Livre de recettes MQL5 - Expert Advisor multi-devises et utilisation des commandes en attente dans MQL5
Introduction
Cette fois, nous allons créer un Expert Advisor multi-devises avec un algorithme de trading basé sur le travail avec les ordres en attente Buy Stop et Sell Stop. Le modèle que nous allons créer sera conçu pour les échanges/tests intra-journaliers. L'article aborde les points suivants :
- Trading dans une plage de temps spécifiée. Créons une fonctionnalité qui nous permettra de paramétrer l'heure du début et de la fin du trading. Par exemple, cela peut être le moment des séances de bourse européennes ou américaines. Bien sûr, il sera possible de trouver la plage de temps la plus appropriée lors de l'optimisation des paramètres de l'Expert Advisor.
- Passer/modifier/supprimer les commandes en attente.
- Traitement des événements commerciaux : vérifier si la dernière position a été fermée au Take Profit ou au Stop Loss et contrôler l'historique des transactions pour chaque symbole.
Développement de l’Expert Advisor
Nous allons utiliser le code de l'article Livre de recettes MQL5 : Expert Advisor multi-devises - Approche simple, soignée et rapide en tant que modèle. Bien que la structure essentielle du modèle reste la même, certains changements importants seront introduits. L'Expert Advisor sera conçu pour le commerce intra-journalier, cependant, ce mode pourrait être désactivé en cas de nécessité. Les ordres en attente, dans ce cas, seront toujours placés immédiatement (sur l'événement Nouvelle Barre) si une position a été fermée.
Commençons par les paramètres externes de l'expert advisor. Dans un premier temps, nous allons créer une nouvelle énumération ENUM_HOURS dans le fichier d'inclusion Enums.mqh. Le nombre d'identifiants dans cette énumération est égal au nombre d'heures dans une journée :
//--- Hours Enumeration enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0, // 00 : 00 h01 = 1, // 01 : 00 h02 = 2, // 02 : 00 h03 = 3, // 03 : 00 h04 = 4, // 04 : 00 h05 = 5, // 05 : 00 h06 = 6, // 06 : 00 h07 = 7, // 07 : 00 h08 = 8, // 08 : 00 h09 = 9, // 09 : 00 h10 = 10, // 10 : 00 h11 = 11, // 11 : 00 h12 = 12, // 12 : 00 h13 = 13, // 13 : 00 h14 = 14, // 14 : 00 h15 = 15, // 15 : 00 h16 = 16, // 16 : 00 h17 = 17, // 17 : 00 h18 = 18, // 18 : 00 h19 = 19, // 19 : 00 h20 = 20, // 20 : 00 h21 = 21, // 21 : 00 h22 = 22, // 22 : 00 h23 = 23 // 23 : 00 };
Ensuite, dans la liste des paramètres externes, nous allons créer quatre paramètres liés au trading dans une plage de temps :
- TradeInTimeRange - active/désactive le mode. Comme déjà mentionné, nous allons rendre possible le travail de l'Expert Advisor non seulement dans une certaine plage de temps, mais également 24 heures sur 24, c'est-à-dire en mode continu.
- StartTrade - l'heure à laquelle une session de trading commence. Dès que l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor passera les ordres en attente, à condition que le mode TradeInTimeRange soit activé.
- StopOpenOrders - l'heure de la fin des commandes. Lorsque l'heure du serveur est égale à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor arrêtera de passer des ordres en attente si une position est fermée.
- EndTrade - l'heure à laquelle une session de trading s'arrête. Une fois que le temps du serveur est égal à cette valeur, l'Expert Advisor arrête de trader. Une position ouverte pour le symbole spécifié sera fermée et les ordres en attente seront supprimés.
La liste des paramètres externes ressemblera à celle illustrée ci-dessous. L'exemple donné concerne deux symboles. Dans le paramètre PendingOrder, nous définissons une distance par rapport au prix actuel en points.
//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor sinput long MagicNumber = 777; // Magic number sinput int Deviation = 10; // Slippage //--- sinput string delimeter_00=""; // -------------------------------- sinput string Symbol_01 ="EURUSD"; // Symbol 1 input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 =true; // | Trading in a time range input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; // | The hour of the beginning of a trading session input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; // | The hour of the end of placing orders input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; // | The hour of the end of a trading session input double PendingOrder_01 = 50; // | Pending order input double TakeProfit_01 = 100; // | Take Profit input double StopLoss_01 = 50; // | Stop Loss input double TrailingStop_01 = 10; // | Trailing Stop input bool Reverse_01 = true; // | Position reversal input double Lot_01 = 0.1; // | Lot //--- sinput string delimeter_01=""; // -------------------------------- sinput string Symbol_02 ="AUDUSD"; // Symbol 2 input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 =true; // | Trading in a time range input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; // | The hour of the beginning of a trading session input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; // | The hour of the end of placing orders input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; // | The hour of the end of a trading session input double PendingOrder_02 = 50; // | Pending order input double TakeProfit_02 = 100; // | Take Profit input double StopLoss_02 = 50; // | Stop Loss input double TrailingStop_02 = 10; // | Trailing Stop input bool Reverse_02 = true; // | Position reversal input double Lot_02 = 0.1; // | Lot
Des modifications correspondantes doivent également être apportées dans la liste des tableaux qui seront remplies avec les valeurs des paramètres externes :
//--- Arrays for storing external parameters string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Symbol bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Trading in a time range ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // The hour of the beginning of a trading session ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // The hour of the end of placing orders ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // The hour of the end of a trading session double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Pending order double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Take Profit double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Stop Loss double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Trailing Stop bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Position Reversal double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Lot
Maintenant, nous allons faire en sorte qu'en mode d'inversion (la valeur du paramètre Inversion est vraie), l'ordre en attente opposé soit supprimé et placé à nouveau, lorsque l'un des ordres en attente est déclenché. Nous ne pouvons pas modifier le volume de l'ordre en attente comme nous le ferions en cas de modification de ses niveaux de prix (prix de l'ordre, Stop loss, Take profit). Nous devons donc le supprimer et passer une nouvelle commande en attente avec le volume requis.
De plus, si le mode d'inversion est activé et que le niveau Trailing Stop est configuré en même temps, alors l'ordre en attente suivra le prix. Si, en plus de cela, un Excédent de pertes est placé, sa valeur de prix sera calculée et spécifiée en fonction de l'ordre en attente.
Sur la portée globale, créons deux variables de chaîne pour les commentaires de commande en attente :
//--- Pending order comments string comment_top_order ="top_order"; string comment_bottom_order ="bottom_order";
Lors de l'initialisation dans la fonction OnInit() lors du chargement de l'Expert Advisor, nous vérifierons l'exactitude des paramètres externes. Les critères d'évaluation sont les suivants. Lorsque le mode TradeInTimeRange est activé, l'heure de début d'une session de trading ne doit pas être inférieure d'une heure à l'heure de fin lors de la passation des ordres en attente. L'heure de fin de passation des ordres en attente, quant à elle, ne doit pas être inférieure d'une heure à l'heure de fin d'une séance de négociation. Écrivons la fonction CheckInputParameters() qui effectuera une telle vérification :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks external parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckInputParameters() { //--- Loop through the specified symbols for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { //--- If there is no symbol and the TradeInTimeRange mode is disabled, move on to the following symbol. if(Symbols[s]=="" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue; //--- Check the accuracy of the start and the end of a trade session time if(StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print(Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+")!"); return(false); } //--- A trading session is to start no later that one hour before the hour of placing pending orders. // Pending orders are to be placed no later than one hour before the hour of the end of a trading session. if(StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print(Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders ("+IntegerToString(StopOpenOrders[s])+") " "is to be less than the hour of the end ("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session ("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+")!"); return(false); } } //--- Parameters are correct return(true); }
Pour mettre en œuvre ce modèle, nous aurons besoin des fonctions qui effectueront des vérifications pour rester dans les plages de temps spécifiées pour le trading et passer des commandes en attente. Nous nommerons ces fonctions IsInTradeTimeRange() et IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(). Ils fonctionnent tous les deux de la même manière, la seule différence réside dans la limite supérieure de la plage en échec. Plus loin, nous verrons où ces fonctions seront utilisées.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if we are within the time range for trade | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsInTradeTimeRange(int symbol_number) { //--- If TradeInTimeRange mode is enabled if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { //--- Structure of the date and time MqlDateTime last_date; //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set TimeTradeServer(last_date); //--- Outside of the allowed time range if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return(false); } //--- Within the allowed time range return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if we are within the time range for placing orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(int symbol_number) { //--- If the TradeInTimeRange mode if enabled if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { //--- Structure of the date and time MqlDateTime last_date; //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set TimeTradeServer(last_date); //--- Outside the allowed time range if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return(false); } //--- Within the allowed time range return(true); }
Les articles précédents considéraient déjà les fonctions de réception des propriétés de position, de symbole et de l'historique des transactions. Dans cet article, nous aurons besoin d'une fonction similaire pour obtenir les propriétés d'une commande en attente. Dans le fichier d'inclusion Enums.mqh, nous allons créer une énumération avec les propriétés d'une commande en attente :
//--- Enumeration of the properties of a pending order enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0, O_MAGIC = 1, O_COMMENT = 2, O_PRICE_OPEN = 3, O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4, O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5, O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6, O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7, O_SL = 8, O_TP = 9, O_TIME_SETUP = 10, O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11, O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12, O_TYPE_TIME = 13, O_TYPE = 14, O_ALL = 15 };
Ensuite, dans le fichier d'inclusion TradeFunctions.mqh, nous devons écrire une structure avec les propriétés d'une commande en attente, puis l'instancier :
//-- Properties of a pending order struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; // Symbol long magic; // Magic number string comment; // Comment double price_open; // Price specified in the order double price_current; // Current price of the order symbol double price_stoplimit; // Limit order price for the Stop Limit order double volume_initial; // Initial order volume double volume_current; // Current order volume double sl; // Stop Loss level double tp; // Take Profit level datetime time_setup; // Order placement time datetime time_expiration; // Order expiration time datetime time_setup_msc; // The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 datetime type_time; // Order lifetime ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; // Position type }; //--- Variable of the order features pending_order_properties ord;
Pour obtenir une propriété ou même toutes les propriétés d'une commande en attente, nous allons écrire la fonction GetPendingOrderProperties(). Une fois la commande en attente sélectionnée, nous pouvons utiliser cette fonction pour récupérer les propriétés de la commande. La manière de procéder sera décrite plus loin.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Retrieves the properties of the previously selected pending order| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch(order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL); break; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); break; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT); break; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN); break; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT); break; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT); break; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL); break; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT); break; case O_SL : ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); break; case O_TP : ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); break; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP); break; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION); break; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC); break; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME); break; case O_TYPE : ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); break; case O_ALL : ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL); ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT); ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN); ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT); ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT); ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL); ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT); ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP); ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION); ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC); ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME); ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); break; //--- default: Print("Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration "); return; } }
Nous allons maintenant écrire des fonctions de base pour passer, modifier et supprimer des commandes en attente. La fonction SetPendingOrder() place une commande en attente. Si la commande en attente n'a pas pu être passée, la fonction mentionnée fera une entrée dans le journal avec un code d'erreur et sa description :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Places a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetPendingOrder(int symbol_number, // Symbol number ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, // Order type double lot, // Volume double stoplimit_price, // Level of the StopLimit order double price, // Price double sl, // Stop Loss double tp, // Take Profit ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, // Order Expiration string comment) // Comment //--- Set magic number in the trade structure trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); //--- If a pending order failed to be placed, print an error message if(!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time,0,comment)) Print("Error when placing a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); }
La fonction ModifyPendingOrder() modifie une commande en attente. Nous allons nous arranger pour que nous puissions changer non seulement le prix de la commande mais aussi son volume et le passer comme dernier paramètre de la fonction. Si la valeur de volume passée est supérieure à zéro, cela signifie que la commande en attente doit être supprimée et une nouvelle avec une valeur de volume requise doit être placée. Dans tous les autres cas, nous modifions simplement la commande existante en changeant la valeur du prix.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modifies a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ModifyPendingOrder(int symbol_number, //Symbol number ulong ticket, // Order ticket ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, // Order type double price, // Order price double sl, // Stop Loss of the order double tp, // Take Profit of the order ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, // Order expiration datetime time_expiration, // Order expiration time double stoplimit_price, // Price string comment, // Comment double volume) // Volume { //--- If the passed volume value is non-zero, delete the order and place it again if(volume>0) { //--- If the order failed to be deleted, exit if(!DeletePendingOrder(ticket)) return; //--- Place a pending order SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume,0,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); //--- Adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } //--- If the passed volume value is zero, modify the order else { //--- If the pending order failed to be modified, print a relevant message if(!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print("Error when modifying the pending order price: ", GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); //--- Otherwise adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }
Dans le code ci-dessus mis en évidence se trouvent deux nouvelles fonctions DeletePendingOrder() et CorrectStopLossByOrder(). Le premier supprime un ordre en attente et le second ajuste l’excédent de pertes de la position en fonction de l'ordre en attente.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deletes a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool DeletePendingOrder(ulong ticket) { //--- If a pending order failed to get deleted, print a relevant message if(!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print("Error when deleting a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); return(false); } //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modifies StopLoss of the position as related to the pending order| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CorrectStopLossByOrder(int symbol_number, // Symbol number double price, // Order Price ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) // Order Type { //--- If Stop Loss disabled, exit if(StopLoss[symbol_number]==0) return; //--- If Stop Loss enabled double new_sl=0.0; // New Stop Loss value //--- Get a Point value GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); //--- Number of decimal places GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); //--- Get Take Profit of position GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); //--- Calculate as related to the order type switch(type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break; } //--- Modify the position if(!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print("Error when modifying position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); }
Avant de passer une commande en attente, il est également nécessaire de vérifier si une commande en attente avec les mêmes commentaires existe déjà. Comme mentionné au début de cet article, nous placerons le premier ordre Buy Stop avec un commentaire «top_order» et l'ordre Sell Stop avec un commentaire «bottom_order». Pour faciliter une telle vérification, écrivons une fonction nommée CheckPendingOrderByComment():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks existence of a pending order by a comment | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckPendingOrderByComment(int symbol_number,string comment) { int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders string order_symbol =""; // Order Symbol string order_comment =""; // Order Comment //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Loop through the total orders for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //---Select the order by the ticket if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0) { //--- Get the symbol name order_symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL); //--- If the symbols are equal if(order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { //--- Get the order comment order_comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT); //--- If the comments are equal if(order_comment==comment) return(true); } } } //--- Order with a specified comment not found return(false); }
Le code ci-dessus montre que le nombre total de commandes peut être obtenu à l'aide de la fonction système OrdersTotal(). Cependant, pour obtenir le nombre total de commandes en attente pour un symbole spécifié, nous allons écrire une fonction définie par l'utilisateur. Nous l'appellerons OrdersTotalBySymbol():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the total number of orders for the specified symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OrdersTotalBySymbol(string symbol) { int count =0; // Order counter int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Loop through the total number of orders for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If an order has been selected if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- If the order symbol and the specified symbol are equal if(ord.symbol==symbol) //--- Increase the counter count++; } } //--- Return the total number of orders return(count); }
Avant de passer un ordre en attente, il est nécessaire de calculer un prix ainsi que les niveaux d’excédent de pertes et de Faire Profit si nécessaire. Si le mode d'inversion est activé, nous aurons besoin de fonctions distinctes définies par l'utilisateur pour recalculer et modifier les niveaux de Trailing Stop.
Pour calculer le prix d'une commande en attente, écrivons la fonction CalculatePendingOrder():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates the pending order level(price) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculatePendingOrder(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { //--- For the calculated pending order value double price=0.0; //--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { //--- Calculate level price=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stops level // If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value return(price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } //--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { //--- Calculate level price=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of Stops level // If the value is equal or less, return the adjusted value return(price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } //--- return(0.0); }
Vous trouverez ci-dessous le code de fonction pour calculer les niveaux d’excédent de Pertes et de Faire profit dans un ordre en attente.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates Stop Loss level for a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price) { //--- If Stop Loss is required if(StopLoss[symbol_number]>0) { double sl =0.0; // For the Stop Loss calculated value double up_level =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels //--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { //--- Define lower threshold down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate level sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stop level // If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value return(sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } //--- If the value for the SELL STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { //--- Define the upper threshold up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate the level sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level // If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value. return(sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } //--- return(0.0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates the Take Profit level for a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price) { //--- If Take Profit is required if(TakeProfit[symbol_number]>0) { double tp =0.0; // For the calculated Take Profit value double up_level =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels //--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { //--- Define lower threshold down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate the level tp=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the below limit of the Stops level // If the value is greater or equal, return the adjusted value return(tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } //--- If the value for the BUY STOP order is to be calculated if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { //--- Define the upper threshold up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); //--- Calculate the level tp=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level // If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value return(tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } //--- return(0.0); }
Pour calculer le niveau des Stops (prix) d'un ordre en attente inversé et le remonter, nous allons écrire les fonctions suivantes CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() et ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(). Vous pouvez trouver les codes des fonctions ci-dessous.
Le code de la fonctionCalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculates the Trailing Stop level for the reversed order | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { //--- Variables for calculation double level =0.0; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[1]; // Low value for Buy double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[1]; // High value for Sell //--- Calculate the level for the BUY position if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { //--- Bar's low minus the specified number of points level=NormalizeDouble(buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is lower than the lower limit of the Stops level, // the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level if(level<symb.down_level) return(level); //--- If it is not lower, try to calculate based on the bid price else { level=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is lower than the limit, return the current value of the level // otherwise set the nearest possible value return(level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } //--- Calculate the level for the SELL position if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { // Bar's high plus the specified number of points level=NormalizeDouble(sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is higher than the upper limit of the Stops level, // then the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level if(level>symb.up_level) return(level); //--- If it is not higher, try to calculate based on the ask price else { level=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); //--- If the calculated level is higher than the limit, return the current value of the level // Otherwise set the nearest possible value return(level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } //--- return(0.0); }
Le code de la fonction ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modifying the Trailing Stop level for a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number) { //--- Exit, if the reverse position mode is disabled and Trailing Stop is not set if(!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]==0) return; //--- double new_level =0.0; // For calculating a new level for a pending order bool condition =false; // For checking the modification condition int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket string opposite_order_comment =""; // Opposite order comment ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type //--- Get the flag of presence/absence of a position pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]); //--- If a position is absent if(!pos.exists) return; //--- Get a total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Get the symbol properties GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); //--- Get the position properties GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); //--- Get the level for Stop Loss new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); //--- Loop through the orders from the last to the first one for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If the order selected if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- Get the order comment GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); //--- Get the order price GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); //--- Depending on the position type, check the relevant condition for the Trailing Stop modification switch(pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : //---If the new order value is greater than the current value plus set step then condition fulfilled condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check. opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : //--- If the new value for the order if less than the current value minus a set step then condition fulfilled condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break; } //--- If condition fulfilled, the order symbol and positions are equal // and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal if(condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss double tp=0.0; // Take Profit //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); //--- Modify order ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment,0); return; } } } }
Parfois, il peut être nécessaire de savoir si une position a été fermée au Stop Loss ou Take Profit (Excédent de Pertes et de Faire profit). Dans ce cas particulier, nous allons rencontrer une telle exigence. Écrivons donc des fonctions qui identifieront cet événement par le dernier commentaire de transaction. Pour récupérer le dernier commentaire de transaction pour un symbole spécifié, nous allons écrire une fonction distincte nommée GetLastDealComment():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns a the last deal comment for a specified symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetLastDealComment(int symbol_number) { int total_deals =0; // Total number of deals in the selected history string deal_symbol =""; // Deal symbol string deal_comment =""; // Deal comment //--- If the deals history retrieved if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent())) { //--- Receive the number of deals in the retrieved list total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal(); //--- Loop though the total number of deals in the retrieved list from the last deal to the first one. for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- Receive the deal comment deal_comment=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_COMMENT); //--- Receive the deal symbol deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_SYMBOL); //--- If the deal symbol and the current symbol are equal, stop the loop if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break; } } //--- return(deal_comment); }
Maintenant, il est facile d'écrire des fonctions qui détermineront la raison de la fermeture de la dernière position pour le symbole spécifié. Vous trouverez ci-dessous les codes des fonctions IsClosedByTakeProfit() et IsClosedByStopLoss()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the reason for closing position at Take Profit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsClosedByTakeProfit(int symbol_number) { string last_comment=""; //--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); //--- If the comment contain a string "tp" if(StringFind(last_comment,"tp",0)>-1) return(true); //--- If the comment does not contain a string "tp" return(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the reason for closing position at Stop Loss | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsClosedByStopLoss(int symbol_number) { string last_comment=""; //--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); //--- If the comment contains the string "sl" if(StringFind(last_comment,"sl",0)>-1) return(true); //--- If the comment does not contain the string "sl" return(false); }
Nous allons effectuer une autre vérification pour déterminer si la dernière transaction de l'historique est vraiment une transaction pour le symbole spécifié. Nous voulons garder en mémoire le dernier ticket de transaction. Pour y parvenir, nous allons ajouter un tableau sur la portée globale :
//--- Array for checking the ticket of the last deal for each symbol. ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];
La fonction IsLastDealTicket() pour vérifier si le dernier ticket de transaction ressemblera à ce qui est indiqué dans le code ci-dessous :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the event of the last deal for the specified symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsLastDealTicket(int symbol_number) { int total_deals =0; // Total number of deals in the selected history list string deal_symbol =""; // Deal symbol ulong deal_ticket =0; // Deal ticket //--- If the deal history was received if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent())) { //--- Get the total number of deals in the received list total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal(); //--- Loop through the total number of deals from the last deal to the first one for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- Get deal ticket deal_ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i); //--- Get deal symbol deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL); //--- If deal symbol and the current one are equal, stop the loop if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { //--- If the tickets are equal, exit if(deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return(false); //--- If the tickets are not equal report it else { //--- Save the last deal ticket last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return(true); } } } } //--- return(false); }
Si l'heure actuelle est en dehors de la fourchette de négociation spécifiée, la position sera forcée de fermer, qu'elle soit à perte ou à profit. Écrivons la fonction ClosePosition() pour fermer une position :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closes position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ClosePosition(int symbol_number) { //--- Check if position exists pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]); //--- If there is no position, exit if(!pos.exists) return; //--- Set the slippage value in points trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); //--- If the position was not closed, print the relevant message if(!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print("Error when closing position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); }
Lorsqu'une position est fermée en sortant de la plage horaire de négociation, tous les ordres en attente doivent être supprimés. La fonction DeleteAllPendingOrders() que nous sommes sur le point d'écrire supprimera toutes les commandes en attente pour le symbole spécifié :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deletes all pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteAllPendingOrders(int symbol_number) { int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Loop through the total number of pending orders for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If the order selected if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- If the order symbol and the current symbol are equal if(ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) //--- Delete the order DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }
Nous avons donc maintenant toutes les fonctions nécessaires pour le schéma structurel. Jetons un coup d'œil à la fonction familière TradingBlock(), qui a subi des changements importants et un nouveau pour gérer les commandes en attente ManagePendingOrders(). Un contrôle total sur la situation actuelle concernant les commandes en cours y sera effectué.
La fonction TradingBlock() pour le modèle actuel se présente comme suit :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trade block | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TradingBlock(int symbol_number) { double tp=0.0; // Take Profit double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss double lot=0.0; // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed position double order_price=0.0; // Price for placing the order ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=WRONG_VALUE; // Order type for opening position //--- If outside of the time range for placing pending orders if(!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return; //--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]); //--- If there is no position if(!pos.exists) { //--- Get symbol properties GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); //--- Adjust the volume lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); //--- If there is no upper pending order if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { //--- Get the price for placing a pending order order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP); //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price); //--- Place a pending order SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_top_order); } //--- If there is no lower pending order if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { //--- Get the price for placing the pending order order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP); //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price); //--- Place a pending order SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_bottom_order); } } }
Code de la fonction ManagePendingOrders() pour gérer les commandes en attente :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Manages pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ManagePendingOrders() { //--- Loop through the total number of symbols for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { //--- If trading this symbol is forbidden, go to the following one if(Symbols[s]=="") continue; //--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[s]); //--- If there is no position if(!pos.exists) { //--- If the last deal on current symbol and // position was exited on Take Profit or Stop Loss if(IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) //--- Delete all pending orders for the symbol DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); //--- Go to the following symbol continue; } //--- If there is a position ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket int total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders int symbol_total_orders =0; // Number of pending orders for the specified symbol string opposite_order_comment =""; // Opposite order comment ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type //--- Get the total number of pending orders total_orders=OrdersTotal(); //--- Get the total number of pending orders for the specified symbol symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); //--- Get symbol properties GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); //--- Get the comment for the selected position GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); //--- If the position comment belongs to the upper order, // then the lower order is to be deleted, modified/placed if(pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } //--- If the position comment belongs to the lower order, // then the upper order is to be deleted/modified/placed if(pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } //--- If there are no pending orders for the specified symbol if(symbol_total_orders==0) { //--- If the position reversal is enabled, place a reversed order if(Reverse[s]) { double tp=0.0; // Take Profit double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss double lot=0.0; // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed positio double order_price=0.0; // Price for placing the order //--- Get the price for placing a pending order order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); //---Get Take Profit и Stop Loss levels sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); //--- Calculate double volume lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2); //--- Place the pending order SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,opposite_order_comment); //--- Adjust Stop Loss as related to the order CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return; } //--- If there are pending orders for this symbol, then depending on the circumstances delete or // modify the reversed order if(symbol_total_orders>0) { //--- Loop through the total number of orders from the last one to the first one for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- If the order chosen if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0) { //--- Get the order symbol GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); //--- Get the order comment GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); //--- If order symbol and position symbol are equal, // and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal if(ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { //--- If position reversal is disabled if(!Reverse[s]) //--- Delete order DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); //--- If position reversal is enabled else { double lot=0.0; //--- Get the current order properties GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); //--- Get the current position volume GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); //--- If the order has been modified already, exit the loop. if(ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break; //--- Calculate double volume lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2); //--- Modify (delete and place again) the order ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }
Maintenant, nous devons seulement faire des ajustements mineurs dans le fichier principal du programme. Nous allons ajouter le gestionnaire d'événements commerciaux OnTrade(). L'évaluation de la situation actuelle des ordres en attente par rapport à l'événement de négociation sera effectuée dans cette fonction.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Processing of trade events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { //--- Check the state of pending orders ManagePendingOrders(); }
La fonction ManagePendingOrders() sera également utilisée dans le gestionnaire d'événements utilisateur OnChartEvent():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| User events and chart events handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, // Event identifier const long &lparam, // Parameter of long event type const double &dparam, // Parameter of double event type const string &sparam) // Parameter of string event type { //--- If it is a user event if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Exit, if trade is prohibited if(CheckTradingPermission()>0) return; //--- If it is a tick event if(lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { //--- Check the state of pending orders ManagePendingOrders(); //--- Check signals and trade according to them CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return; } } }
Certaines modifications ont également été apportées à la fonction CheckSignalsAndTrade() Dans le code ci-dessous mis en évidence se trouvent des chaînes présentant de nouvelles fonctions considérées dans cet article.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks signals and trades based on New Bar event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { //--- Loop through all specified signals for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { //--- If trading this symbol is prohibited, exit if(Symbols[s]=="") continue; //--- If the bar is not new, move on to the following symbol if(!CheckNewBar(s)) continue; //--- If there is a new bar else { //--- If outside the time range if(!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { //--- Close position ClosePosition(s); //--- Delete all pending orders DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); //--- Move on to the following symbol continue; } //--- Get bars data GetBarsData(s); //--- Check conditions and trade TradingBlock(s); //--- If position reversal if enabled if(Reverse[s]) //--- Pull up Stop Loss for pending order ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); //--- If position reversal is disabled else //--- Pull up Stop Loss ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }
Maintenant, tout est prêt et nous pouvons essayer d'optimiser les paramètres de cet Expert Advisor multi-devises.
Fig. 1 - Réglages du testeur pour l'optimisation des paramètres.
Nous allons d'abord optimiser les paramètres pour la paire de devises EURUSD, puis pour AUDUSD. La capture d'écran ci-dessous montre quels paramètres nous allons sélectionner pour l'optimisation de l'EURUSD :
Fig. 2 - Paramétrage de l'optimisation de l'Expert Advisor multi-devises
Une fois que les paramètres de la paire de devises EURUSDont été optimisés, les mêmes paramètres doivent être optimisés pour l'AUDUSD. Vous trouverez ci-dessous le résultat pour les deux symboles testés ensemble. Les résultats ont été sélectionnés par le facteur de récupération maximum. Pour le test, la valeur du lot a été fixée à 1pour les deux symboles.
Fig. 3 - résultat du test pour les deux symboles.
Conclusion
C'est à peu près tout. Avec des fonctions prêtes à l'emploi, vous pouvez vous concentrer sur le développement de l'idée de prendre des décisions de trade. Dans ce cas, des modifications devront être implémentées dans les fonctions TradingBlock() et ManagePendingOrders() Pour ceux qui ont commencé à apprendre MQL5 récemment, nous vous recommandons de vous entraîner à ajouter plus de symboles et de changer le schéma de l'algorithme de trading.
Traduit du russe par MetaQuotes Ltd.
Article original : https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/755
Avertissement: Tous les droits sur ces documents sont réservés par MetaQuotes Ltd. La copie ou la réimpression de ces documents, en tout ou en partie, est interdite.
Cet article a été rédigé par un utilisateur du site et reflète ses opinions personnelles. MetaQuotes Ltd n'est pas responsable de l'exactitude des informations présentées, ni des conséquences découlant de l'utilisation des solutions, stratégies ou recommandations décrites.
- Applications de trading gratuites
- Plus de 8 000 signaux à copier
- Actualités économiques pour explorer les marchés financiers
Vous acceptez la politique du site Web et les conditions d'utilisation
Otto ...maintenant tu peux l'utiliser :-)
Chez moi, il fait des trades.
C'est une réponse très forte. Merci !
Je voulais juste signaler que les auteurs des articles devraient s'en occuper un peu.
Il suffit deet tous les déchets de MQL5xxx et ça marche;)
C'est une réponse très forte. Merci !
Je voulais simplement signaler que les auteurs des articles devraient s'en occuper un peu.
Mmmhhh ..oui, nous savons.
Et j'ai donné un peu d'expression à cela.
C'est efficace, on le remarque à d'autres endroits, même si personne ne dit rien :-)
Mmmhhh ..oui nous savons.
Et je l'ai un peu exprimé.
Ce genre de choses fonctionne, on le remarque à d'autres endroits, même si personne ne dit rien :-)
Il s'agissait de reprogrammer les MarketOrders en PendigOrders.
Pour ceux qui en ont besoin, voici le code de fonctionnement.
Il ne s'agit pas d'un EA utile, mais seulement d'un exemple de calcul. J'espère que c'est correct, cela fonctionne dans le testeur.
Ce n'est pas vraiment mon style de programmation, c'est très simple.