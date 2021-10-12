MQL5 Cookbook - MQL5의 다중 통화 Expert Advisor 및 대기 중인 주문 작업

소개

이번에는 보류 중인 주문 Buy Stop 및 Sell Stop 작업을 기반으로 하는 거래 알고리즘을 사용하여 다중 통화 Expert Advisor를 만들 것입니다. 우리가 만들 패턴은 일중 거래/테스트를 위해 설계될 것입니다. 이 글에서는 다음 사항을 고려합니다.

지정된 시간 범위에서 거래합니다. 거래 시작 및 종료 시간을 설정할 수 있는 기능을 만들어 보겠습니다. 예를 들어, 유럽 또는 미국 거래 세션의 시간이 될 수 있습니다. 확실히 Expert Advisor의 매개변수를 최적화할 때 가장 적합한 시간 범위를 찾을 수 있는 기회가 있을 것입니다.

보류 중인 주문을 배치/수정/삭제합니다.

거래 이벤트 처리: 마지막 포지션이 이익실현 또는 손절매에서 마감되었는지 확인하고 각 기호에 대한 거래 내역을 제어합니다.





Expert Advisor 개발

MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach 글의 코드를 템플릿으로 사용할 것입니다. 패턴의 기본 구조는 그대로 유지되지만 몇 가지 중요한 변경 사항이 도입됩니다. Expert Advisor는 일중 거래를 위해 설계되었지만 필요에 따라 이 모드를 끌 수 있습니다. 이러한 경우 보류 중인 주문은 포지션이 마감된 경우 항상 즉시(새로운 바 이벤트에서) 배치됩니다.

Expert Advisor의 외부 매개변수부터 시작하겠습니다. 처음에는 포함 파일 Enums.mqh에 새 열거 ENUM_HOURS를 생성합니다. 이 열거형의 식별자 수는 하루의 시간 수와 같습니다.

enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0 , h01 = 1 , h02 = 2 , h03 = 3 , h04 = 4 , h05 = 5 , h06 = 6 , h07 = 7 , h08 = 8 , h09 = 9 , h10 = 10 , h11 = 11 , h12 = 12 , h13 = 13 , h14 = 14 , h15 = 15 , h16 = 16 , h17 = 17 , h18 = 18 , h19 = 19 , h20 = 20 , h21 = 21 , h22 = 22 , h23 = 23 };

-->

그런 다음 외부 매개변수 목록에서 시간 범위의 거래와 관련된 4개의 매개변수를 생성합니다.

TradeInTimeRange - 모드 활성화/비활성화. 이미 말씀드린 대로 Expert Advisor의 작업은 특정 시간 범위 내에서 뿐만 아니라 24시간 내내, 즉 연속 모드로 작동할 수 있도록 할 것입니다.

- 모드 활성화/비활성화. 이미 말씀드린 대로 Expert Advisor의 작업은 특정 시간 범위 내에서 뿐만 아니라 24시간 내내, 즉 연속 모드로 작동할 수 있도록 할 것입니다. StartTrade - 거래 세션이 시작되는 시간입니다. 서버 시간이 이 값과 같으면 TradeInTimeRange 모드가 켜져 있는 경우 Expert Advisor가 주문을 보류합니다.

- 거래 세션이 시작되는 시간입니다. 서버 시간이 이 값과 같으면 TradeInTimeRange 모드가 켜져 있는 경우 Expert Advisor가 주문을 보류합니다. StopOpenOrders - 주문이 끝나는 시간입니다. 서버 시간이 이 값과 같을 때 Expert Advisor는 포지션이 마감되면 보류 중인 주문을 하는 것을 중단합니다.

- 주문이 끝나는 시간입니다. 서버 시간이 이 값과 같을 때 Expert Advisor는 포지션이 마감되면 보류 중인 주문을 하는 것을 중단합니다. EndTrade - 거래 세션이 중지되는 시간입니다. 서버 시간이 이 값과 같으면 Expert Advisor는 거래를 중지합니다. 지정된 기호에 대한 열린 포지션이 닫히고 보류 중인 주문이 삭제됩니다.

외부 매개변수 목록은 아래와 같이 표시됩니다. 주어진 예는 두 개의 기호에 대한 것입니다. PendingOrder 매개변수에서 현재 가격과의 거리를 포인트 단위로 설정합니다.

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; input double PendingOrder_01 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; input double PendingOrder_02 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ;

-->

또한 외부 매개변수의 값으로 채워질 배열 목록에서 해당 변경을 수행해야 합니다.

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

-->

이제 취소 모드(Reverse 매개변수 값이 true임)에서 보류 주문 중 하나가 다음과 같을 때 반대 보류 주문이 삭제되고 새로 배치되도록 정렬합니다. 발동. 가격 수준(주문 가격, 손절매, 이익실현)을 변경하는 경우와 같이 보류 중인 주문의 볼륨을 변경할 수 없습니다. 따라서 우리는 그것을 삭제하고 필요한 볼륨으로 새로운 보류 주문을 해야 합니다.

또한 리버설 모드가 활성화되고 추적 손절매 수준이 동시에 설정되면 보류 중인 주문이 가격을 따릅니다. 그 위에 손절매가 설정되면 보류 중인 주문을 기반으로 가격 값이 계산되고 지정됩니다.

전역 범위에서 보류 중인 주문 주석에 대해 두 개의 문자열 변수를 생성해 보겠습니다.

string comment_top_order = "top_order" ; string comment_bottom_order = "bottom_order" ;

-->

Expert Advisor 로딩 중 OnInit() 함수 초기화 시 외부 매개변수가 정확한지 확인합니다. 평가 기준은 다음과 같습니다. TradeInTimeRange 모드가 활성화된 경우, 거래 세션 시작 시간이 보류 중인 주문 종료 시간보다 한 시간 더 짧아지면 안 됩니다. 보류 중인 주문의 종료 시간은 거래 종료 시간보다 한 시간 더 짧아지면 안 됩니다. 이러한 검사를 수행할 CheckInputParameters() 함수를 작성해 보겠습니다.

bool CheckInputParameters() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue ; if (StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session(" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"(" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } if (StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders (" + IntegerToString (StopOpenOrders[s])+ ") " "is to be less than the hour of the end (" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session (" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

-->

이 패턴을 구현하려면 거래 및 보류 주문을 위해 지정된 시간 범위 내에 머무르는지 확인하는 기능이 필요합니다. 이러한 함수의 이름은 IsInTradeTimeRange() 및 IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange()입니다. 둘 다 동일하게 작동하며 유일한 차이점은 검사 범위의 상한입니다. 더 나아가 우리는 이러한 기능이 어디에 사용되는지 알게 될 것입니다.

bool IsInTradeTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

-->

이전 글에서는 포지션, 기호 및 거래 내역의 속성을 수신하는 기능을 이미 고려했습니다. 이 글에서는 보류 중인 주문의 속성을 가져오기 위해 유사한 함수가 필요합니다. 포함 파일 Enums.mqh에서 보류 중인 주문의 속성이 있는 열거형을 만들 것입니다.

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0 , O_MAGIC = 1 , O_COMMENT = 2 , O_PRICE_OPEN = 3 , O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4 , O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5 , O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6 , O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7 , O_SL = 8 , O_TP = 9 , O_TIME_SETUP = 10 , O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11 , O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12 , O_TYPE_TIME = 13 , O_TYPE = 14 , O_ALL = 15 };

-->

그런 다음 포함 파일 TradeFunctions.mqh에서 보류 중인 주문의 속성이 있는 구조를 작성한 다음 인스턴스화해야 합니다.

struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; long magic; string comment; double price_open; double price_current; double price_stoplimit; double volume_initial; double volume_current; double sl; double tp; datetime time_setup; datetime time_expiration; datetime time_setup_msc; datetime type_time; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; }; pending_order_properties ord;

-->

보류 중인 주문의 속성 또는 모든 속성을 가져오기 위해 GetPendingOrderProperties() 함수를 작성할 것입니다. 보류 중인 주문을 선택한 후 이 기능을 사용하여 주문의 속성을 검색할 수 있습니다. 그 방법은 아래에서 자세히 설명하겠습니다.

void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch (order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case O_SL : ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case O_TP : ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case O_TYPE : ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case O_ALL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration " ); return ; } }

-->

이제 보류 중인 주문을 배치, 수정 및 삭제하는 기본 기능을 작성합니다. SetPendingOrder() 함수는 주문을 보류합니다. 보류 중인 주문이 제출되지 않으면 언급된 기능은 오류 코드 및 설명과 함께 저널에 항목을 작성합니다.

void SetPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double lot, double stoplimit_price, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, string comment) trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time, 0 ,comment)) Print ( "Error when placing a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

-->

ModifyPendingOrder() 함수는 보류 중인 주문을 수정합니다. 주문의 가격뿐만 아니라 수량도 변경하여 함수의 마지막 매개변수로 전달할 수 있도록 정리할 것입니다. 전달된 볼륨 값이 0보다 크면 보류 중인 주문을 삭제하고 필요한 볼륨 값으로 새 주문을 배치해야 함을 의미합니다. 다른 모든 경우에는 가격 값을 변경하여 기존 주문을 수정하기만 하면 됩니다.

void ModifyPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ulong ticket, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, datetime time_expiration, double stoplimit_price, string comment, double volume) { if (volume> 0 ) { if (! DeletePendingOrder(ticket) ) return ; SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume, 0 ,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } else { if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print ( "Error when modifying the pending order price: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }

-->

위의 코드에서 강조 표시된 두 개의 새로운 함수 DeletePendingOrder() 및 CorrectStopLossByOrder()입니다. 첫 번째는 보류 중인 주문을 삭제하고 두 번째는 보류 중인 주문과 관련된 포지션의 손절매를 조정합니다.

bool DeletePendingOrder( ulong ticket) { if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "Error when deleting a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void CorrectStopLossByOrder( int symbol_number, double price, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_sl= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; } if (!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print ( "Error when modifying position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

-->

보류 주문을 하기 전에 동일한 댓글이 있는 보류 주문이 이미 존재하는지 확인하는 것도 필요합니다. 이 글의 시작 부분에서 언급했듯이 "top_order"라는 주석이 있는 상위 매수 스탑 주문과 "bottom_order"라는 주석이 있는 매도 스탑 주문을 배치합니다. 이러한 확인을 용이하게 하기 위해 CheckPendingOrderByComment()라는 함수를 작성해 보겠습니다.

bool CheckPendingOrderByComment( int symbol_number, string comment) { int total_orders = 0 ; string order_symbol = "" ; string order_comment = "" ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); if (order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { order_comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); if (order_comment==comment) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

-->

위의 코드는 OrdersTotal() 시스템 함수를 사용하여 총 주문 수를 얻을 수 있음을 보여줍니다. 그러나 지정된 기호에 대한 총 보류 주문 수를 얻기 위해 사용자 정의 함수를 작성할 것입니다. 이름을 OrdersTotalBySymbol()로 지정합니다.

int OrdersTotalBySymbol( string symbol) { int count = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==symbol) count++; } } return (count); }

-->

보류 중인 주문을 하기 전에 필요한 경우 손절매 및 이익실현 수준뿐만 아니라 가격도 계산해야 합니다. 반전 모드가 활성화된 경우 추적 손절매 수준을 다시 계산하고 변경하기 위해 별도의 사용자 정의 함수가 필요합니다.

보류 주문 가격을 계산하려면 CalculatePendingOrder() 함수를 작성해 보겠습니다.

double CalculatePendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { double price= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } return ( 0.0 ); }

-->

아래는 보류 중인 주문에서 손절매 및 이익실현 수준을 계산하기 위한 기능 코드입니다.

double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double sl = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); } double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (TakeProfit[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double tp = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

-->

취소된 보류 주문의 정류장 수준(가격)을 계산하고 끌어올리기 위해 다음 함수 CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() 및 ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop()을 작성할 것입니다. 아래에서 함수의 코드를 찾을 수 있습니다.

CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() 함수 코드:

double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level<symb.down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level>symb.up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

-->

ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop() 함수 코드:

void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number) { if (!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_level = 0.0 ; bool condition = false ; int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); switch (pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break ; } if (condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl= 0.0 ; double tp= 0.0 ; sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment, 0 ); return ; } } } }

-->

때때로 손절매 또는 이익실현에서 포지션이 마감되었는지 확인해야 할 수도 있습니다. 이 특별한 경우에 우리는 그러한 요구 사항을 접하게 될 것입니다. 따라서 마지막 거래 주석으로 이 이벤트를 식별하는 함수를 작성해 보겠습니다. 지정된 기호에 대한 마지막 거래 주석을 검색하기 위해 GetLastDealComment()라는 별도의 함수를 작성할 것입니다.

string GetLastDealComment( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_comment= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break ; } } return (deal_comment); }

-->

이제 지정된 기호의 마지막 포지션을 닫는 이유를 결정하는 함수를 쉽게 작성할 수 있습니다. 다음은 IsClosedByTakeProfit() 및 IsClosedByStopLoss() 함수의 코드입니다.

bool IsClosedByTakeProfit( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "tp" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } bool IsClosedByStopLoss( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "sl" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

-->

우리는 기록의 마지막 거래가 정말로 지정된 기호에 대한 거래인지 확인하기 위해 또 다른 검사를 수행할 것입니다. 마지막 거래 티켓을 기억에 남기고 싶습니다. 이를 달성하기 위해 전역 범위에 배열을 추가할 것입니다.

ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

-->

마지막 거래 티켓을 확인하기 위한 IsLastDealTicket() 함수는 아래 코드와 같이 표시됩니다.

bool IsLastDealTicket( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; ulong deal_ticket = 0 ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { if (deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return ( false ); else { last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } } } return ( false ); }

-->

현재 시간이 지정된 거래 범위를 벗어나면 손실이든 이익이든 관계없이 해당 포지션은 강제로 청산됩니다. 포지션을 닫기 위한 ClosePosition() 함수를 작성해 보겠습니다.

void ClosePosition( int symbol_number) { pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print ( "Error when closing position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

-->

거래 시간 범위를 벗어나 포지션이 청산되면 모든 보류 주문을 삭제해야 합니다. 우리가 작성하려고 하는 DeleteAllPendingOrders() 함수는 지정된 기호에 대한 모든 보류 주문을 삭제합니다.

void DeleteAllPendingOrders( int symbol_number) { int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }

-->

이제 구조 체계에 필요한 모든 기능이 있습니다. 몇 가지 중요한 변경 사항과 보류 중인 주문 ManagePendingOrders() 관리를 위한 새로운 기능이 적용된 친숙한 함수 TradingBlock()을 살펴보겠습니다. 보류중인 주문과 관련된 현재 상황에 대한 완전한 통제가 수행됩니다.

현재 패턴에 대한 TradingBlock() 함수는 다음과 같습니다.

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) { GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_top_order); } if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_bottom_order); } } }

-->

보류 중인 주문을 관리하기 위한 ManagePendingOrders() 함수 코드::

void ManagePendingOrders() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[s]); if (!pos.exists) { if (IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } ulong order_ticket = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; int symbol_total_orders = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); if (pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } if (pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } if (symbol_total_orders== 0 ) { if (Reverse[s]) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,opposite_order_comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return ; } if (symbol_total_orders> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { if (!Reverse[s]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); else { double lot= 0.0 ; GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); if (ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break ; lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }

-->

이제 메인 프로그램 파일을 약간만 조정하면 됩니다. 거래 이벤트 핸들러 OnTrade()을 추가합니다. 거래 이벤트에 대한 보류 중인 주문과 관련된 현재 상황의 평가가 이 기능에서 수행됩니다.

void OnTrade () { ManagePendingOrders(); }

-->

ManagePendingOrders() 함수는 사용자 이벤트 핸들러 OnChartEvent()에서도 사용됩니다.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { ManagePendingOrders(); CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

-->

CheckSignalsAndTrade() 함수에서도 일부 변경이 이루어졌습니다. 아래 코드에서 강조 표시된 것은 이 글에서 고려되는 새로운 기능을 특징으로 하는 문자열입니다.

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { ClosePosition(s); DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); if (Reverse[s]) ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); else ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }

-->

이제 모든 것이 준비되었으며 이 다중 통화 Expert Advisor의 매개변수를 최적화할 수 있습니다. 아래와 같이 전략 테스터를 설정해 보겠습니다.

그림 1 - 매개변수 최적화를 위한 테스터 설정.

먼저 통화 쌍 EURUSD에 대한 매개변수를 최적화한 다음 AUDUSD에 대한 매개변수를 최적화합니다. 아래 스크린샷은 EURUSD 최적화를 위해 선택할 매개변수를 보여줍니다.





그림 2 - 다중 통화 Expert Advisor 최적화를 위한 매개변수 설정

통화 쌍 EURUSD의 매개변수가 최적화된 후 동일한 매개변수가 AUDUSD에 대해 최적화되어야 합니다. 아래는 함께 테스트한 두 기호의 결과입니다. 결과는 최대 회복 계수로 선택되었습니다. 테스트를 위해 랏 값은 두 기호 모두에 대해 1로 설정되었습니다.





그림 3 - 두 기호에 대한 테스트 결과.





결론

그것은 그것에 대해 꽤 많이입니다. 준비된 기능을 사용하면 거래 결정을 내리는 아이디어를 개발하는 데 집중할 수 있습니다. 이 경우 TradingBlock() 및 ManagePendingOrders() 함수에서 변경 사항을 구현해야 합니다. 최근에 MQL5를 배우기 시작한 사람들은 더 많은 기호를 추가하고 거래 알고리즘 체계를 변경하는 연습을 하는 것이 좋습니다.