

Introdução

Desta vez, vamos criar um Expert Advisor multi-moeda com um algoritmo de negociação baseado no envio de ordens pendentes do tipo Buy Stop e Sell Stop. O padrão que vamos criar será projetado para as negociações/testes no intraday. Neste artigo veremos os seguintes tópicos:

A negociação em um intervalo de tempo especificado. Vamos criar um recurso que nos permitirá configurar a hora de início e de término das negociações. Por exemplo, ela pode se referir ao tempo dos pregões europeus ou americanos. Com certeza haverá oportunidades de encontrar o intervalo de tempo mais adequado ao otimizar os parâmetros do Expert Advisor.

Colocar/modificar/remover as ordens pendentes.

Processamento de eventos negociação: verificar se a última posição foi fechada no Take Profit ou Stop Loss e o controle sobre a histórico de negócios para cada símbolo.





Desenvolvimento do Expert Advisor

Nós vamos usar o código do artigo Guia prático do MQL5: Consultor Especialista multi-moeda - Abordagem simples, organizada e rápida como modelo. Embora a estrutura essencial do padrão permanecerá o mesmo, será apresentado algumas mudanças significativas. O Expert Advisor será projetado para negociações no intra-dia, no entanto, este modo pode ser desligado quando for necessário. As ordens pendentes, em tal caso, serão sempre colocadas imediatamente (no evento New Bar), caso uma posição tenha sido fechada.

Vamos começar com os parâmetros externos do Expert Advisor. No início, vamos criar uma nova enumeração ENUM_HOURS no arquivo include Enums.mqh. O número de identificadores nesta enumeração é igual ao número de horas em um dia:

enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0 , h01 = 1 , h02 = 2 , h03 = 3 , h04 = 4 , h05 = 5 , h06 = 6 , h07 = 7 , h08 = 8 , h09 = 9 , h10 = 10 , h11 = 11 , h12 = 12 , h13 = 13 , h14 = 14 , h15 = 15 , h16 = 16 , h17 = 17 , h18 = 18 , h19 = 19 , h20 = 20 , h21 = 21 , h22 = 22 , h23 = 23 };

Em seguida, na lista de parâmetros externos, nós vamos criar quatro parâmetros relacionados à negociação em um intervalo de tempo:

TradeInTimeRange - mode de ativar/desativar. Como já mencionado, vamos criar um Expert Advisor que seja possível trabalhar não apenas dentro de um determinado intervalo de tempo, mas também em um regime de 24h, em modo contínuo.

- mode de ativar/desativar. Como já mencionado, vamos criar um Expert Advisor que seja possível trabalhar não apenas dentro de um determinado intervalo de tempo, mas também em um regime de 24h, em modo contínuo. StartTrade - A hora em que a sessão de negociação começa. Assim que o horário do servidor for igual a este valor, o Expert Advisor irá colocar ordens pendentes, desde que o modo de TradeInTimeRange esteja ligado.

- A hora em que a sessão de negociação começa. Assim que o horário do servidor for igual a este valor, o Expert Advisor irá colocar ordens pendentes, desde que o modo de TradeInTimeRange esteja ligado. StopOpenOrders - A hora de término para a colocação de ordens. Quando a hora do servidor for igual a este valor, o Expert Advisor irá parar de colocar ordens pendentes, caso a posição for fechada.

- A hora de término para a colocação de ordens. Quando a hora do servidor for igual a este valor, o Expert Advisor irá parar de colocar ordens pendentes, caso a posição for fechada. EndTrade - A hora em que a sessão de negociação termina. Uma vez que a hora do servidor é igual a este valor o Expert Advisor pára de negociar. Uma posição que esteja em aberto para o símbolo especificado será fechada e as ordens pendentes serão excluídas.

A lista dos parâmetros externos terá os aspectos exibidos abaixo. O exemplo dado é para dois símbolos. No parâmetro PendingOrder estabelecemos uma distância em pontos a partir do preço atual.

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; input double PendingOrder_01 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; input double PendingOrder_02 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ;

Além disso, as alterações correspondentes tiveram que ser feitas na lista de arrays que serão preenchidas com os valores dos parâmetros externos:

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Agora vamos providenciar para que no modo de reversão (o valor do parâmetro Reverse é true) A ordem pendente oposta seja excluída e colocada uma nova, quando uma das ordens pendentes forem acionadas. Nós não podemos mudar o volume da ordem pendente como faríamos no caso dos níveis de preços (preço da ordem, Stop Loss, Take Profit). Nós, portanto, temos que excluí-la e colocar uma nova ordem pendente com o volume desejado.

Além disso, se o modo de reversão está habilitado e nível de Trailing Stop estiver configurado ao mesmo tempo, então a ordem pendente irá seguir o preço. Se, além disso, o Stop Loss for colocado, o seu valor será calculado e especificado com base na ordem pendente.

No escopo global, nós vamos criar duas variáveis ​​de string para os comentários das ordens pendentes:

string comment_top_order = "top_order" ; string comment_bottom_order = "bottom_order" ;

Na inicialização da função OnInit() durante o carregamento do Expert Advisor, nós vamos verificar se os parâmetros externos estão corretos. Os critérios para a avaliação são o seguinte. Quando o modo TradeInTimeRange é ativado, a hora de início de uma sessão de negociação não deve ser inferior a uma hora da hora de término da colocação de ordens pendentes. A hora do término da colocação de ordens pendentes, por sua vez, não deve ser inferior a uma hora da hora do fim da sessão de negociação. Vamos escrever a função CheckInputParameters() que fará essa verificação:

bool CheckInputParameters() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue ; if (StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session(" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"(" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } if (StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders (" + IntegerToString (StopOpenOrders[s])+ ") " "is to be less than the hour of the end (" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session (" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Para implementar este padrão nós precisaremos das funções que irão efetuar as verificações para ficar dentro do intervalo de tempo especificado para a negociação e a colocação de ordens pendentes. Chamaremos essas funções de IsInTradeTimeRange() e IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(). Ambas funcionam da mesma maneira, a única diferença está no limite superior do intervalo de verificação. Mais adiante, veremos onde essas funções serão usadas.

bool IsInTradeTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Já foi considerado em artigos anteriores as funções que recebem as propriedades de posição, símbolo e do histórico de negócios. Neste artigo, vamos precisar de uma função semelhante para obter as propriedades de uma ordem pendente. No arquivo include Enums.mqh, nós vamos criar uma enumeração com as propriedades de uma ordem pendente:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0 , O_MAGIC = 1 , O_COMMENT = 2 , O_PRICE_OPEN = 3 , O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4 , O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5 , O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6 , O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7 , O_SL = 8 , O_TP = 9 , O_TIME_SETUP = 10 , O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11 , O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12 , O_TYPE_TIME = 13 , O_TYPE = 14 , O_ALL = 15 };

Em seguida, no arquivo include TradeFunctions.mqh precisamos escrever uma estrutura com as propriedades de uma ordem pendente e, em seguida, instanciá-la:

struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; long magic; string comment; double price_open; double price_current; double price_stoplimit; double volume_initial; double volume_current; double sl; double tp; datetime time_setup; datetime time_expiration; datetime time_setup_msc; datetime type_time; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; }; pending_order_properties ord;

Para obter uma propriedade ou até mesmo todas as propriedades de uma ordem pendente, nós vamos escrever a função GetPendingOrderProperties(). Após a ordem pendente for selecionada, nós podemos usar esta função para recuperar as propriedades da ordem. A maneira de fazer isso será descrita mais abaixo.

void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch (order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case O_SL : ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case O_TP : ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case O_TYPE : ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case O_ALL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration " ); return ; } }

Agora, nós vamos escrever as funções básicas para colocar, modificar e remover as ordens pendentes. A função SetPendingOrder() coloca uma ordem pendente. Se a ordem pendente não for colocada, a função mencionada fará uma entrada na aba "Diário" com um código de erro e sua descrição:

void SetPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double lot, double stoplimit_price, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, string comment) trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time, 0 ,comment)) Print ( "Error when placing a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

A função ModifyPendingOrder() modifica uma ordem pendente. Nós vamos providenciar para que possamos mudar não só o preço da ordem, mas também o seu volume e passá-lo como último parâmetro da função. Se o valor do volume passado for maior do que zero, significa que a ordem pendente tem de ser eliminada e um nova será colocada com o valor do volume desejado. Em todos os outros casos, nós simplesmente modificamos a ordem existente, alterando o valor do seu preço.

void ModifyPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ulong ticket, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, datetime time_expiration, double stoplimit_price, string comment, double volume) { if (volume> 0 ) { if (! DeletePendingOrder(ticket) ) return ; SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume, 0 ,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } else { if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print ( "Error when modifying the pending order price: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }

No código acima destacado estão as duas novas funções DeletePendingOrder() e CorrectStopLossByOrder(). A primeira exclui uma ordem pendente e a segunda ajusta o Stop Loss da posição em relação a ordem pendente.

bool DeletePendingOrder( ulong ticket) { if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "Error when deleting a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void CorrectStopLossByOrder( int symbol_number, double price, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_sl= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; } if (!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print ( "Error when modifying position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Antes de colocar uma ordem pendente, também é necessário verificar se a ordem pendente com os mesmos comentários já existem. Como mencionado no início deste artigo, nós devemos colocar a ordem de pico Buy Stop com um comentário "top_order" e a ordem de Sell Stop com um comentário "bottom_order". Para facilitar essa verificação, vamos escrever uma função chamada CheckPendingOrderByComment():

bool CheckPendingOrderByComment( int symbol_number, string comment) { int total_orders = 0 ; string order_symbol = "" ; string order_comment = "" ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); if (order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { order_comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); if (order_comment==comment) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

O código acima mostra que o número total de ordens pode ser obtido utilizando a função do sistema OrdersTotal(). No entanto, para obter o número total de pedidos pendentes de um símbolo especificado, vamos escrever uma função definida pelo usuário. Vamos chamá-la de OrdersTotalBySymbol():

int OrdersTotalBySymbol( string symbol) { int count = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==symbol) count++; } } return (count); }

Antes de colocar uma ordem pendente é necessário calcular o preço dela, bem como os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit, se for necessário. Se o modo de reversão está habilitado, vamos precisar de funções separadas e definidas pelo usuário para recalcular e alterar os níveis de trailing stop.

Para calcular o preço da ordem pendente vamos escrever a função CalculatePendingOrder():

double CalculatePendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { double price= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Logo abaixo encontramos o código da função para calcular os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit em uma ordem pendente.

double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double sl = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); } double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (TakeProfit[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double tp = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Para calcular os níveis de Stops (preço) de uma ordem pendente revertida e posteriormente colocá-la, nós vamos escrever as seguintes funções CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() e ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(). Você pode encontrar o código das funções abaixo.

O código da função CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():

double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level<symb.down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level>symb.up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

O código da função ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():

void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number) { if (!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_level = 0.0 ; bool condition = false ; int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); switch (pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break ; } if (condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl= 0.0 ; double tp= 0.0 ; sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment, 0 ); return ; } } } }

Às vezes pode ser necessário descobrir se a posição foi fechada com Stop Loss ou Take Profit. Em nosso caso, iremos nos deparar com tal exigência. Portanto vamos escrever funções que farão a identificação deste evento pelo último comentário da negociação. Para recuperar o último comentário do negócio para um símbolo especificado, vamos escrever uma função separada chamada de GetLastDealComment():

string GetLastDealComment( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_comment= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break ; } } return (deal_comment); }

Agora fica fácil escrever funções que irão determinar o motivo do fechamento da última posição para o símbolo especificado. A seguir estão os códigos das funções IsClosedByTakeProfit() e IsClosedByStopLoss():

bool IsClosedByTakeProfit( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "tp" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } bool IsClosedByStopLoss( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "sl" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

Vamos realizar outro teste para determinar se o último negócio do histórico foi realmente um negócio para o símbolo especificado. Queremos manter último ticket da negociação na memória. Para conseguir isso, vamos adicionar um array de escopo global:

ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

A função IsLastDealTicket() para verificar o último ticket de negócio terá os aspectos exibidos no código abaixo:

bool IsLastDealTicket( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; ulong deal_ticket = 0 ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { if (deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return ( false ); else { last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } } } return ( false ); }

Se o tempo atual está fora da faixa de negociação especificada, a posição será forçada a fechar, não importando se ela será com prejuízo ou lucro. Vamos escrever a função ClosePosition() para fechar uma posição:

void ClosePosition( int symbol_number) { pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print ( "Error when closing position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Quando uma posição é fechada por extrapolar o intervalo de tempo de negociação, todos os pedidos pendentes deverão ser excluídos. A função DeleteAllPendingOrders() que estamos prestes a escrever, irá apagar todas as ordens pendentes para o símbolo especificado:

void DeleteAllPendingOrders( int symbol_number) { int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }

Portanto, agora temos todas as funções necessárias para o esquema estrutural. Vamos dar uma olhada na função familiar TradingBlock(), que passou por algumas mudanças significativas e um nova que gerencia as ordens pendentes ManagePendingOrders(). Nela, será realizado o controle total sobre a situação atual relacionada as ordens pendentes

A função TradingBlock() para o padrão atual é a seguinte:

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) { GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_top_order); } if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_bottom_order); } } }

Código da função ManagePendingOrders() para o gerenciamento de ordens pendentes:

void ManagePendingOrders() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[s]); if (!pos.exists) { if (IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } ulong order_ticket = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; int symbol_total_orders = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); if (pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } if (pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } if (symbol_total_orders== 0 ) { if (Reverse[s]) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,opposite_order_comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return ; } if (symbol_total_orders> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { if (!Reverse[s]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); else { double lot= 0.0 ; GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); if (ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break ; lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }

Agora nós precisamos fazer apenas pequenos ajustes no arquivo principal do programa. Vamos adicionar o manipulador de eventos de negociação OnTrade(). será realizado nesta função a avaliação da situação atual em relação aos pedidos pendentes contra o evento de negociação.

void OnTrade () { ManagePendingOrders(); }

A função ManagePendingOrders() aerá também usada no processador de eventos usuário OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { ManagePendingOrders(); CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

Algumas mudanças foram feitas na função CheckSignalsAndTrade() também. No código destacado abaixo são strings apresentando novas funções consideradas neste artigo.

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { ClosePosition(s); DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); if (Reverse[s]) ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); else ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }

Agora tudo está pronto e podemos tentar otimizar os parâmetros deste Expert Advisor multi-moeda. Vamos configurar o Testador de Estratégia como mostrado abaixo:

Fig. 1 - configurações Testador para os parâmetros de otimização.

Primeiro, vamos otimizar os parâmetros para o par de moedas EURUSD, e, em seguida, para o par AUDUSD. A captura de tela abaixo mostra quais os parâmetros que devem ser selecionados para a otimização do par EURUSD:





Fig. 2 - Configuração dos parâmetros para otimização do Expert Advisor multi-moeda

Após a otimização dos parâmetros do par de moeda EURUSD, os mesmos parâmetros devem ser otimizados para o par AUDUSD. Abaixo está o resultado para ambos os símbolos testados juntos. Os resultados foram selecionados pelo fator máximo de recuperação. Para o teste, o valor do lote foi ajustada para 1 para ambos os símbolos.





Fig. 3 - Resultado de teste para os dois símbolos juntos.





Conclusão

Com isto, terminamos este artigo. Com funções prontas em mãos, você pode se concentrar em desenvolver sua idéia de tomada de decisões de negociação. Neste caso, as alterações terão de ser implementadas nas funções TradingBlock() e ManagePendingOrders(). Para quem começou a aprender a linguagem MQL5 recentemente, recomendamos a prática de adicionar mais símbolos e alterar o esquema do algoritmo de negociação.