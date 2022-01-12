MQL5 Cookbook - Consulente esperto multi-valuta e il lavoro con ordini in sospeso in MQL5
Introduzione
Questa volta creeremo un Expert Advisor multi-valuta con un algoritmo di trading basato sul lavoro con gli ordini in sospeso Buy Stop e Sell Stop. Il modello che creeremo sarà progettato per gli scambi/test infragiornalieri. L'articolo prende in considerazione i seguenti argomenti:
- Trading in un intervallo di tempo specificato. Creiamo una funzionalità che ci permetterà di impostare l'ora di inizio e fine trading. Ad esempio, può essere l'ora delle sessioni di trading europee o americane. Sicuramente ci sarà l'opportunità di trovare l'intervallo di tempo più adatto durante l'ottimizzazione dei parametri dell'Expert Advisor.
- Inserimento/modifica/cancellazione ordini in sospeso.
- Elaborazione degli eventi commerciali: verifica se l'ultima posizione è stata chiusa a Take Profit o Stop Loss e controllo sullo storico delle transazioni per ogni simbolo.
Sviluppo di consulenti esperti
Utilizzeremo il codice dell'articolo MQL5 Cookbook: Consulente esperto multivaluta: approccio semplice, accurato e rapido come modello. Sebbene la struttura essenziale del modello rimarrà la stessa, verranno introdotti alcuni cambiamenti significativi. L'Expert Advisor sarà progettato per il commercio infragiornaliero, tuttavia, questa modalità potrebbe essere disattivata in caso di necessità. Gli ordini pendenti, in tal caso, verranno sempre piazzati immediatamente (su evento New Bar) se una posizione è stata chiusa.
Cominciamo con i parametri esterni dell'expert advisor. Inizialmente creeremo una nuova enumerazione ENUM_HOURS nel file include Enums.mqh. Il numero di identificatori in questa enumerazione è uguale al numero di ore in un giorno:
//--- Hours Enumeration enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0, // 00 : 00 h01 = 1, // 01 : 00 h02 = 2, // 02 : 00 h03 = 3, // 03 : 00 h04 = 4, // 04 : 00 h05 = 5, // 05 : 00 h06 = 6, // 06 : 00 h07 = 7, // 07 : 00 h08 = 8, // 08 : 00 h09 = 9, // 09 : 00 h10 = 10, // 10 : 00 h11 = 11, // 11 : 00 h12 = 12, // 12 : 00 h13 = 13, // 13 : 00 h14 = 14, // 14 : 00 h15 = 15, // 15 : 00 h16 = 16, // 16 : 00 h17 = 17, // 17 : 00 h18 = 18, // 18 : 00 h19 = 19, // 19 : 00 h20 = 20, // 20 : 00 h21 = 21, // 21 : 00 h22 = 22, // 22 : 00 h23 = 23 // 23 : 00 };
Quindi nell'elenco dei parametri esterni creeremo quattro parametri relativi al trading in un intervallo di tempo:
- TradeInTimeRange - abilita/disabilita la modalità. Come già accennato, renderemo possibile il lavoro dell'Expert Advisor non solo entro un certo intervallo di tempo ma anche 24 ore su 24, cioè in modalità continua.
- StartTrade - l'ora in cui inizia una sessione di trading. Non appena il tempo del server sarà pari a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor effettuerà ordini in sospeso, a condizione che la modalità TradeInTimeRange sia attiva.
- StopOpenOrders - l'ora della fine dell'immissione degli ordini. Quando il tempo del server è uguale a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor smetterà di piazzare ordini in sospeso se una posizione viene chiusa.
- EndTrade - l'ora in cui si interrompe una sessione di trading. Una volta che il tempo del server è uguale a questo valore, l'Expert Advisor interrompe il trading. Una posizione aperta per il simbolo specificato verrà chiusa e gli ordini in sospeso verranno eliminati.
L'elenco dei parametri esterni apparirà come mostrato di seguito. L'esempio fornito è per due simboli. Nel parametro PendingOrder impostiamo una distanza in punti dal prezzo corrente.
//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor sinput long MagicNumber = 777; // Magic number sinput int Deviation = 10; // Slippage //--- sinput string delimeter_00=""; // -------------------------------- sinput string Symbol_01 ="EURUSD"; // Symbol 1 input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 =true; // | Trading in a time range input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; // | The hour of the beginning of a trading session input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; // | The hour of the end of placing orders input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; // | The hour of the end of a trading session input double PendingOrder_01 = 50; // | Pending order input double TakeProfit_01 = 100; // | Take Profit input double StopLoss_01 = 50; // | Stop Loss input double TrailingStop_01 = 10; // | Trailing Stop input bool Reverse_01 = true; // | Position reversal input double Lot_01 = 0.1; // | Lot //--- sinput string delimeter_01=""; // -------------------------------- sinput string Symbol_02 ="AUDUSD"; // Symbol 2 input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 =true; // | Trading in a time range input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; // | The hour of the beginning of a trading session input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; // | The hour of the end of placing orders input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; // | The hour of the end of a trading session input double PendingOrder_02 = 50; // | Pending order input double TakeProfit_02 = 100; // | Take Profit input double StopLoss_02 = 50; // | Stop Loss input double TrailingStop_02 = 10; // | Trailing Stop input bool Reverse_02 = true; // | Position reversal input double Lot_02 = 0.1; // | Lot
Anche le modifiche corrispondenti devono essere apportate nell'elenco degli array che verranno riempiti con i valori dei parametri esterni:
//--- Arrays for storing external parameters string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Symbol bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Trading in a time range ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // The hour of the beginning of a trading session ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // The hour of the end of placing orders ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // The hour of the end of a trading session double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Pending order double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Take Profit double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Stop Loss double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Trailing Stop bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Position Reversal double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Lot
Ora faremo in modo che nella modalità di inversione (il valore del parametro Reverse è vero) l'ordine in sospeso opposto venga eliminato e inserito di nuovo, quando viene attivato uno degli ordini in sospeso. Non possiamo modificare il volume dell'ordine in sospeso come faremmo in caso di modifica dei suoi livelli di prezzo (prezzo dell'ordine, Stop Loss, Take Profit). Pertanto, dobbiamo eliminarlo e inserire un nuovo ordine in sospeso con il volume richiesto.
Inoltre, se la modalità di inversione è abilitata e contemporaneamente è impostato il livello di Trailing Stop, l'ordine in sospeso seguirà il prezzo. Se, oltre a ciò, viene posizionato lo Stop Loss, il suo valore di prezzo verrà calcolato e specificato in base all'ordine in sospeso.
Nell'ambito globale creiamo due variabili stringa per i commenti dell'ordine in sospeso:
//--- Pending order comments string comment_top_order ="top_order"; string comment_bottom_order ="bottom_order";
All'inizializzazione nella funzione OnInit() durante il caricamento di Expert Advisor, verificheremo la correttezza dei parametri esterni. I criteri per la valutazione sono i seguenti. Quando la modalità TradeInTimeRange è abilitata, l'ora di inizio di una sessione di negoziazione non deve essere inferiore di un'ora all'ora di fine dell'immissione degli ordini in sospeso. L'ora di fine dell'immissione degli ordini pendenti, a sua volta, non deve essere inferiore di un'ora all'ora di fine di una sessione di negoziazione. Scriviamo la funzione CheckInputParameters() che effettuerà tale controllo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks external parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckInputParameters() { //--- Loop through the specified symbols for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { //--- If there is no symbol and the TradeInTimeRange mode is disabled, move on to the following symbol. if(Symbols[s]=="" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue; //--- Check the accuracy of the start and the end of a trade session time if(StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print(Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+")!"); return(false); } //--- A trading session is to start no later that one hour before the hour of placing pending orders. // Pending orders are to be placed no later than one hour before the hour of the end of a trading session. if(StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print(Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders ("+IntegerToString(StopOpenOrders[s])+") " "is to be less than the hour of the end ("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session ("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+")!"); return(false); } } //--- Parameters are correct return(true); }
Per implementare questo modello avremo bisogno delle funzioni che effettueranno i controlli per rimanere entro gli intervalli di tempo specificati per il commercio e l'immissione di ordini in sospeso. Chiameremo queste funzioni IsInTradeTimeRange() e IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(). Funzionano entrambi allo stesso modo, l'unica differenza è nel limite superiore dell'intervallo sotto controllo. Più avanti vedremo dove verranno utilizzate queste funzioni.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if we are within the time range for trade | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsInTradeTimeRange(int symbol_number) { //--- If TradeInTimeRange mode is enabled if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { //--- Structure of the date and time MqlDateTime last_date; //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set TimeTradeServer(last_date); //--- Outside of the allowed time range if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return(false); } //--- Within the allowed time range return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if we are within the time range for placing orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(int symbol_number) { //--- If the TradeInTimeRange mode if enabled if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { //--- Structure of the date and time MqlDateTime last_date; //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set TimeTradeServer(last_date); //--- Outside the allowed time range if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return(false); } //--- Within the allowed time range return(true); }
Gli articoli precedenti hanno già considerato le funzioni per la ricezione delle proprietà di posizione, simbolo e storia dei deal. In questo articolo avremo bisogno di una funzione simile per ottenere le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso. Nel file include Enums.mqh creeremo un'enumerazione con le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso:
//--- Enumeration of the properties of a pending order enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0, O_MAGIC = 1, O_COMMENT = 2, O_PRICE_OPEN = 3, O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4, O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5, O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6, O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7, O_SL = 8, O_TP = 9, O_TIME_SETUP = 10, O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11, O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12, O_TYPE_TIME = 13, O_TYPE = 14, O_ALL = 15 };
Quindi nel file include TradeFunctions.mqh dobbiamo scrivere una struttura con le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso e quindi istanziarlo:
//-- Properties of a pending order struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; // Symbol long magic; // Magic number string comment; // Comment double price_open; // Price specified in the order double price_current; // Current price of the order symbol double price_stoplimit; // Limit order price for the Stop Limit order double volume_initial; // Initial order volume double volume_current; // Current order volume double sl; // Stop Loss level double tp; // Take Profit level datetime time_setup; // Order placement time datetime time_expiration; // Order expiration time datetime time_setup_msc; // The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 datetime type_time; // Order lifetime ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; // Position type }; //--- Variable of the order features pending_order_properties ord;
Per ottenere una proprietà o anche tutte le proprietà di un ordine in sospeso, scriveremo la funzione GetPendingOrderProperties(). Dopo che l'ordine in sospeso è stato selezionato, possiamo utilizzare questa funzione per recuperare le proprietà dell'ordine. Il modo per farlo sarà descritto più avanti.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Retrieves the properties of the previously selected pending order| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch(order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL); break; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); break; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT); break; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN); break; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT); break; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT); break; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL); break; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT); break; case O_SL : ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); break; case O_TP : ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); break; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP); break; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION); break; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC); break; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME); break; case O_TYPE : ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); break; case O_ALL : ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL); ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT); ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN); ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT); ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT); ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL); ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT); ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP); ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION); ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC); ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME); ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); break; //--- default: Print("Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration "); return; } }
Ora scriveremo le funzioni di base per inserire, modificare ed eliminare gli ordini in sospeso. La funzione SetPendingOrder() inserisce un ordine in sospeso. Se l'ordine in sospeso non è stato effettuato, la funzione menzionata effettuerà una registrazione nel giornale con un codice di errore e la sua descrizione:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Places a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetPendingOrder(int symbol_number, // Symbol number ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, // Order type double lot, // Volume double stoplimit_price, // Level of the StopLimit order double price, // Price double sl, // Stop Loss double tp, // Take Profit ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, // Order Expiration string comment) // Comment //--- Set magic number in the trade structure trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); //--- If a pending order failed to be placed, print an error message if(!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time,0,comment)) Print("Error when placing a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); }
La funzione ModifyPendingOrder() modifica un ordine in sospeso. Ci organizzeremo in modo da poter modificare non solo il prezzo dell'ordine ma anche il suo volume e passarlo come ultimo parametro della funzione. Se il valore del volume passato è maggiore di zero, significa che l'ordine in sospeso deve essere cancellato e deve essere inserito uno nuovo con un valore del volume richiesto. In tutti gli altri casi modifichiamo semplicemente l'ordine esistente modificando il valore del prezzo.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modifies a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ModifyPendingOrder(int symbol_number, //Symbol number ulong ticket, // Order ticket ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, // Order type double price, // Order price double sl, // Stop Loss of the order double tp, // Take Profit of the order ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, // Order expiration datetime time_expiration, // Order expiration time double stoplimit_price, // Price string comment, // Comment double volume) // Volume { //--- If the passed volume value is non-zero, delete the order and place it again if(volume>0) { //--- If the order failed to be deleted, exit if(!DeletePendingOrder(ticket)) return; //--- Place a pending order SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume,0,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); //--- Adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } //--- If the passed volume value is zero, modify the order else { //--- If the pending order failed to be modified, print a relevant message if(!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print("Error when modifying the pending order price: ", GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); //--- Otherwise adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }
Nel codice sopra evidenziato ci sono due nuove funzioni DeletePendingOrder() e CorrectStopLossByOrder(). Il primo elimina un ordine in sospeso e il secondo regola lo Stop Loss della posizione in relazione all'ordine in sospeso.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deletes a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool DeletePendingOrder(ulong ticket) { //--- If a pending order failed to get deleted, print a relevant message if(!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print("Error when deleting a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); return(false); } //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modifies StopLoss of the position as related to the pending order| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CorrectStopLossByOrder(int symbol_number, // Symbol number double price, // Order Price ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) // Order Type { //--- If Stop Loss disabled, exit if(StopLoss[symbol_number]==0) return; //--- If Stop Loss enabled double new_sl=0.0; // New Stop Loss value //--- Get a Point value GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); //--- Number of decimal places GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); //--- Get Take Profit of position GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); //--- Calculate as related to the order type switch(type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break; } //--- Modify the position if(!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print("Error when modifying position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); }
Prima di effettuare un ordine in sospeso, è inoltre necessario verificare se esiste già un ordine in sospeso con gli stessi commenti. Come menzionato all'inizio di questo articolo, inseriremo l'ordine Buy Stop principale con un commento "top_order" e l'ordine Sell Stop con un commento "bottom_order". Per facilitare tale controllo scriviamo una funzione chiamata CheckPendingOrderByComment():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks existence of a pending order by a comment | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckPendingOrderByComment(int symbol_number,string comment) { int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders string order_symbol =""; // Order Symbol string order_comment =""; // Order Comment //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Loop through the total orders for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //---Select the order by the ticket if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0) { //--- Get the symbol name order_symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL); //--- If the symbols are equal if(order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { //--- Get the order comment order_comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT); //--- If the comments are equal if(order_comment==comment) return(true); } } } //--- Order with a specified comment not found return(false); }
Il codice sopra mostra che il numero totale di ordini può essere ottenuto utilizzando la funzione di sistema OrdersTotal(). Tuttavia, per ottenere il numero totale di ordini in sospeso per un simbolo specificato, scriveremo una funzione definita dall'utente. Lo chiameremo OrdersTotalBySymbol():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the total number of orders for the specified symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OrdersTotalBySymbol(string symbol) { int count =0; // Order counter int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Loop through the total number of orders for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If an order has been selected if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- If the order symbol and the specified symbol are equal if(ord.symbol==symbol) //--- Increase the counter count++; } } //--- Return the total number of orders return(count); }
Prima di piazzare un ordine in sospeso è necessario calcolare un prezzo per esso, nonché i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit, se necessario. Se la modalità di inversione è abilitata, avremo bisogno di funzioni definite dall'utente separate per ricalcolare e modificare i livelli di Trailing Stop.
Per calcolare il prezzo di un ordine in sospeso scriviamo la funzione CalculatePendingOrder():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates the pending order level(price) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculatePendingOrder(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { //--- For the calculated pending order value double price=0.0; //--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { //--- Calculate level price=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stops level // If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value return(price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } //--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { //--- Calculate level price=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of Stops level // If the value is equal or less, return the adjusted value return(price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } //--- return(0.0); }
Di seguito è riportato il codice funzione per il calcolo dei livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit in un ordine in sospeso.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates Stop Loss level for a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price) { //--- If Stop Loss is required if(StopLoss[symbol_number]>0) { double sl =0.0; // For the Stop Loss calculated value double up_level =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels //--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { //--- Define lower threshold down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate level sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stop level // If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value return(sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } //--- If the value for the SELL STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { //--- Define the upper threshold up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate the level sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level // If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value. return(sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } //--- return(0.0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates the Take Profit level for a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price) { //--- If Take Profit is required if(TakeProfit[symbol_number]>0) { double tp =0.0; // For the calculated Take Profit value double up_level =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels //--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { //--- Define lower threshold down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate the level tp=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the below limit of the Stops level // If the value is greater or equal, return the adjusted value return(tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } //--- If the value for the BUY STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { //--- Define the upper threshold up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate the level tp=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level // If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value return(tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } //--- return(0.0); }
Per calcolare il livello di Stop (prezzo) di un ordine pendente invertito e tirarlo su, scriveremo le seguenti funzioni CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() e ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(). Di seguito puoi trovare i codici delle funzioni.
Il codice della funzione CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates the Trailing Stop level for the reversed order | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { //--- Variables for calculation double level =0.0; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[1]; // Low value for Buy double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[1]; // High value for Sell //--- Calculate the level for the BUY position if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { //--- Bar's low minus the specified number of points level=NormalizeDouble(buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is lower than the lower limit of the Stops level, // the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level if(level<symb.down_level) return(level); //--- If it is not lower, try to calculate based on the bid price else { level=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is lower than the limit, return the current value of the level // otherwise set the nearest possible value return(level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } //--- Calculate the level for the SELL position if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { // Bar's high plus the specified number of points level=NormalizeDouble(sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is higher than the upper limit of the Stops level, // then the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level if(level>symb.up_level) return(level); //--- If it is not higher, try to calculate based on the ask price else { level=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is higher than the limit, return the current value of the level // Otherwise set the nearest possible value return(level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } //--- return(0.0); }
Il codice della funzione ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modifying the Trailing Stop level for a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number) { //--- Exit, if the reverse position mode is disabled and Trailing Stop is not set if(!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]==0) return; //--- double new_level =0.0; // For calculating a new level for a pending order bool condition =false; // For checking the modification condition int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket string opposite_order_comment =""; // Opposite order comment ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type //--- Get the flag of presence/absence of a position pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]); //--- If a position is absent if(!pos.exists) return; //--- Get a total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Get the symbol properties GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); //--- Get the position properties GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); //--- Get the level for Stop Loss new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); //--- Loop through the orders from the last to the first one for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If the order selected if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- Get the order comment GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); //--- Get the order price GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); //--- Depending on the position type, check the relevant condition for the Trailing Stop modification switch(pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : //---If the new order value is greater than the current value plus set step then condition fulfilled condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check. opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : //--- If the new value for the order if less than the current value minus a set step then condition fulfilled condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break; } //--- If condition fulfilled, the order symbol and positions are equal // and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal if(condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss double tp=0.0; // Take Profit //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); //--- Modify order ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment,0); return; } } } }
A volte può essere necessario scoprire se una posizione è stata chiusa allo Stop Loss o Take Profit. In questo caso particolare ci imbatteremo in tale requisito. Quindi scriviamo le funzioni che identificheranno questo evento dall'ultimo commento dell'affare. Per recuperare l'ultimo commento sull'operazione per un simbolo specificato, scriveremo una funzione separata denominata GetLastDealComment():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns a the last deal comment for a specified symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetLastDealComment(int symbol_number) { int total_deals =0; // Total number of deals in the selected history string deal_symbol =""; // Deal symbol string deal_comment =""; // Deal comment //--- If the deals history retrieved if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent())) { //--- Receive the number of deals in the retrieved list total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal(); //--- Loop though the total number of deals in the retrieved list from the last deal to the first one. for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- Receive the deal comment deal_comment=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_COMMENT); //--- Receive the deal symbol deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_SYMBOL); //--- If the deal symbol and the current symbol are equal, stop the loop if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break; } } //--- return(deal_comment); }
Ora è facile scrivere funzioni che determineranno il motivo della chiusura dell'ultima posizione per il simbolo specificato. Di seguito i codici delle funzioni IsClosedByTakeProfit() e IsClosedByStopLoss():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the reason for closing position at Take Profit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsClosedByTakeProfit(int symbol_number) { string last_comment=""; //--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); //--- If the comment contain a string "tp" if(StringFind(last_comment,"tp",0)>-1) return(true); //--- If the comment does not contain a string "tp" return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the reason for closing position at Stop Loss | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsClosedByStopLoss(int symbol_number) { string last_comment=""; //--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); //--- If the comment contains the string "sl" if(StringFind(last_comment,"sl",0)>-1) return(true); //--- If the comment does not contain the string "sl" return(false); }
Effettueremo un altro controllo per determinare se l'ultimo affare nella cronologia è veramente un affare per il simbolo specificato. Vogliamo mantenere in memoria il biglietto dell'ultimo affare. Per ottenere ciò, aggiungeremo un array sull'ambito globale:
//--- Array for checking the ticket of the last deal for each symbol. ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];
La funzione IsLastDealTicket() per il controllo dell'ultimo ticket di vendita apparirà come mostrato nel codice seguente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the event of the last deal for the specified symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsLastDealTicket(int symbol_number) { int total_deals =0; // Total number of deals in the selected history list string deal_symbol =""; // Deal symbol ulong deal_ticket =0; // Deal ticket //--- If the deal history was received if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent())) { //--- Get the total number of deals in the received list total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal(); //--- Loop through the total number of deals from the last deal to the first one for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- Get deal ticket deal_ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i); //--- Get deal symbol deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL); //--- If deal symbol and the current one are equal, stop the loop if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { //--- If the tickets are equal, exit if(deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return(false); //--- If the tickets are not equal report it else { //--- Save the last deal ticket last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return(true); } } } } //--- return(false); }
Se l'ora corrente è al di fuori dell'intervallo di negoziazione specificato, la posizione sarà forzata a chiudersi, indipendentemente dal fatto che sia in perdita o in profitto. Scriviamo la funzione ClosePosition() per chiudere una posizione:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closes position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ClosePosition(int symbol_number) { //--- Check if position exists pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]); //--- If there is no position, exit if(!pos.exists) return; //--- Set the slippage value in points trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); //--- If the position was not closed, print the relevant message if(!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print("Error when closing position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); }
Quando una posizione viene chiusa al di fuori dell'intervallo di tempo di negoziazione, tutti gli ordini in sospeso devono essere eliminati. La funzione DeleteAllPendingOrders() che stiamo per scrivere cancellerà tutti gli ordini in sospeso per il simbolo specificato:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deletes all pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteAllPendingOrders(int symbol_number) { int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Loop through the total number of pending orders for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If the order selected if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- If the order symbol and the current symbol are equal if(ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) //--- Delete the order DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }
Quindi ora abbiamo tutte le funzioni necessarie per lo schema strutturale. Diamo un'occhiata alla familiare funzione TradingBlock(), che ha subito alcune modifiche significative e una nuova per la gestione degli ordini in sospeso ManagePendingOrders(). In esso verrà effettuato il pieno controllo della situazione attuale relativa agli ordini in sospeso.
La funzione TradingBlock() per il modello corrente ha il seguente aspetto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trade block | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TradingBlock(int symbol_number) { double tp=0.0; // Take Profit double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss double lot=0.0; // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed position double order_price=0.0; // Price for placing the order ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=WRONG_VALUE; // Order type for opening position //--- If outside of the time range for placing pending orders if(!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return; //--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]); //--- If there is no position if(!pos.exists) { //--- Get symbol properties GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); //--- Adjust the volume lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); //--- If there is no upper pending order if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { //--- Get the price for placing a pending order order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP); //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price); //--- Place a pending order SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_top_order); } //--- If there is no lower pending order if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { //--- Get the price for placing the pending order order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP); //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price); //--- Place a pending order SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_bottom_order); } } }
Codice della funzione ManagePendingOrders() per la gestione degli ordini pendenti:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Manages pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ManagePendingOrders() { //--- Loop through the total number of symbols for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { //--- If trading this symbol is forbidden, go to the following one if(Symbols[s]=="") continue; //--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[s]); //--- If there is no position if(!pos.exists) { //--- If the last deal on current symbol and // position was exited on Take Profit or Stop Loss if(IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) //--- Delete all pending orders for the symbol DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); //--- Go to the following symbol continue; } //--- If there is a position ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders int symbol_total_orders =0; // Number of pending orders for the specified symbol string opposite_order_comment =""; // Opposite order comment ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Get the total number of pending orders for the specified symbol symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); //--- Get symbol properties GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); //--- Get the comment for the selected position GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); //--- If the position comment belongs to the upper order, // then the lower order is to be deleted, modified/placed if(pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } //--- If the position comment belongs to the lower order, // then the upper order is to be deleted/modified/placed if(pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } //--- If there are no pending orders for the specified symbol if(symbol_total_orders==0) { //--- If the position reversal is enabled, place a reversed order if(Reverse[s]) { double tp=0.0; // Take Profit double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss double lot=0.0; // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed positio double order_price=0.0; // Price for placing the order //--- Get the price for placing a pending order order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); //---Get Take Profit и Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); //--- Calculate double volume lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2); //--- Place the pending order SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,opposite_order_comment); //--- Adjust Stop Loss as related to the order CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return; } //--- If there are pending orders for this symbol, then depending on the circumstances delete or // modify the reversed order if(symbol_total_orders>0) { //--- Loop through the total number of orders from the last one to the first one for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If the order chosen if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- Get the order comment GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); //--- If order symbol and position symbol are equal, // and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal if(ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { //--- If position reversal is disabled if(!Reverse[s]) //--- Delete order DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); //--- If position reversal is enabled else { double lot=0.0; //--- Get the current order properties GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); //--- Get the current position volume GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); //--- If the order has been modified already, exit the loop. if(ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break; //--- Calculate double volume lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2); //--- Modify (delete and place again) the order ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }
Ora dobbiamo solo apportare piccole modifiche al file del programma principale. Aggiungeremo il gestore di eventi commerciali OnTrade(). In tale funzione verrà effettuata la valutazione della situazione attuale in relazione agli ordini pendenti a fronte dell'evento di negoziazione.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Processing of trade events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { //--- Check the state of pending orders ManagePendingOrders(); }
La funzione ManagePendingOrders() verrà utilizzata anche nel gestore eventi utente OnChartEvent():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| User events and chart events handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, // Event identifier const long &lparam, // Parameter of long event type const double &dparam, // Parameter of double event type const string &sparam) // Parameter of string event type { //--- If it is a user event if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Exit, if trade is prohibited if(CheckTradingPermission()>0) return; //--- If it is a tick event if(lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { //--- Check the state of pending orders ManagePendingOrders(); //--- Check signals and trade according to them CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return; } } }
Sono state apportate alcune modifiche anche alla funzione CheckSignalsAndTrade(). Nel codice sottostante sono evidenziate le stringhe con le nuove funzioni considerate in questo articolo.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks signals and trades based on New Bar event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { //--- Loop through all specified signals for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { //--- If trading this symbol is prohibited, exit if(Symbols[s]=="") continue; //--- If the bar is not new, move on to the following symbol if(!CheckNewBar(s)) continue; //--- If there is a new bar else { //--- If outside the time range if(!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { //--- Close position ClosePosition(s); //--- Delete all pending orders DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); //--- Move on to the following symbol continue; } //--- Get bars data GetBarsData(s); //--- Check conditions and trade TradingBlock(s); //--- If position reversal if enabled if(Reverse[s]) //--- Pull up Stop Loss for pending order ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); //--- If position reversal is disabled else //--- Pull up Stop Loss ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }
Ora è tutto pronto e possiamo provare ad ottimizzare i parametri di questo Expert Advisor multivaluta Impostiamo il Tester di strategia come mostrato di seguito:
Fig. 1 - Impostazioni del tester per l'ottimizzazione dei parametri.
Prima ottimizzeremo i parametri per la coppia di valute EURUSD e poi per AUDUSD. La schermata seguente mostra quali parametri selezioneremo per l'ottimizzazione di EURUSD:
Fig. 2 - Impostazione dei parametri per l'ottimizzazione di Expert Advisor multivaluta
Dopo che i parametri della coppia di valute EURUSD sono stati ottimizzati, gli stessi parametri dovrebbero essere ottimizzati per AUDUSD. Di seguito è riportato il risultato per entrambi i simboli testati insieme. I risultati sono stati selezionati dal fattore di recupero massimo. Per il test, il valore del lotto è stato impostato su 1 per entrambi i simboli.
Fig. 3 - risultato del test per i due simboli insieme.
Conclusione
Questo è praticamente tutto. Con le funzioni pronte a portata di mano, puoi concentrarti sullo sviluppo dell'idea di prendere decisioni commerciali. In questo caso le modifiche dovranno essere implementate nelle funzioni TradingBlock() e ManagePendingOrders(). Per coloro che hanno iniziato a imparare MQL5 di recente, consigliamo di esercitarsi nell'aggiunta di più simboli e di modificare lo schema dell'algoritmo commerciale.
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Articolo originale: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/755
Avvertimento: Tutti i diritti su questi materiali sono riservati a MetaQuotes Ltd. La copia o la ristampa di questi materiali in tutto o in parte sono proibite.
Questo articolo è stato scritto da un utente del sito e riflette le sue opinioni personali. MetaQuotes Ltd non è responsabile dell'accuratezza delle informazioni presentate, né di eventuali conseguenze derivanti dall'utilizzo delle soluzioni, strategie o raccomandazioni descritte.
