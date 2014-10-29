MQL5 Cookbook - 以 MQL5 编写的多币种 EA，利用限价订单工作

介绍

这次，我们将要创建一款多币种 EA，交易算法基于限价订单 Buy Stop（高买） 和 Sell Stop（低卖）。我们打算创建的范式，将被设计为日内交易/测试。本文讨论下列事项:

在规定时间范围内进行交易。让我们来创建一个功能，可以设置交易的起止时间。例如，该时间可以是欧洲或美国的交易时段。这样可以确保在优化 EA 参数时，有机会发现更合适的时间范围。

布置/修改/删除限价订单。

处理交易事件: 检查最后一个持仓是否在止盈或止损位置平仓，以及在成交历史中控制每个品种。





开发 EA

我们打算利用来自文章 MQL5 Cookbook: 多币种EA交易 - 简洁而快速的途径 的代码作为模板。虽然该范式的基本结构将维持不变，但也会引入一些明显的变化。该 EA 将会被设计为日内交易，然而，这种模式可以在必要时切断。当新柱线事件出现时，如果仓位已平，则限价订单将会被即刻布置。

让我们从 EA 的外部参数开始。首先，我们在包含文件 Enums.mqh 中创建一个枚举 ENUM_HOURS。在枚举中标识符的数量等于一天中的小时数:

enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0 , h01 = 1 , h02 = 2 , h03 = 3 , h04 = 4 , h05 = 5 , h06 = 6 , h07 = 7 , h08 = 8 , h09 = 9 , h10 = 10 , h11 = 11 , h12 = 12 , h13 = 13 , h14 = 14 , h15 = 15 , h16 = 16 , h17 = 17 , h18 = 18 , h19 = 19 , h20 = 20 , h21 = 21 , h22 = 22 , h23 = 23 };

之后，在外部参数列表中我们将创建四个与交易时间范围相关的参数:

TradeInTimeRange - 启用/禁止该模式。正如已经提到的那样，我们即将制作的 EA，不仅可以在确定的时间范围内工作，也可以不间断工作，即连续模式。

- 启用/禁止该模式。正如已经提到的那样，我们即将制作的 EA，不仅可以在确定的时间范围内工作，也可以不间断工作，即连续模式。 StartTrade - 交易时段的开始小时。若 TradeInTimeRange 模式为开，一旦服务器时间等于该值时，EA 将布置限价订单。

- 交易时段的开始小时。若 TradeInTimeRange 模式为开，一旦服务器时间等于该值时，EA 将布置限价订单。 StopOpenOrders - 布置订单的结束时间。当服务器时间等于该数值时，即使仓位已平，EA 都将停止布置限价订单。

- 布置订单的结束时间。当服务器时间等于该数值时，即使仓位已平，EA 都将停止布置限价订单。 EndTrade - 交易时段停止的小时。一旦服务器时间等于该数值，EA 停止交易。指定品种的所有持仓都将被平仓，并且所有挂单被删除。

外部参数的列表如下所示。给出的例程用于两个品种。在参数 PendingOrder 中我们设置了一个距当前价位的点数。

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; input double PendingOrder_01 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; input double PendingOrder_02 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ;

而且相应变化也在数组列表中进行，即填充外部参数的数值:

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

现在我们打算安排为反向模式 (即 Reverse 参数值为 true)，当挂单被触发，反向挂单将被删除，并且布置新的。我们不能像改变挂单的价位（价格，止损，止盈）那样来修改它的手数。因此，我们必须将其删除，并在新的挂单中使用所期望的手数。

此外，如果反向模式被启用，且在同一时间设置追踪止损位，则挂单将追随价格。在此基础之上，如果设置了止损位，则将基于挂单计算它的价值。

让我们在全局范围创建两个字符串变量用于挂单注释:

string comment_top_order = "top_order" ; string comment_bottom_order = "bottom_order" ;

在 EA 加载期间，函数 OnInit() 进行初始化，我们将检查外部参数正确与否。评估标准如下。当 TradeInTimeRange 模式启用，交易时段的开始小时不能小于布置限价订单的结束小时。布置限价订单的结束小时，反之，也不能小于交易时段的结束小时。让我们来编写函数 CheckInputParameters() 进行这样的检查:

bool CheckInputParameters() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue ; if (StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session(" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"(" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } if (StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders (" + IntegerToString (StopOpenOrders[s])+ ") " "is to be less than the hour of the end (" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session (" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

为了实现这个范式，我们需要函数检查是否处于交易和布置挂单的指定时间范围。我们将命名这些函数 IsInTradeTimeRange() 和 IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange()。它们的工作都相同，唯一的区别是检查范围的上限。再往前，我们会看到这些函数将被用于何处。

bool IsInTradeTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

前面的文章中已经分析了用于接收仓位，品种和成交历史的函数。在本文中我们需要一个类似的函数用于获取限价订单的属性。在包含文件 Enums.mqh 中我们打算创建一个带有限价订单属性的枚举:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0 , O_MAGIC = 1 , O_COMMENT = 2 , O_PRICE_OPEN = 3 , O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4 , O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5 , O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6 , O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7 , O_SL = 8 , O_TP = 9 , O_TIME_SETUP = 10 , O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11 , O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12 , O_TYPE_TIME = 13 , O_TYPE = 14 , O_ALL = 15 };

那么在包含文件 TradeFunctions.mqh 中我们需要编写一个带有限价订单属性的结构，并安装它:

struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; long magic; string comment; double price_open; double price_current; double price_stoplimit; double volume_initial; double volume_current; double sl; double tp; datetime time_setup; datetime time_expiration; datetime time_setup_msc; datetime type_time; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; }; pending_order_properties ord;

为了得到一个甚或所有挂单的属性，我们要编写一个函数 GetPendingOrderProperties()。挂单被选中之后，我们可以利用这个功能来检索订单的属性。完成这点的方法将在下面描述。

void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch (order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case O_SL : ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case O_TP : ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case O_TYPE : ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case O_ALL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration " ); return ; } }

现在，我们将要编写基本的布置，修改和删除挂单函数。函数 SetPendingOrder() 布置一个限价订单。如果限价订单布置失败，函数在日志中加入一条，并有错误代码和描述:

void SetPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double lot, double stoplimit_price, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, string comment) trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time, 0 ,comment)) Print ( "Error when placing a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

函数 ModifyPendingOrder() 修改一个限价订单。我们这样安排，不仅能修改订单价格，而且可以修改手数，还能将它作为最后传递给函数的参数。如果传递的手数值大于零，则意味着挂单已被删除，并布置一个新的所需手数的订单。在所有其余情况下，我们只需简单地修改已存在订单的价位。

void ModifyPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ulong ticket, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, datetime time_expiration, double stoplimit_price, string comment, double volume) { if (volume> 0 ) { if (! DeletePendingOrder(ticket) ) return ; SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume, 0 ,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } else { if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print ( "Error when modifying the pending order price: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }

在上面的代码中突显了两个新函数 DeletePendingOrder() 和 CorrectStopLossByOrder()。第一个是删除挂单，第二个是调整与挂单相关的仓位的止损和止盈。

bool DeletePendingOrder( ulong ticket) { if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "Error when deleting a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void CorrectStopLossByOrder( int symbol_number, double price, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_sl= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; } if (!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print ( "Error when modifying position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

在布置限价订单之前，有必要检查一下是否存在相同注释的挂单。如同本文开始提到的那样，我们将布置一个注释为 "top_order" 的 Buy Stop 订单和一个注释为 "bottom_order" 的 Sell Stop 订单。为了方便检查让我们写一个名为 CheckPendingOrderByComment() 的函数:

bool CheckPendingOrderByComment( int symbol_number, string comment) { int total_orders = 0 ; string order_symbol = "" ; string order_comment = "" ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); if (order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { order_comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); if (order_comment==comment) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

以上代码显示订单总计数量，可以使用系统函数 OrdersTotal() 获得。但是，要获得指定品种的挂单总数，我们要编写一个用户自定义的函数。我们将它命名为 OrdersTotalBySymbol():

int OrdersTotalBySymbol( string symbol) { int count = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==symbol) count++; } } return (count); }

在布置限价订单之前，有必要计算一下是否需要止损和止盈位。如果反向模式启用，我们需要单独的用户自定义函数来重新计算和修改追随止损位。

为了计算限价订单价格，让我们来编写函数 CalculatePendingOrder():

double CalculatePendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { double price= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } return ( 0.0 ); }

以下函数代码计算挂单的止损和止盈位。

double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double sl = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); } double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (TakeProfit[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double tp = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

为了计算一个反向挂单的停止位 (价格)，我们要编写以下函数 CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() 和 ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop()。您可以在下面找到函数代码。

函数代码 CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():

double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level<symb.down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level>symb.up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

函数代码 ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():

void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number) { if (!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_level = 0.0 ; bool condition = false ; int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); switch (pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break ; } if (condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl= 0.0 ; double tp= 0.0 ; sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment, 0 ); return ; } } } }

某些时候，有必要找出一个仓位是否在止损或止盈位置平仓。在这种特殊情况下，我们将遇到这样的需求。所以让我们编写函数，通过最后的成交注释来识别这个事件。要获取指定品种的最后成交注释，我们要编写一个单独的函数，名为 GetLastDealComment():

string GetLastDealComment( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_comment= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break ; } } return (deal_comment); }

现在，很容易编写函数来检测指定品种的最后仓位的平仓原因。以下代码是这些函数 IsClosedByTakeProfit() 和 IsClosedByStopLoss():

bool IsClosedByTakeProfit( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "tp" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } bool IsClosedByStopLoss( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "sl" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

我们将进行另一次检查，以确定指定品种在成交历史中的最后一笔记录是否为真实的成交。我们要在内存中保留最后一笔成交的单号。要实现这个目的，我们在全局范围内添加一个数组:

ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

函数 IsLastDealTicket() 用于检查最后成交的单号，其代码如下:

bool IsLastDealTicket( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; ulong deal_ticket = 0 ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { if (deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return ( false ); else { last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } } } return ( false ); }

如果当前时间超出指定交易范围，无论盈亏与否，持仓将被强制平仓。让我们编写这个函数 ClosePosition() 来平仓:

void ClosePosition( int symbol_number) { pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print ( "Error when closing position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

当超出交易时间范围后，持仓被平仓，所有挂单也必须一并删除。函数 DeleteAllPendingOrders() 就是为此编写的，它删除所有指定品种的挂单:

void DeleteAllPendingOrders( int symbol_number) { int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }

所以，我们现在拥有了支持结构化方案的所有必要函数。让我们来看看，经过一些明显变化并增加用于管理挂单的新函数 ManagePendingOrders()，曾经熟悉的函数 TradingBlock() 不见了。在此，将依照挂单的当前状况进行全面控制。

函数 TradingBlock() 用于当前范式，如下所示:

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) { GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_top_order); } if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_bottom_order); } } }

函数代码 ManagePendingOrders() 用于管理挂单:

void ManagePendingOrders() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[s]); if (!pos.exists) { if (IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } ulong order_ticket = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; int symbol_total_orders = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); if (pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } if (pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } if (symbol_total_orders== 0 ) { if (Reverse[s]) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,opposite_order_comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return ; } if (symbol_total_orders> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { if (!Reverse[s]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); else { double lot= 0.0 ; GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); if (ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break ; lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }

现在我们只需要在主程序文件中进行微调。我们将添加交易事件处理器 OnTrade()。在此函数中，将针对与交易事件相关的挂单进行当前状况评估。

void OnTrade () { ManagePendingOrders(); }

函数 ManagePendingOrders() 也同样用于用户事件处理器 OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { ManagePendingOrders(); CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

一些变化也同样在函数 CheckSignalsAndTrade() 里产生。在以下代码里，突显的字符串是本文中分析的新函数。

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { ClosePosition(s); DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); if (Reverse[s]) ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); else ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }

现在万事俱备，我们可以尝试优化这个多币种 EA 的参数，让我们按照如下所示来设置策略测试:

图例. 1 - 参数优化测试设置。

首先我们针对当前货币对 EURUSD 优化参数，之后是 AUDUSD。以下屏幕截图示意我们将选择 EURUSD 的哪些参数进行优化:

图例. 2 - 设置多币种 EA 的优化参数

在货币对 EURUSD 的参数进行优化以后，同样对 AUDUSD 的参数进行优化。以下是两个品种一并测试的结果。选择最大恢复因子的结果。为了进行测试，两个品种的手数值均设为 1。

图例. 3 - 两个品种一并测试的结果。





结论

有关东西就这么多了。有了现成函数在手，您可以集中精力发展制定交易决策的思路。在此情况下，变化将在函数 TradingBlock() 和 ManagePendingOrders() 里实现。对于那些最近开始学习 MQL5 的人，我们建议在练习时增加更多的品种并改变交易算法方案。