MQL5 Cookbook - Consulente esperto multi-valuta e il lavoro con ordini in sospeso in MQL5

Introduzione

Questa volta creeremo un Expert Advisor multi-valuta con un algoritmo di trading basato sul lavoro con gli ordini in sospeso Buy Stop e Sell Stop. Il modello che creeremo sarà progettato per gli scambi/test infragiornalieri. L'articolo prende in considerazione i seguenti argomenti:

Trading in un intervallo di tempo specificato. Creiamo una funzionalità che ci permetterà di impostare l'ora di inizio e fine trading. Ad esempio, può essere l'ora delle sessioni di trading europee o americane. Sicuramente ci sarà l'opportunità di trovare l'intervallo di tempo più adatto durante l'ottimizzazione dei parametri dell'Expert Advisor.

Inserimento/modifica/cancellazione ordini in sospeso.

Elaborazione degli eventi commerciali: verifica se l'ultima posizione è stata chiusa a Take Profit o Stop Loss e controllo sullo storico delle transazioni per ogni simbolo.





Sviluppo di consulenti esperti

Utilizzeremo il codice dell'articolo MQL5 Cookbook: Consulente esperto multivaluta: approccio semplice, accurato e rapido come modello. Sebbene la struttura essenziale del modello rimarrà la stessa, verranno introdotti alcuni cambiamenti significativi. L'Expert Advisor sarà progettato per il commercio infragiornaliero, tuttavia, questa modalità potrebbe essere disattivata in caso di necessità. Gli ordini pendenti, in tal caso, verranno sempre piazzati immediatamente (su evento New Bar) se una posizione è stata chiusa.

Cominciamo con i parametri esterni dell'expert advisor. Inizialmente creeremo una nuova enumerazione ENUM_HOURS nel file include Enums.mqh. Il numero di identificatori in questa enumerazione è uguale al numero di ore in un giorno:

enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0 , h01 = 1 , h02 = 2 , h03 = 3 , h04 = 4 , h05 = 5 , h06 = 6 , h07 = 7 , h08 = 8 , h09 = 9 , h10 = 10 , h11 = 11 , h12 = 12 , h13 = 13 , h14 = 14 , h15 = 15 , h16 = 16 , h17 = 17 , h18 = 18 , h19 = 19 , h20 = 20 , h21 = 21 , h22 = 22 , h23 = 23 };

Quindi nell'elenco dei parametri esterni creeremo quattro parametri relativi al trading in un intervallo di tempo:

TradeInTimeRange - abilita/disabilita la modalità. Come già accennato, renderemo possibile il lavoro dell'Expert Advisor non solo entro un certo intervallo di tempo ma anche 24 ore su 24, cioè in modalità continua.

- abilita/disabilita la modalità. Come già accennato, renderemo possibile il lavoro dell'Expert Advisor non solo entro un certo intervallo di tempo ma anche 24 ore su 24, cioè in modalità continua. StartTrade - l'ora in cui inizia una sessione di trading. Non appena il tempo del server sarà pari a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor effettuerà ordini in sospeso, a condizione che la modalità TradeInTimeRange sia attiva.

- l'ora in cui inizia una sessione di trading. Non appena il tempo del server sarà pari a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor effettuerà ordini in sospeso, a condizione che la modalità TradeInTimeRange sia attiva. StopOpenOrders - l'ora della fine dell'immissione degli ordini. Quando il tempo del server è uguale a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor smetterà di piazzare ordini in sospeso se una posizione viene chiusa.

- l'ora della fine dell'immissione degli ordini. Quando il tempo del server è uguale a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor smetterà di piazzare ordini in sospeso se una posizione viene chiusa. EndTrade - l'ora in cui si interrompe una sessione di trading. Una volta che il tempo del server è uguale a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor interrompe il trading. Una posizione aperta per il simbolo specificato verrà chiusa e gli ordini in sospeso verranno eliminati.

L'elenco dei parametri esterni apparirà come mostrato di seguito. L'esempio fornito è per due simboli. Nel parametro PendingOrder impostiamo una distanza in punti dal prezzo corrente.

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; input double PendingOrder_01 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; input double PendingOrder_02 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ;

Anche le modifiche corrispondenti devono essere apportate nell'elenco degli array che verranno riempiti con i valori dei parametri esterni:

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Ora faremo in modo che nella modalità di inversione (il valore del parametro Reverse è vero) l'ordine in sospeso opposto venga eliminato e inserito di nuovo, quando viene attivato uno degli ordini in sospeso. Non possiamo modificare il volume dell'ordine in sospeso come faremmo in caso di modifica dei suoi livelli di prezzo (prezzo dell'ordine, Stop Loss, Take Profit). Pertanto, dobbiamo eliminarlo e inserire un nuovo ordine in sospeso con il volume richiesto.

Inoltre, se la modalità di inversione è abilitata e contemporaneamente è impostato il livello di Trailing Stop, l'ordine in sospeso seguirà il prezzo. Se, oltre a ciò, viene posizionato lo Stop Loss, il suo valore di prezzo verrà calcolato e specificato in base all'ordine in sospeso.

Nell'ambito globale creiamo due variabili stringa per i commenti dell'ordine in sospeso:

string comment_top_order = "top_order" ; string comment_bottom_order = "bottom_order" ;

All'inizializzazione nella funzione OnInit() durante il caricamento di Expert Advisor, verificheremo la correttezza dei parametri esterni. I criteri per la valutazione sono i seguenti. Quando la modalità TradeInTimeRange è abilitata, l'ora di inizio di una sessione di negoziazione non deve essere inferiore di un'ora all'ora di fine dell'immissione degli ordini in sospeso. L'ora di fine dell'immissione degli ordini pendenti, a sua volta, non deve essere inferiore di un'ora all'ora di fine di una sessione di negoziazione. Scriviamo la funzione CheckInputParameters() che effettuerà tale controllo:

bool CheckInputParameters() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue ; if (StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session(" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"(" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } if (StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders (" + IntegerToString (StopOpenOrders[s])+ ") " "is to be less than the hour of the end (" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session (" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Per implementare questo modello avremo bisogno delle funzioni che effettueranno i controlli per rimanere entro gli intervalli di tempo specificati per il commercio e l'immissione di ordini in sospeso. Chiameremo queste funzioni IsInTradeTimeRange() e IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(). Funzionano entrambi allo stesso modo, l'unica differenza è nel limite superiore dell'intervallo sotto controllo. Più avanti vedremo dove verranno utilizzate queste funzioni.

bool IsInTradeTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Gli articoli precedenti hanno già considerato le funzioni per la ricezione delle proprietà di posizione, simbolo e storia dei deal. In questo articolo avremo bisogno di una funzione simile per ottenere le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso. Nel file include Enums.mqh creeremo un'enumerazione con le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0 , O_MAGIC = 1 , O_COMMENT = 2 , O_PRICE_OPEN = 3 , O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4 , O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5 , O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6 , O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7 , O_SL = 8 , O_TP = 9 , O_TIME_SETUP = 10 , O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11 , O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12 , O_TYPE_TIME = 13 , O_TYPE = 14 , O_ALL = 15 };

Quindi nel file include TradeFunctions.mqh dobbiamo scrivere una struttura con le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso e quindi istanziarlo:

struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; long magic; string comment; double price_open; double price_current; double price_stoplimit; double volume_initial; double volume_current; double sl; double tp; datetime time_setup; datetime time_expiration; datetime time_setup_msc; datetime type_time; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; }; pending_order_properties ord;

Per ottenere una proprietà o anche tutte le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso, scriveremo la funzione GetPendingOrderProperties(). Dopo che l'ordine in sospeso è stato selezionato, possiamo utilizzare questa funzione per recuperare le proprietà dell'ordine. Il modo per farlo sarà descritto più avanti.

void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch (order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case O_SL : ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case O_TP : ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case O_TYPE : ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case O_ALL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration " ); return ; } }

Ora scriveremo le funzioni di base per inserire, modificare ed eliminare gli ordini in sospeso. La funzione SetPendingOrder() inserisce un ordine in sospeso. Se l'ordine in sospeso non è stato effettuato, la funzione menzionata effettuerà una registrazione nel giornale con un codice di errore e la sua descrizione:

void SetPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double lot, double stoplimit_price, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, string comment) trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time, 0 ,comment)) Print ( "Error when placing a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

La funzione ModifyPendingOrder() modifica un ordine in sospeso. Ci organizzeremo in modo da poter modificare non solo il prezzo dell'ordine ma anche il suo volume e passarlo come ultimo parametro della funzione. Se il valore del volume passato è maggiore di zero, significa che l'ordine in sospeso deve essere cancellato e deve essere inserito uno nuovo con un valore del volume richiesto. In tutti gli altri casi modifichiamo semplicemente l'ordine esistente modificando il valore del prezzo.

void ModifyPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ulong ticket, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, datetime time_expiration, double stoplimit_price, string comment, double volume) { if (volume> 0 ) { if (! DeletePendingOrder(ticket) ) return ; SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume, 0 ,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } else { if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print ( "Error when modifying the pending order price: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }

Nel codice sopra evidenziato ci sono due nuove funzioni DeletePendingOrder() e CorrectStopLossByOrder(). Il primo elimina un ordine in sospeso e il secondo regola lo Stop Loss della posizione in relazione all'ordine in sospeso.

bool DeletePendingOrder( ulong ticket) { if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "Error when deleting a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void CorrectStopLossByOrder( int symbol_number, double price, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_sl= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; } if (!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print ( "Error when modifying position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Prima di effettuare un ordine in sospeso, è inoltre necessario verificare se esiste già un ordine in sospeso con gli stessi commenti. Come menzionato all'inizio di questo articolo, inseriremo l'ordine Buy Stop principale con un commento "top_order" e l'ordine Sell Stop con un commento "bottom_order". Per facilitare tale controllo scriviamo una funzione chiamata CheckPendingOrderByComment():

bool CheckPendingOrderByComment( int symbol_number, string comment) { int total_orders = 0 ; string order_symbol = "" ; string order_comment = "" ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); if (order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { order_comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); if (order_comment==comment) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

Il codice sopra mostra che il numero totale di ordini può essere ottenuto utilizzando la funzione di sistema OrdersTotal(). Tuttavia, per ottenere il numero totale di ordini in sospeso per un simbolo specificato, scriveremo una funzione definita dall'utente. Lo chiameremo OrdersTotalBySymbol():

int OrdersTotalBySymbol( string symbol) { int count = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==symbol) count++; } } return (count); }

Prima di piazzare un ordine in sospeso è necessario calcolare un prezzo per esso, nonché i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit, se necessario. Se la modalità di inversione è abilitata, avremo bisogno di funzioni definite dall'utente separate per ricalcolare e modificare i livelli di Trailing Stop.

Per calcolare il prezzo di un ordine in sospeso scriviamo la funzione CalculatePendingOrder():

double CalculatePendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { double price= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Di seguito è riportato il codice funzione per il calcolo dei livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit in un ordine in sospeso.

double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double sl = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); } double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (TakeProfit[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double tp = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Per calcolare il livello di Stop (prezzo) di un ordine pendente invertito e tirarlo su, scriveremo le seguenti funzioni CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() e ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(). Di seguito puoi trovare i codici delle funzioni.

Il codice della funzione CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():

double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level<symb.down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level>symb.up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Il codice della funzione ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():

void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number) { if (!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_level = 0.0 ; bool condition = false ; int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); switch (pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break ; } if (condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl= 0.0 ; double tp= 0.0 ; sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment, 0 ); return ; } } } }

A volte può essere necessario scoprire se una posizione è stata chiusa allo Stop Loss o Take Profit. In questo caso particolare ci imbatteremo in tale requisito. Quindi scriviamo le funzioni che identificheranno questo evento dall'ultimo commento dell'affare. Per recuperare l'ultimo commento sull'operazione per un simbolo specificato, scriveremo una funzione separata denominata GetLastDealComment():

string GetLastDealComment( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_comment= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break ; } } return (deal_comment); }

Ora è facile scrivere funzioni che determineranno il motivo della chiusura dell'ultima posizione per il simbolo specificato. Di seguito i codici delle funzioni IsClosedByTakeProfit() e IsClosedByStopLoss():

bool IsClosedByTakeProfit( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "tp" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } bool IsClosedByStopLoss( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "sl" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

Effettueremo un altro controllo per determinare se l'ultimo affare nella cronologia è veramente un affare per il simbolo specificato. Vogliamo mantenere in memoria il biglietto dell'ultimo affare. Per ottenere ciò, aggiungeremo un array sull'ambito globale:

ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

La funzione IsLastDealTicket() per il controllo dell'ultimo ticket di vendita apparirà come mostrato nel codice seguente:

bool IsLastDealTicket( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; ulong deal_ticket = 0 ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { if (deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return ( false ); else { last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } } } return ( false ); }

Se l'ora corrente è al di fuori dell'intervallo di negoziazione specificato, la posizione sarà forzata a chiudersi, indipendentemente dal fatto che sia in perdita o in profitto. Scriviamo la funzione ClosePosition() per chiudere una posizione:

void ClosePosition( int symbol_number) { pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print ( "Error when closing position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Quando una posizione viene chiusa al di fuori dell'intervallo di tempo di negoziazione, tutti gli ordini in sospeso devono essere eliminati. La funzione DeleteAllPendingOrders() che stiamo per scrivere cancellerà tutti gli ordini in sospeso per il simbolo specificato:

void DeleteAllPendingOrders( int symbol_number) { int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }

Quindi ora abbiamo tutte le funzioni necessarie per lo schema strutturale. Diamo un'occhiata alla familiare funzione TradingBlock(), che ha subito alcune modifiche significative e una nuova per la gestione degli ordini in sospeso ManagePendingOrders(). In esso verrà effettuato il pieno controllo della situazione attuale relativa agli ordini in sospeso.

La funzione TradingBlock() per il modello corrente ha il seguente aspetto:

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) { GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_top_order); } if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_bottom_order); } } }

Codice della funzione ManagePendingOrders() per la gestione degli ordini pendenti:

void ManagePendingOrders() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[s]); if (!pos.exists) { if (IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } ulong order_ticket = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; int symbol_total_orders = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); if (pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } if (pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } if (symbol_total_orders== 0 ) { if (Reverse[s]) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,opposite_order_comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return ; } if (symbol_total_orders> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { if (!Reverse[s]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); else { double lot= 0.0 ; GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); if (ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break ; lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }

Ora dobbiamo solo apportare piccole modifiche al file del programma principale. Aggiungeremo il gestore di eventi commerciali OnTrade(). In tale funzione verrà effettuata la valutazione della situazione attuale in relazione agli ordini pendenti a fronte dell'evento di negoziazione.

void OnTrade () { ManagePendingOrders(); }

La funzione ManagePendingOrders() verrà utilizzata anche nel gestore eventi utente OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { ManagePendingOrders(); CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

Sono state apportate alcune modifiche anche alla funzione CheckSignalsAndTrade(). Nel codice sottostante sono evidenziate le stringhe con le nuove funzioni considerate in questo articolo.

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { ClosePosition(s); DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); if (Reverse[s]) ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); else ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }

Ora è tutto pronto e possiamo provare ad ottimizzare i parametri di questo Expert Advisor multivaluta Impostiamo il Tester di strategia come mostrato di seguito:

Fig. 1 - Impostazioni del tester per l'ottimizzazione dei parametri.

Fig. 2 - Impostazione dei parametri per l'ottimizzazione di Expert Advisor multivaluta





Fig. 2 - Impostazione dei parametri per l'ottimizzazione di Expert Advisor multivaluta

Fig. 3 - risultato del test per i due simboli insieme.





Fig. 3 - risultato del test per i due simboli insieme.





Conclusione

Questo è praticamente tutto. Con le funzioni pronte a portata di mano, puoi concentrarti sullo sviluppo dell'idea di prendere decisioni commerciali. In questo caso le modifiche dovranno essere implementate nelle funzioni TradingBlock() e ManagePendingOrders(). Per coloro che hanno iniziato a imparare MQL5 di recente, consigliamo di esercitarsi nell'aggiunta di più simboli e di modificare lo schema dell'algoritmo commerciale.