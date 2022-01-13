MetaTrader 5 / Exemples
Livre de recettes MQL5 - Expert Advisor multi-devises et utilisation des commandes en attente dans MQL5

744 24
Introduction

Cette fois, nous allons créer un Expert Advisor multi-devises avec un algorithme de trading basé sur le travail avec les ordres en attente Buy Stop et Sell Stop. Le modèle que nous allons créer sera conçu pour les échanges/tests intra-journaliers. L'article aborde les points suivants :

  • Trading dans une plage de temps spécifiée. Créons une fonctionnalité qui nous permettra de paramétrer l'heure du début et de la fin du trading. Par exemple, cela peut être le moment des séances de bourse européennes ou américaines. Bien sûr, il sera possible de trouver la plage de temps la plus appropriée lors de l'optimisation des paramètres de l'Expert Advisor.
  • Passer/modifier/supprimer les commandes en attente.
  • Traitement des événements commerciaux : vérifier si la dernière position a été fermée au Take Profit ou au Stop Loss et contrôler l'historique des transactions pour chaque symbole.


Développement de l’Expert Advisor

Nous allons utiliser le code de l'article Livre de recettes MQL5 : Expert Advisor multi-devises - Approche simple, soignée et rapide en tant que modèle. Bien que la structure essentielle du modèle reste la même, certains changements importants seront introduits. L'Expert Advisor sera conçu pour le commerce intra-journalier, cependant, ce mode pourrait être désactivé en cas de nécessité. Les ordres en attente, dans ce cas, seront toujours placés immédiatement (sur l'événement Nouvelle Barre) si une position a été fermée.

Commençons par les paramètres externes de l'expert advisor. Dans un premier temps, nous allons créer une nouvelle énumération ENUM_HOURS dans le fichier d'inclusion Enums.mqh. Le nombre d'identifiants dans cette énumération est égal au nombre d'heures dans une journée :

//--- Hours Enumeration
enum ENUM_HOURS
  {
   h00 = 0,  // 00 : 00
   h01 = 1,  // 01 : 00
   h02 = 2,  // 02 : 00
   h03 = 3,  // 03 : 00
   h04 = 4,  // 04 : 00
   h05 = 5,  // 05 : 00
   h06 = 6,  // 06 : 00
   h07 = 7,  // 07 : 00
   h08 = 8,  // 08 : 00
   h09 = 9,  // 09 : 00
   h10 = 10, // 10 : 00
   h11 = 11, // 11 : 00
   h12 = 12, // 12 : 00
   h13 = 13, // 13 : 00
   h14 = 14, // 14 : 00
   h15 = 15, // 15 : 00
   h16 = 16, // 16 : 00
   h17 = 17, // 17 : 00
   h18 = 18, // 18 : 00
   h19 = 19, // 19 : 00
   h20 = 20, // 20 : 00
   h21 = 21, // 21 : 00
   h22 = 22, // 22 : 00
   h23 = 23  // 23 : 00
  };

Ensuite, dans la liste des paramètres externes, nous allons créer quatre paramètres liés au trading dans une plage de temps :

  • TradeInTimeRange - active/désactive le mode. Comme déjà mentionné, nous allons rendre possible le travail de l'Expert Advisor non seulement dans une certaine plage de temps, mais également 24 heures sur 24, c'est-à-dire en mode continu.
  • StartTrade - l'heure à laquelle une session de trading commence. Dès que l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor passera les ordres en attente, à condition que le mode TradeInTimeRange soit activé.
  • StopOpenOrders - l'heure de la fin des commandes. Lorsque l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor arrêtera de passer des ordres en attente si une position est fermée.
  • EndTrade - l'heure à laquelle une session de trading s'arrête. Une fois que le temps du serveur est égal à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor arrête de trader. Une position ouverte pour le symbole spécifié sera fermée et les ordres en attente seront supprimés.

La liste des paramètres externes ressemblera à celle illustrée ci-dessous. L'exemple donné concerne deux symboles. Dans le paramètre PendingOrder, nous définissons une distance par rapport au prix actuel en points.

//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor 
sinput long       MagicNumber       = 777;      // Magic number
sinput int        Deviation         = 10;       // Slippage
//---
sinput string delimeter_00=""; // --------------------------------
sinput string     Symbol_01            ="EURUSD";  // Symbol 1
input  bool       TradeInTimeRange_01  =true;      // |     Trading in a time range
input  ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01        = h10;      // |     The hour of the beginning of a trading session
input  ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01    = h17;      // |     The hour  of the end of placing orders
input  ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01          = h22;      // |     The hour of the end of a trading session
input  double     PendingOrder_01      = 50;       // |     Pending order
input  double     TakeProfit_01        = 100;      // |     Take Profit
input  double     StopLoss_01          = 50;       // |     Stop Loss
input  double     TrailingStop_01      = 10;       // |     Trailing Stop
input  bool       Reverse_01           = true;     // |     Position reversal
input  double     Lot_01               = 0.1;      // |     Lot
//---
sinput string delimeter_01=""; // --------------------------------
sinput string     Symbol_02            ="AUDUSD";  // Symbol 2
input  bool       TradeInTimeRange_02  =true;      // |     Trading in a time range
input  ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02        = h10;      // |     The hour of the beginning of a trading session
input  ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02    = h17;      // |     The hour  of the end of placing orders
input  ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02          = h22;      // |     The hour of the end of a trading session
input  double     PendingOrder_02      = 50;       // |     Pending order
input  double     TakeProfit_02        = 100;      // |     Take Profit
input  double     StopLoss_02          = 50;       // |     Stop Loss
input  double     TrailingStop_02      = 10;       // |     Trailing Stop
input  bool       Reverse_02           = true;     // |     Position reversal
input  double     Lot_02               = 0.1;      // |     Lot

Des modifications correspondantes doivent également être apportées dans la liste des tableaux qui seront remplies avec les valeurs des paramètres externes :

//--- Arrays for storing external parameters
string     Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];          // Symbol
bool       TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Trading in a time range
ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];       // The hour of the beginning of a trading session
ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];   // The hour  of the end of placing orders
ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];         // The hour of the end of a trading session
double     PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];     // Pending order
double     TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];       // Take Profit
double     StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];         // Stop Loss
double     TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];     // Trailing Stop
bool       Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];          // Position Reversal
double     Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];              // Lot

Maintenant, nous allons faire en sorte qu'en mode d'inversion (la valeur du paramètre Inversion est vraie), l'ordre en attente opposé soit supprimé et placé à nouveau, lorsque l'un des ordres en attente est déclenché. Nous ne pouvons pas modifier le volume de l'ordre en attente comme nous le ferions en cas de modification de ses niveaux de prix (prix de l'ordre, Stop loss, Take profit). Nous devons donc le supprimer et passer une nouvelle commande en attente avec le volume requis.

De plus, si le mode d'inversion est activé et que le niveau Trailing Stop est configuré en même temps, alors l'ordre en attente suivra le prix. Si, en plus de cela, un Excédent de pertes est placé, sa valeur de prix sera calculée et spécifiée en fonction de l'ordre en attente.

Sur la portée globale, créons deux variables de chaîne pour les commentaires de commande en attente :

//--- Pending order comments 
string comment_top_order    ="top_order";
string comment_bottom_order ="bottom_order";

Lors de l'initialisation dans la fonction OnInit() lors du chargement de l'Expert Advisor, nous vérifierons l'exactitude des paramètres externes. Les critères d'évaluation sont les suivants. Lorsque le mode TradeInTimeRange est activé, l'heure de début d'une session de trading ne doit pas être inférieure d'une heure à l'heure de fin lors de la passation des ordres en attente. L'heure de fin de passation des ordres en attente, quant à elle, ne doit pas être inférieure d'une heure à l'heure de fin d'une séance de négociation. Écrivons la fonction CheckInputParameters() qui effectuera une telle vérification :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks external parameters                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckInputParameters()
  {
//--- Loop through the specified symbols
   for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++)
     {
      //--- If there is no symbol and the TradeInTimeRange mode is disabled, move on to the following symbol.
      if(Symbols[s]=="" || !TradeInTimeRange[s])
         continue;
      //--- Check the accuracy of the start and the end of a trade session time
      if(StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s])
        {
         Print(Symbols[s],
               ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+") "
               "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+")!");
         return(false);
        }
      //--- A trading session is to start no later that one hour before the hour of placing pending orders.
      //    Pending orders are to be placed no later than one hour before the hour of the end  of a trading session.
      if(StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] ||
         StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s])
        {
         Print(Symbols[s],
               ": The hour of the end of placing orders ("+IntegerToString(StopOpenOrders[s])+") "
               "is to be less than the hour of the end ("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+") and "
               "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session  ("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+")!");
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- Parameters are correct
   return(true);
  }

Pour mettre en œuvre ce modèle, nous aurons besoin des fonctions qui effectueront des vérifications pour rester dans les plages de temps spécifiées pour le trading et passer des commandes en attente. Nous nommerons ces fonctions IsInTradeTimeRange() et IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(). Ils fonctionnent tous les deux de la même manière, la seule différence réside dans la limite supérieure de la plage en échec. Plus loin, nous verrons où ces fonctions seront utilisées.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if we are within the time range for trade                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsInTradeTimeRange(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- If TradeInTimeRange mode is enabled
   if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number])
     {
      //--- Structure of the date and time
      MqlDateTime last_date;
      //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set
      TimeTradeServer(last_date);
      //--- Outside of the allowed time range
      if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] ||
         last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number])
         return(false);
     }
//--- Within the allowed time range
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if we are within the time range for placing orders        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- If the TradeInTimeRange mode if enabled
   if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number])
     {
      //--- Structure of the date and time
      MqlDateTime last_date; 
      //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set
      TimeTradeServer(last_date);
      //--- Outside the allowed time range
      if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] ||
         last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number])
         return(false);
     }
//--- Within the allowed time range
   return(true);
  }

Les articles précédents considéraient déjà les fonctions de réception des propriétés de position, de symbole et de l'historique des transactions. Dans cet article, nous aurons besoin d'une fonction similaire pour obtenir les propriétés d'une commande en attente. Dans le fichier d'inclusion Enums.mqh, nous allons créer une énumération avec les propriétés d'une commande en attente :

//--- Enumeration of the properties of a pending order 
enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES
  {
   O_SYMBOL          = 0,
   O_MAGIC           = 1,
   O_COMMENT         = 2,
   O_PRICE_OPEN      = 3,
   O_PRICE_CURRENT   = 4,
   O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5,
   O_VOLUME_INITIAL  = 6,
   O_VOLUME_CURRENT  = 7,
   O_SL              = 8,
   O_TP              = 9,
   O_TIME_SETUP      = 10,
   O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11,
   O_TIME_SETUP_MSC  = 12,
   O_TYPE_TIME       = 13,
   O_TYPE            = 14,
   O_ALL             = 15
  };

Ensuite, dans le fichier d'inclusion TradeFunctions.mqh, nous devons écrire une structure avec les propriétés d'une commande en attente, puis l'instancier :

//-- Properties of a pending order
struct pending_order_properties
  {
   string            symbol;          // Symbol
   long              magic;           // Magic number
   string            comment;         // Comment
   double            price_open;      // Price specified in the order
   double            price_current;   // Current price of the order symbol
   double            price_stoplimit; // Limit order price for the Stop Limit order
   double            volume_initial;  // Initial order volume
   double            volume_current;  // Current order volume
   double            sl;              // Stop Loss level
   double            tp;              // Take Profit level
   datetime          time_setup;      // Order placement time
   datetime          time_expiration; // Order expiration time
   datetime          time_setup_msc;  // The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
   datetime          type_time;       // Order lifetime
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   type;            // Position type
  };
//--- Variable of the order features
pending_order_properties ord;

Pour obtenir une propriété ou même toutes les propriétés d'une commande en attente, nous allons écrire la fonction GetPendingOrderProperties(). Une fois la commande en attente sélectionnée, nous pouvons utiliser cette fonction pour récupérer les propriétés de la commande. La manière de procéder sera décrite plus loin.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retrieves the properties of the previously selected pending order|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property)
  {
   switch(order_property)
     {
      case O_SYMBOL          : ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);                              break;
      case O_MAGIC           : ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);                               break;
      case O_COMMENT         : ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT);                            break;
      case O_PRICE_OPEN      : ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);                      break;
      case O_PRICE_CURRENT   : ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);                break;
      case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);            break;
      case O_VOLUME_INITIAL  : ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);              break;
      case O_VOLUME_CURRENT  : ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);              break;
      case O_SL              : ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);                                      break;
      case O_TP              : ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);                                      break;
      case O_TIME_SETUP      : ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP);           break;
      case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION); break;
      case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC  : ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);   break;
      case O_TYPE_TIME       : ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME);             break;
      case O_TYPE            : ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);                break;
      case O_ALL             :
         ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);
         ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);
         ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT);
         ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
         ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);
         ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);
         ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);
         ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);
         ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);
         ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);
         ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP);
         ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION);
         ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);
         ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME);
         ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);                                      break;
         //---
     default: Print("Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration "); return;
     }
  }

Nous allons maintenant écrire des fonctions de base pour passer, modifier et supprimer des commandes en attente. La fonction SetPendingOrder() place une commande en attente. Si la commande en attente n'a pas pu être passée, la fonction mentionnée fera une entrée dans le journal avec un code d'erreur et sa description :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Places a pending order                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetPendingOrder(int                  symbol_number,   // Symbol number
                     ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      order_type,      // Order type
                     double               lot,             // Volume
                     double               stoplimit_price, // Level of the StopLimit order 
                     double               price,           // Price
                     double               sl,              // Stop Loss
                     double               tp,              // Take Profit
                     ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,       // Order Expiration
                     string               comment)         // Comment
//--- Set magic number in the trade structure
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber);
//--- If a pending order failed to be placed, print an error message  
   if(!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number],
                       order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time,0,comment))
      Print("Error when placing a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
  }

La fonction ModifyPendingOrder() modifie une commande en attente. Nous allons nous arranger pour que nous puissions changer non seulement le prix de la commande mais aussi son volume et le passer comme dernier paramètre de la fonction. Si la valeur de volume passée est supérieure à zéro, cela signifie que la commande en attente doit être supprimée et une nouvelle avec une valeur de volume requise doit être placée. Dans tous les autres cas, nous modifions simplement la commande existante en changeant la valeur du prix.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifies a pending order                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ModifyPendingOrder(int                  symbol_number,   //Symbol number
                        ulong                ticket,          // Order ticket
                        ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      type,            // Order type
                        double               price,           // Order price
                        double               sl,              // Stop Loss of the order
                        double               tp,              // Take Profit of the order
                        ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,       // Order expiration
                        datetime             time_expiration, // Order expiration time
                        double               stoplimit_price, // Price
                        string               comment,         // Comment
                        double               volume)          // Volume
  {
//--- If the passed volume value is non-zero, delete the order and place it again
   if(volume>0)
     {
      //--- If the order failed to be deleted, exit
      if(!DeletePendingOrder(ticket))
         return;
      //--- Place a pending order
      SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume,0,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment);
      //--- Adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order
      CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type);
     }
//--- If the passed volume value is zero, modify the order
   else
     {
      //--- If the pending order failed to be modified, print a relevant message
      if(!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price))
         Print("Error when modifying the pending order price: ",
         GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      //--- Otherwise adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order
      else
         CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type);
     }
  }

Dans le code ci-dessus mis en évidence se trouvent deux nouvelles fonctions DeletePendingOrder() et CorrectStopLossByOrder(). Le premier supprime un ordre en attente et le second ajuste l’excédent de pertes de la position en fonction de l'ordre en attente.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes a pending order                                          | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeletePendingOrder(ulong ticket)
  {

//--- If a pending order failed to get deleted, print a relevant message
   if(!trade.OrderDelete(ticket))
     {
      Print("Error when deleting a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifies StopLoss of the position as related to the pending order|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CorrectStopLossByOrder(int             symbol_number, // Symbol number
                            double          price,         // Order Price
                            ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)          // Order Type
  {
//--- If Stop Loss disabled, exit
   if(StopLoss[symbol_number]==0)
      return;
//--- If Stop Loss enabled
   double new_sl=0.0; // New Stop Loss value
//--- Get a Point value
   GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT);
//--- Number of decimal places
   GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS);
//--- Get Take Profit of position
   GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP);
//--- Calculate as related to the order type
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP  :
         new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         break;
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP :
         new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         break;
     }
//--- Modify the position
   if(!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp))
      Print("Error when modifying position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
  }

Avant de passer une commande en attente, il est également nécessaire de vérifier si une commande en attente avec les mêmes commentaires existe déjà. Comme mentionné au début de cet article, nous placerons le premier ordre Buy Stop avec un commentaire «top_order» et l'ordre Sell Stop avec un commentaire «bottom_order». Pour faciliter une telle vérification, écrivons une fonction nommée CheckPendingOrderByComment():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks existence of a pending order by a comment                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckPendingOrderByComment(int symbol_number,string comment)
  {
   int    total_orders  =0;  // Total number of pending orders
   string order_symbol  =""; // Order Symbol
   string order_comment =""; // Order Comment
//--- Get the total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Loop through the total orders
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //---Select the order by the ticket
      if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0)
        {
         //--- Get the symbol name
         order_symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the symbols are equal
         if(order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
           {
            //--- Get the order comment
            order_comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT);
            //--- If the comments are equal
            if(order_comment==comment)
               return(true);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Order with a specified comment not found
   return(false);
  }

Le code ci-dessus montre que le nombre total de commandes peut être obtenu à l'aide de la fonction système OrdersTotal(). Cependant, pour obtenir le nombre total de commandes en attente pour un symbole spécifié, nous allons écrire une fonction définie par l'utilisateur. Nous l'appellerons OrdersTotalBySymbol():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the total number of orders for the specified symbol      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OrdersTotalBySymbol(string symbol)
  {
   int   count        =0; // Order counter
   int   total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders
//--- Get the total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Loop through the total number of orders
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- If an order has been selected
      if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0)
        {
         //--- Get the order symbol
         GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the order symbol and the specified symbol are equal
         if(ord.symbol==symbol)
            //--- Increase the counter
            count++;
        }
     }
//--- Return the total number of orders
   return(count);
  }

Avant de passer un ordre en attente, il est nécessaire de calculer un prix ainsi que les niveaux d’excédent de pertes et de Faire Profit si nécessaire. Si le mode d'inversion est activé, nous aurons besoin de fonctions distinctes définies par l'utilisateur pour recalculer et modifier les niveaux de Trailing Stop.

Pour calculer le prix d'une commande en attente, écrivons la fonction CalculatePendingOrder():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates the pending order level(price)                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculatePendingOrder(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)
  {
//--- For the calculated pending order value
   double price=0.0;
//--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated
   if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
     {
      //--- Calculate level
      price=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //--- Return calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stops level
      //    If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value
      return(price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset);
     }
//--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated
   if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
     {
      //--- Calculate level
      price=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of Stops level
      //    If the value is equal or less, return the adjusted value
      return(price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset);
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

Vous trouverez ci-dessous le code de fonction pour calculer les niveaux d’excédent de Pertes et de Faire profit dans un ordre en attente.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates Stop Loss level for a pending order                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price)
  {
//--- If Stop Loss is required
   if(StopLoss[symbol_number]>0)
     {
      double sl         =0.0; // For the Stop Loss calculated value
      double up_level   =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels
      double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels
      //--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define lower threshold
         down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate level
         sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stop level
         //    If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value
         return(sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
      //--- If the value for the SELL STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define the upper threshold
         up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate the level
         sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value.
         return(sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates the Take Profit level for a pending order             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price)
  {
//--- If Take Profit is required
   if(TakeProfit[symbol_number]>0)
     {
      double tp         =0.0; // For the calculated Take Profit value
      double up_level   =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels
      double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels
      //--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define lower threshold
         down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate the level
         tp=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the below limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is greater or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
      //--- If the value for the BUY STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define the upper threshold
         up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate the level
         tp=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

Pour calculer le niveau des Stops (prix) d'un ordre en attente inversé et le remonter, nous allons écrire les fonctions suivantes CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() et ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(). Vous pouvez trouver les codes des fonctions ci-dessous.

Le code de la fonctionCalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates the Trailing Stop level for the reversed order                  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type)
  {
//--- Variables for calculation
   double    level       =0.0;
   double    buy_point   =low[symbol_number].value[1];  // Low value for Buy
   double    sell_point  =high[symbol_number].value[1]; // High value for Sell
//--- Calculate the level for the BUY position
   if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
     {
      //--- Bar's low minus the specified number of points
      level=NormalizeDouble(buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //---  If the calculated level is lower than the lower limit of the Stops level, 
      //    the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level
      if(level<symb.down_level)
         return(level);
      //--- If it is not lower, try to calculate based on the bid price
      else
        {
         level=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- If the calculated level is lower than the limit, return the current value of the level
         //    otherwise set the nearest possible value
         return(level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset);
        }
     }
//--- Calculate the level for the SELL position
   if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
     {
      // Bar's high plus the specified number of points
      level=NormalizeDouble(sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //--- If the calculated level is higher than the upper limit of the Stops level, 
      //    then the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level
      if(level>symb.up_level)
         return(level);
      //--- If it is not higher, try to calculate based on the ask price
      else
        {
         level=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- If the calculated level is higher than the limit, return the current value of the level
         //    Otherwise set the nearest possible value
         return(level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset);
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

Le code de la fonction ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifying the Trailing Stop level for a pending order            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- Exit, if the reverse position mode is disabled and Trailing Stop is not set
   if(!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]==0)
      return;
//--- 
   double          new_level              =0.0;         // For calculating a new level for a pending order
   bool            condition              =false;       // For checking the modification condition
   int             total_orders           =0;           // Total number of pending orders
   ulong           order_ticket           =0;           // Order ticket
   string          opposite_order_comment ="";          // Opposite order comment
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type    =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type

//--- Get the flag of presence/absence of a position
   pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]);
//--- If a position is absent
   if(!pos.exists)
      return;
//--- Get a total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Get the symbol properties
   GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL);
//--- Get the position properties
   GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL);
//--- Get the level for Stop Loss
   new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type);
//--- Loop through the orders from the last to the first one
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- If the order selected
      if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         //--- Get the order symbol
         GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
         //--- Get the order comment
         GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT);
         //--- Get the order price
         GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN);
         //--- Depending on the position type, check the relevant condition for the Trailing Stop modification
         switch(pos.type)
           {
            case POSITION_TYPE_BUY  :
               //---If the new order value is greater than the current value plus set step then condition fulfilled 
               condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point);
               //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check.
               opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP;
               opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order;
               break;
            case POSITION_TYPE_SELL :
               //--- If the new value for the order if less than the current value minus a set step then condition fulfilled
               condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point);
               //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check
               opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
               opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order;
               break;
           }
         //--- If condition fulfilled, the order symbol and positions are equal
         //    and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal
         if(condition && 
            ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && 
            ord.comment==opposite_order_comment)
           {
            double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss
            double tp=0.0; // Take Profit
            //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
            sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level);
            tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level);
            //--- Modify order
            ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp,
                               ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment,0);
            return;
           }
        }
     }
  }

Parfois, il peut être nécessaire de savoir si une position a été fermée au Stop Loss ou Take Profit (Excédent de Pertes et de Faire profit). Dans ce cas particulier, nous allons rencontrer une telle exigence. Écrivons donc des fonctions qui identifieront cet événement par le dernier commentaire de transaction. Pour récupérer le dernier commentaire de transaction pour un symbole spécifié, nous allons écrire une fonction distincte nommée GetLastDealComment():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns a the last deal comment for a specified symbol           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetLastDealComment(int symbol_number)
  {
   int    total_deals  =0;  // Total number of deals in the selected history
   string deal_symbol  =""; // Deal symbol 
   string deal_comment =""; // Deal comment
//--- If the deals history retrieved
   if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
     {
      //--- Receive the number of deals in the retrieved list
      total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
      //--- Loop though the total number of deals in the retrieved list from the last deal to the first one.
      for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- Receive the deal comment
         deal_comment=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_COMMENT);
         //--- Receive the deal symbol
         deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the deal symbol and the current symbol are equal, stop the loop
         if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
            break;
        }
     }
//---
   return(deal_comment);
  }

Maintenant, il est facile d'écrire des fonctions qui détermineront la raison de la fermeture de la dernière position pour le symbole spécifié. Vous trouverez ci-dessous les codes des fonctions IsClosedByTakeProfit() et IsClosedByStopLoss()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the reason for closing position at Take Profit           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsClosedByTakeProfit(int symbol_number)
  {
   string last_comment="";
//--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol
   last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number);
//--- If the comment contain a string "tp"
   if(StringFind(last_comment,"tp",0)>-1)
      return(true);
//--- If the comment does not contain a string "tp"
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the reason for closing position at Stop Loss             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsClosedByStopLoss(int symbol_number)
  {
   string last_comment="";
//--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol
   last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number);
//--- If the comment contains the string "sl"
   if(StringFind(last_comment,"sl",0)>-1)
      return(true);
//--- If the comment does not contain the string "sl"
   return(false);
  }

Nous allons effectuer une autre vérification pour déterminer si la dernière transaction de l'historique est vraiment une transaction pour le symbole spécifié. Nous voulons garder en mémoire le dernier ticket de transaction. Pour y parvenir, nous allons ajouter un tableau sur la portée globale :

//--- Array for checking the ticket of the last deal for each symbol.
ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

La fonction IsLastDealTicket() pour vérifier si le dernier ticket de transaction ressemblera à ce qui est indiqué dans le code ci-dessous :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the event of the last deal for the specified symbol      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsLastDealTicket(int symbol_number)
  {
   int    total_deals =0;  // Total number of deals in the selected history list
   string deal_symbol =""; // Deal symbol
   ulong  deal_ticket =0;  // Deal ticket
//--- If the deal history was received
   if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
     {
      //--- Get the total number of deals in the received list
      total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
      //--- Loop through the total number of deals from the last deal to the first one
      for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- Get deal ticket
         deal_ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
         //--- Get deal symbol
         deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);
         //--- If deal symbol and the current one are equal, stop the loop
         if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
           {
            //--- If the tickets are equal, exit
            if(deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number])
               return(false);
            //--- If the tickets are not equal report it
            else
              {
               //--- Save the last deal ticket
               last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket;
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

Si l'heure actuelle est en dehors de la fourchette de négociation spécifiée, la position sera forcée de fermer, qu'elle soit à perte ou à profit. Écrivons la fonction ClosePosition() pour fermer une position :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closes position                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePosition(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- Check if position exists  
   pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]);
//--- If there is no position, exit
   if(!pos.exists)
      return;
//--- Set the slippage value in points
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation));
//--- If the position was not closed, print the relevant message
   if(!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number]))
      Print("Error when closing position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
  }

Lorsqu'une position est fermée en sortant de la plage horaire de négociation, tous les ordres en attente doivent être supprimés. La fonction DeleteAllPendingOrders() que nous sommes sur le point d'écrire supprimera toutes les commandes en attente pour le symbole spécifié :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes all pending orders                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteAllPendingOrders(int symbol_number)
  {
   int   total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders
   ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket
//--- Get the total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Loop through the total number of pending orders
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- If the order selected
      if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         //--- Get the order symbol
         GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the order symbol and the current symbol are equal
         if(ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
            //--- Delete the order
            DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket);
        }
     }
  }

Nous avons donc maintenant toutes les fonctions nécessaires pour le schéma structurel. Jetons un coup d'œil à la fonction familière TradingBlock(), qui a subi des changements importants et un nouveau pour gérer les commandes en attente ManagePendingOrders(). Un contrôle total sur la situation actuelle concernant les commandes en cours y sera effectué.

La fonction TradingBlock() pour le modèle actuel se présente comme suit :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trade block                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TradingBlock(int symbol_number)
  {
   double          tp=0.0;                 // Take Profit
   double          sl=0.0;                 // Stop Loss
   double          lot=0.0;                // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed position
   double          order_price=0.0;        // Price for placing the order
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=WRONG_VALUE; // Order type for opening position
//--- If outside of the time range for placing pending orders
   if(!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number))
      return;
//--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol
   pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]);
//--- If there is no position
   if(!pos.exists)
     {
      //--- Get symbol properties
      GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL);
      //--- Adjust the volume
      lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]);
      //--- If there is no upper pending order
      if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order))
        {
         //--- Get the price for placing a pending order
         order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP);
         //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
         sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price);
         tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price);
         //--- Place a pending order
         SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_top_order);
        }
      //--- If there is no lower pending order
      if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order))
        {
         //--- Get the price for placing the pending order
         order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP);
         //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
         sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price);
         tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price);
         //--- Place a pending order
         SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_bottom_order);
        }
     }
  }

Code de la fonction ManagePendingOrders() pour gérer les commandes en attente :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Manages pending orders                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ManagePendingOrders()
  {
//--- Loop through the total number of symbols
   for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++)
     {
      //--- If trading this symbol is forbidden, go to the following one
      if(Symbols[s]=="")
         continue;
      //--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol
      pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[s]);
      //--- If there is no position
      if(!pos.exists)
        {
         //--- If the last deal on current symbol and
         //    position  was exited on Take Profit or Stop Loss
         if(IsLastDealTicket(s) && 
            (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s)))
            //--- Delete all pending orders for the symbol
            DeleteAllPendingOrders(s);
         //--- Go to the following symbol
         continue;
        }
      //--- If there is a position
      ulong           order_ticket           =0;           // Order ticket
      int             total_orders           =0;           // Total number of pending orders
      int             symbol_total_orders    =0;           // Number of pending orders for the specified symbol
      string          opposite_order_comment ="";          // Opposite order comment
      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type    =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type
      //--- Get the total number of pending orders
      total_orders=OrdersTotal();
      //--- Get the total number of pending orders for the specified symbol
      symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]);
      //--- Get symbol properties
      GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK);
      GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID);
      //--- Get the comment for the selected position
      GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT);
      //--- If the position comment belongs to the upper order,
      //    then the lower order is to be deleted, modified/placed
      if(pos.comment==comment_top_order)
        {
         opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP;
         opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order;
        }
      //--- If the position comment belongs to the lower order,
      //    then the upper order is to be deleted/modified/placed
      if(pos.comment==comment_bottom_order)
        {
         opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
         opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order;
        }
      //--- If there are no pending orders for the specified symbol
      if(symbol_total_orders==0)
        {
         //--- If the position reversal is enabled, place a reversed order
         if(Reverse[s])
           {
            double tp=0.0;          // Take Profit
            double sl=0.0;          // Stop Loss
            double lot=0.0;         // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed positio
            double order_price=0.0; // Price for placing the order
            //--- Get the price for placing a pending order
            order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type);
            //---Get Take Profit и Stop Loss levels
            sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price);
            tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price);
            //--- Calculate double volume
            lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2);
            //--- Place the pending order
            SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,opposite_order_comment);
            //--- Adjust Stop Loss as related to the order
            CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type);
           }
         return;
        }
      //--- If there are pending orders for this symbol, then depending on the circumstances delete or
      //    modify the reversed order
      if(symbol_total_orders>0)
        {
         //--- Loop through the total number of orders from the last one to the first one
         for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
           {
            //--- If the order chosen
            if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
              {
               //--- Get the order symbol
               GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
               //--- Get the order comment
               GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT);
               //--- If order symbol and position symbol are equal,
               //    and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal
               if(ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && 
                  ord.comment==opposite_order_comment)
                 {
                  //--- If position reversal is disabled
                  if(!Reverse[s])
                     //--- Delete order
                     DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket);
                  //--- If position reversal is enabled
                  else
                    {
                     double lot=0.0;
                     //--- Get the current order properties
                     GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL);
                     //--- Get the current position volume
                     GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME);
                     //--- If the order has been modified already, exit the loop.
                     if(ord.volume_initial>pos.volume)
                        break;
                     //--- Calculate double volume
                     lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2);
                     //--- Modify (delete and place again) the order
                     ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,
                                        ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp,
                                        ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration,
                                        ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }

Maintenant, nous devons seulement faire des ajustements mineurs dans le fichier principal du programme. Nous allons ajouter le gestionnaire d'événements commerciaux OnTrade(). L'évaluation de la situation actuelle des ordres en attente par rapport à l'événement de négociation sera effectuée dans cette fonction.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Processing of trade events                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
//--- Check the state of pending orders
   ManagePendingOrders();
  }

La fonction ManagePendingOrders() sera également utilisée dans le gestionnaire d'événements utilisateur OnChartEvent():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| User events and chart events handler                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // Event identifier
                  const long &lparam,   // Parameter of long event type
                  const double &dparam, // Parameter of double event type
                  const string &sparam) // Parameter of string event type
  {
//--- If it is a user event
   if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Exit, if trade is prohibited
      if(CheckTradingPermission()>0)
         return;
      //--- If it is a tick event
      if(lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK)
        {
         //--- Check the state of pending orders
         ManagePendingOrders();
         //--- Check signals and trade according to them
         CheckSignalsAndTrade();
         return;
        }
     }
  }

Certaines modifications ont également été apportées à la fonction CheckSignalsAndTrade() Dans le code ci-dessous mis en évidence se trouvent des chaînes présentant de nouvelles fonctions considérées dans cet article.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks signals and trades based on New Bar event                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckSignalsAndTrade()
  {
//--- Loop through all specified signals
   for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++)
     {
      //--- If trading this symbol is prohibited, exit
      if(Symbols[s]=="")
         continue;
      //--- If the bar is not new, move on to the following symbol
      if(!CheckNewBar(s))
         continue;
      //--- If there is a new bar
      else
        {
         //--- If outside the time range
         if(!IsInTradeTimeRange(s))
           {
            //--- Close position
            ClosePosition(s);
            //--- Delete all pending orders
            DeleteAllPendingOrders(s);
            //--- Move on to the following symbol
            continue;
           }
         //--- Get bars data
         GetBarsData(s);
         //--- Check conditions and trade
         TradingBlock(s);
         //--- If position reversal if enabled
         if(Reverse[s])
            //--- Pull up Stop Loss for pending order
            ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s);
         //--- If position reversal is disabled
         else
         //--- Pull up Stop Loss
            ModifyTrailingStop(s);
        }
     }
  

Maintenant, tout est prêt et nous pouvons essayer d'optimiser les paramètres de cet Expert Advisor multi-devises.

Fig. 1 - Réglages du testeur pour l'optimisation des paramètres.

Nous allons d'abord optimiser les paramètres pour la paire de devises EURUSD, puis pour AUDUSD. La capture d'écran ci-dessous montre quels paramètres nous allons sélectionner pour l'optimisation de l'EURUSD :

Fig. 2 - Paramétrage de l'optimisation de l'Expert Advisor multi-devises

Une fois que les paramètres de la paire de devises EURUSDont été optimisés, les mêmes paramètres doivent être optimisés pour l'AUDUSD. Vous trouverez ci-dessous le résultat pour les deux symboles testés ensemble. Les résultats ont été sélectionnés par le facteur de récupération maximum. Pour le test, la valeur du lot a été fixée à 1pour les deux symboles.

Fig. 3 - résultat du test pour les deux symboles.


Conclusion

C'est à peu près tout. Avec des fonctions prêtes à l'emploi, vous pouvez vous concentrer sur le développement de l'idée de prendre des décisions de trade. Dans ce cas, des modifications devront être implémentées dans les fonctions TradingBlock() et ManagePendingOrders() Pour ceux qui ont commencé à apprendre MQL5 récemment, nous vous recommandons de vous entraîner à ajouter plus de symboles et de changer le schéma de l'algorithme de trading.

Indicateur pour la cartographie Renko Indicateur pour la cartographie Renko
L'article décrit un exemple de graphique Renko et sa mise en œuvre dans MQL5 en tant qu'indicateur. Des modifications de cet indicateur le distinguent d'un graphique classique. Il peut être construit à la fois dans la fenêtre de l'indicateur et sur le graphique principal. De plus, il y a l'indicateur ZigZag. Vous pouvez y trouver quelques exemples de mise en œuvre du graphique.
Le MQL5 Cookbook : Développement d'un indicateur multi-symboles pour analyser la divergence des prix Le MQL5 Cookbook : Développement d'un indicateur multi-symboles pour analyser la divergence des prix
Dans cet article, nous examinerons le développement d'un indicateur multi-symboles pour analyser la divergence des prix dans une période de temps spécifiée. Les sujets de base ont déjà été abordés dans l'article précédent sur la programmation d'indicateurs multi-devises «livre de recettes MQL5k: Développement d'un indicateur de volatilité multi-symboles dans MQL5». Cette fois, nous nous attarderons donc uniquement sur les nouvelles fonctionnalités et fonctions qui ont été radicalement modifiées. Si vous débutez dans la programmation d'indicateurs multi-devises, je vous recommande de lire dans un premier temps l'article précédent.
Travailler avec le modem GSM d'un Expert Advisors de MQL5 Travailler avec le modem GSM d'un Expert Advisors de MQL5
Il existe actuellement de nombreux moyens pour un bon suivi à distance d'un compte de trading : terminaux mobiles, notifications push, fonctionnement avec ICQ. Mais tout cela nécessite une connexion Internet. Cet article décrit le processus de création d'un Expert Advisor qui vous permettra de rester en contact avec votre terminal de trading même lorsque l'Internet mobile n'est pas disponible, par le biais d'appels et de SMS.
Les bases de la programmation MQL5 : Listes Les bases de la programmation MQL5 : Listes
La nouvelle version du langage de programmation pour le développement de stratégies de trading, MQL [MQL5], offre des fonctionnalités plus puissantes et efficaces par rapport à la version précédente [MQL4]. L'avantage réside essentiellement dans les fonctionnalités de programmation orientée objet. Cet article examine la possibilité d'utiliser des types de données personnalisés complexes, tels que des nœuds et des listes. Il fournit également un exemple d'utilisation des listes dans la programmation pratique en MQL5.