Livre de recettes MQL5 - Expert Advisor multi-devises et utilisation des commandes en attente dans MQL5

Introduction

Cette fois, nous allons créer un Expert Advisor multi-devises avec un algorithme de trading basé sur le travail avec les ordres en attente Buy Stop et Sell Stop. Le modèle que nous allons créer sera conçu pour les échanges/tests intra-journaliers. L'article aborde les points suivants :

Trading dans une plage de temps spécifiée. Créons une fonctionnalité qui nous permettra de paramétrer l'heure du début et de la fin du trading. Par exemple, cela peut être le moment des séances de bourse européennes ou américaines. Bien sûr, il sera possible de trouver la plage de temps la plus appropriée lors de l'optimisation des paramètres de l'Expert Advisor.

Passer/modifier/supprimer les commandes en attente.

Traitement des événements commerciaux : vérifier si la dernière position a été fermée au Take Profit ou au Stop Loss et contrôler l'historique des transactions pour chaque symbole.





Développement de l’Expert Advisor

Nous allons utiliser le code de l'article Livre de recettes MQL5 : Expert Advisor multi-devises - Approche simple, soignée et rapide en tant que modèle. Bien que la structure essentielle du modèle reste la même, certains changements importants seront introduits. L'Expert Advisor sera conçu pour le commerce intra-journalier, cependant, ce mode pourrait être désactivé en cas de nécessité. Les ordres en attente, dans ce cas, seront toujours placés immédiatement (sur l'événement Nouvelle Barre) si une position a été fermée.

Commençons par les paramètres externes de l'expert advisor. Dans un premier temps, nous allons créer une nouvelle énumération ENUM_HOURS dans le fichier d'inclusion Enums.mqh. Le nombre d'identifiants dans cette énumération est égal au nombre d'heures dans une journée :

enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0 , h01 = 1 , h02 = 2 , h03 = 3 , h04 = 4 , h05 = 5 , h06 = 6 , h07 = 7 , h08 = 8 , h09 = 9 , h10 = 10 , h11 = 11 , h12 = 12 , h13 = 13 , h14 = 14 , h15 = 15 , h16 = 16 , h17 = 17 , h18 = 18 , h19 = 19 , h20 = 20 , h21 = 21 , h22 = 22 , h23 = 23 };

Ensuite, dans la liste des paramètres externes, nous allons créer quatre paramètres liés au trading dans une plage de temps :

TradeInTimeRange - active/désactive le mode. Comme déjà mentionné, nous allons rendre possible le travail de l'Expert Advisor non seulement dans une certaine plage de temps, mais également 24 heures sur 24, c'est-à-dire en mode continu.

- active/désactive le mode. Comme déjà mentionné, nous allons rendre possible le travail de l'Expert Advisor non seulement dans une certaine plage de temps, mais également 24 heures sur 24, c'est-à-dire en mode continu. StartTrade - l'heure à laquelle une session de trading commence. Dès que l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor passera les ordres en attente, à condition que le mode TradeInTimeRange soit activé.

- l'heure à laquelle une session de trading commence. Dès que l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor passera les ordres en attente, à condition que le mode TradeInTimeRange soit activé. StopOpenOrders - l'heure de la fin des commandes. Lorsque l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor arrêtera de passer des ordres en attente si une position est fermée.

- l'heure de la fin des commandes. Lorsque l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor arrêtera de passer des ordres en attente si une position est fermée. EndTrade - l'heure à laquelle une session de trading s'arrête. Une fois que le temps du serveur est égal à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor arrête de trader. Une position ouverte pour le symbole spécifié sera fermée et les ordres en attente seront supprimés.

La liste des paramètres externes ressemblera à celle illustrée ci-dessous. L'exemple donné concerne deux symboles. Dans le paramètre PendingOrder, nous définissons une distance par rapport au prix actuel en points.

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; input double PendingOrder_01 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; input double PendingOrder_02 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ;

Des modifications correspondantes doivent également être apportées dans la liste des tableaux qui seront remplies avec les valeurs des paramètres externes :

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Maintenant, nous allons faire en sorte qu'en mode d'inversion (la valeur du paramètre Inversion est vraie), l'ordre en attente opposé soit supprimé et placé à nouveau, lorsque l'un des ordres en attente est déclenché. Nous ne pouvons pas modifier le volume de l'ordre en attente comme nous le ferions en cas de modification de ses niveaux de prix (prix de l'ordre, Stop loss, Take profit). Nous devons donc le supprimer et passer une nouvelle commande en attente avec le volume requis.

De plus, si le mode d'inversion est activé et que le niveau Trailing Stop est configuré en même temps, alors l'ordre en attente suivra le prix. Si, en plus de cela, un Excédent de pertes est placé, sa valeur de prix sera calculée et spécifiée en fonction de l'ordre en attente.

Sur la portée globale, créons deux variables de chaîne pour les commentaires de commande en attente :

string comment_top_order = "top_order" ; string comment_bottom_order = "bottom_order" ;

Lors de l'initialisation dans la fonction OnInit() lors du chargement de l'Expert Advisor, nous vérifierons l'exactitude des paramètres externes. Les critères d'évaluation sont les suivants. Lorsque le mode TradeInTimeRange est activé, l'heure de début d'une session de trading ne doit pas être inférieure d'une heure à l'heure de fin lors de la passation des ordres en attente. L'heure de fin de passation des ordres en attente, quant à elle, ne doit pas être inférieure d'une heure à l'heure de fin d'une séance de négociation. Écrivons la fonction CheckInputParameters() qui effectuera une telle vérification :

bool CheckInputParameters() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue ; if (StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session(" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"(" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } if (StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders (" + IntegerToString (StopOpenOrders[s])+ ") " "is to be less than the hour of the end (" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session (" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Pour mettre en œuvre ce modèle, nous aurons besoin des fonctions qui effectueront des vérifications pour rester dans les plages de temps spécifiées pour le trading et passer des commandes en attente. Nous nommerons ces fonctions IsInTradeTimeRange() et IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(). Ils fonctionnent tous les deux de la même manière, la seule différence réside dans la limite supérieure de la plage en échec. Plus loin, nous verrons où ces fonctions seront utilisées.

bool IsInTradeTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Les articles précédents considéraient déjà les fonctions de réception des propriétés de position, de symbole et de l'historique des transactions. Dans cet article, nous aurons besoin d'une fonction similaire pour obtenir les propriétés d'une commande en attente. Dans le fichier d'inclusion Enums.mqh, nous allons créer une énumération avec les propriétés d'une commande en attente :

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0 , O_MAGIC = 1 , O_COMMENT = 2 , O_PRICE_OPEN = 3 , O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4 , O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5 , O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6 , O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7 , O_SL = 8 , O_TP = 9 , O_TIME_SETUP = 10 , O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11 , O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12 , O_TYPE_TIME = 13 , O_TYPE = 14 , O_ALL = 15 };

Ensuite, dans le fichier d'inclusion TradeFunctions.mqh, nous devons écrire une structure avec les propriétés d'une commande en attente, puis l'instancier :

struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; long magic; string comment; double price_open; double price_current; double price_stoplimit; double volume_initial; double volume_current; double sl; double tp; datetime time_setup; datetime time_expiration; datetime time_setup_msc; datetime type_time; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; }; pending_order_properties ord;

Pour obtenir une propriété ou même toutes les propriétés d'une commande en attente, nous allons écrire la fonction GetPendingOrderProperties(). Une fois la commande en attente sélectionnée, nous pouvons utiliser cette fonction pour récupérer les propriétés de la commande. La manière de procéder sera décrite plus loin.

void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch (order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case O_SL : ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case O_TP : ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case O_TYPE : ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case O_ALL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration " ); return ; } }

Nous allons maintenant écrire des fonctions de base pour passer, modifier et supprimer des commandes en attente. La fonction SetPendingOrder() place une commande en attente. Si la commande en attente n'a pas pu être passée, la fonction mentionnée fera une entrée dans le journal avec un code d'erreur et sa description :

void SetPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double lot, double stoplimit_price, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, string comment) trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time, 0 ,comment)) Print ( "Error when placing a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

La fonction ModifyPendingOrder() modifie une commande en attente. Nous allons nous arranger pour que nous puissions changer non seulement le prix de la commande mais aussi son volume et le passer comme dernier paramètre de la fonction. Si la valeur de volume passée est supérieure à zéro, cela signifie que la commande en attente doit être supprimée et une nouvelle avec une valeur de volume requise doit être placée. Dans tous les autres cas, nous modifions simplement la commande existante en changeant la valeur du prix.

void ModifyPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ulong ticket, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, datetime time_expiration, double stoplimit_price, string comment, double volume) { if (volume> 0 ) { if (! DeletePendingOrder(ticket) ) return ; SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume, 0 ,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } else { if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print ( "Error when modifying the pending order price: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }

Dans le code ci-dessus mis en évidence se trouvent deux nouvelles fonctions DeletePendingOrder() et CorrectStopLossByOrder(). Le premier supprime un ordre en attente et le second ajuste l’excédent de pertes de la position en fonction de l'ordre en attente.

bool DeletePendingOrder( ulong ticket) { if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "Error when deleting a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void CorrectStopLossByOrder( int symbol_number, double price, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_sl= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; } if (!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print ( "Error when modifying position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Avant de passer une commande en attente, il est également nécessaire de vérifier si une commande en attente avec les mêmes commentaires existe déjà. Comme mentionné au début de cet article, nous placerons le premier ordre Buy Stop avec un commentaire «top_order» et l'ordre Sell Stop avec un commentaire «bottom_order». Pour faciliter une telle vérification, écrivons une fonction nommée CheckPendingOrderByComment():

bool CheckPendingOrderByComment( int symbol_number, string comment) { int total_orders = 0 ; string order_symbol = "" ; string order_comment = "" ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); if (order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { order_comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); if (order_comment==comment) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

Le code ci-dessus montre que le nombre total de commandes peut être obtenu à l'aide de la fonction système OrdersTotal(). Cependant, pour obtenir le nombre total de commandes en attente pour un symbole spécifié, nous allons écrire une fonction définie par l'utilisateur. Nous l'appellerons OrdersTotalBySymbol():

int OrdersTotalBySymbol( string symbol) { int count = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==symbol) count++; } } return (count); }

Avant de passer un ordre en attente, il est nécessaire de calculer un prix ainsi que les niveaux d’excédent de pertes et de Faire Profit si nécessaire. Si le mode d'inversion est activé, nous aurons besoin de fonctions distinctes définies par l'utilisateur pour recalculer et modifier les niveaux de Trailing Stop.

Pour calculer le prix d'une commande en attente, écrivons la fonction CalculatePendingOrder():

double CalculatePendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { double price= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Vous trouverez ci-dessous le code de fonction pour calculer les niveaux d’excédent de Pertes et de Faire profit dans un ordre en attente.

double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double sl = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); } double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (TakeProfit[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double tp = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Pour calculer le niveau des Stops (prix) d'un ordre en attente inversé et le remonter, nous allons écrire les fonctions suivantes CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() et ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(). Vous pouvez trouver les codes des fonctions ci-dessous.

Le code de la fonctionCalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():

double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level<symb.down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level>symb.up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Le code de la fonction ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():

void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number) { if (!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_level = 0.0 ; bool condition = false ; int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); switch (pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break ; } if (condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl= 0.0 ; double tp= 0.0 ; sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment, 0 ); return ; } } } }

Parfois, il peut être nécessaire de savoir si une position a été fermée au Stop Loss ou Take Profit (Excédent de Pertes et de Faire profit). Dans ce cas particulier, nous allons rencontrer une telle exigence. Écrivons donc des fonctions qui identifieront cet événement par le dernier commentaire de transaction. Pour récupérer le dernier commentaire de transaction pour un symbole spécifié, nous allons écrire une fonction distincte nommée GetLastDealComment():

string GetLastDealComment( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_comment= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break ; } } return (deal_comment); }

Maintenant, il est facile d'écrire des fonctions qui détermineront la raison de la fermeture de la dernière position pour le symbole spécifié. Vous trouverez ci-dessous les codes des fonctions IsClosedByTakeProfit() et IsClosedByStopLoss()

bool IsClosedByTakeProfit( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "tp" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } bool IsClosedByStopLoss( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "sl" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

Nous allons effectuer une autre vérification pour déterminer si la dernière transaction de l'historique est vraiment une transaction pour le symbole spécifié. Nous voulons garder en mémoire le dernier ticket de transaction. Pour y parvenir, nous allons ajouter un tableau sur la portée globale :

ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

La fonction IsLastDealTicket() pour vérifier si le dernier ticket de transaction ressemblera à ce qui est indiqué dans le code ci-dessous :

bool IsLastDealTicket( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; ulong deal_ticket = 0 ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { if (deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return ( false ); else { last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } } } return ( false ); }

Si l'heure actuelle est en dehors de la fourchette de négociation spécifiée, la position sera forcée de fermer, qu'elle soit à perte ou à profit. Écrivons la fonction ClosePosition() pour fermer une position :

void ClosePosition( int symbol_number) { pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print ( "Error when closing position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Lorsqu'une position est fermée en sortant de la plage horaire de négociation, tous les ordres en attente doivent être supprimés. La fonction DeleteAllPendingOrders() que nous sommes sur le point d'écrire supprimera toutes les commandes en attente pour le symbole spécifié :

void DeleteAllPendingOrders( int symbol_number) { int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }

Nous avons donc maintenant toutes les fonctions nécessaires pour le schéma structurel. Jetons un coup d'œil à la fonction familière TradingBlock(), qui a subi des changements importants et un nouveau pour gérer les commandes en attente ManagePendingOrders(). Un contrôle total sur la situation actuelle concernant les commandes en cours y sera effectué.

La fonction TradingBlock() pour le modèle actuel se présente comme suit :

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) { GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_top_order); } if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_bottom_order); } } }

Code de la fonction ManagePendingOrders() pour gérer les commandes en attente :

void ManagePendingOrders() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[s]); if (!pos.exists) { if (IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } ulong order_ticket = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; int symbol_total_orders = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); if (pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } if (pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } if (symbol_total_orders== 0 ) { if (Reverse[s]) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,opposite_order_comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return ; } if (symbol_total_orders> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { if (!Reverse[s]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); else { double lot= 0.0 ; GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); if (ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break ; lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }

Maintenant, nous devons seulement faire des ajustements mineurs dans le fichier principal du programme. Nous allons ajouter le gestionnaire d'événements commerciaux OnTrade(). L'évaluation de la situation actuelle des ordres en attente par rapport à l'événement de négociation sera effectuée dans cette fonction.

void OnTrade () { ManagePendingOrders(); }

La fonction ManagePendingOrders() sera également utilisée dans le gestionnaire d'événements utilisateur OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { ManagePendingOrders(); CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

Certaines modifications ont également été apportées à la fonction CheckSignalsAndTrade() Dans le code ci-dessous mis en évidence se trouvent des chaînes présentant de nouvelles fonctions considérées dans cet article.

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { ClosePosition(s); DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); if (Reverse[s]) ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); else ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }

Maintenant, tout est prêt et nous pouvons essayer d'optimiser les paramètres de cet Expert Advisor multi-devises.

Fig. 1 - Réglages du testeur pour l'optimisation des paramètres.

Nous allons d'abord optimiser les paramètres pour la paire de devises EURUSD, puis pour AUDUSD. La capture d'écran ci-dessous montre quels paramètres nous allons sélectionner pour l'optimisation de l'EURUSD :





Fig. 2 - Paramétrage de l'optimisation de l'Expert Advisor multi-devises

Une fois que les paramètres de la paire de devises EURUSDont été optimisés, les mêmes paramètres doivent être optimisés pour l'AUDUSD. Vous trouverez ci-dessous le résultat pour les deux symboles testés ensemble. Les résultats ont été sélectionnés par le facteur de récupération maximum. Pour le test, la valeur du lot a été fixée à 1pour les deux symboles.





Fig. 3 - résultat du test pour les deux symboles.





Conclusion

C'est à peu près tout. Avec des fonctions prêtes à l'emploi, vous pouvez vous concentrer sur le développement de l'idée de prendre des décisions de trade. Dans ce cas, des modifications devront être implémentées dans les fonctions TradingBlock() et ManagePendingOrders() Pour ceux qui ont commencé à apprendre MQL5 récemment, nous vous recommandons de vous entraîner à ajouter plus de symboles et de changer le schéma de l'algorithme de trading.