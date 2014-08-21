MQL5 Cookbook - Multi-Currency Expert Advisor and Working with Pending Orders in MQL5

Introduction

This time we are going to create a multi-currency Expert Advisor with a trading algorithm based on work with the pending orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. The pattern we are going to create will be designed for the intra-day trade/tests. The article considers the following matters:

Trading in a specified time range. Let's create a feature that will allow us to set up the time of the beginning and the end of trading. For instance, it can be the time of the European or American trading sessions. For sure there will be an opportunity to find the most suitable time range when optimizing parameters of the Expert Advisor.

Placing/modifying/deleting pending orders.

Processing of trade events: checking if the last position was closed at Take Profit or Stop Loss and control over the history of the deals for each symbol.





Expert Advisor Development

We are going to use the code from the article MQL5 Cookbook: Multi-Currency Expert Advisor - Simple, Neat and Quick Approach as a template. Though the essential structure of the pattern will remain the same, some significant changes will be introduced. The Expert Advisor will be designed for the intra-day trade, however, this mode could be switched off should the necessity arise. Pending orders, in such case, will always be placed immediately (on New Bar event) if a position has been closed.

Let's start with the external parameters of the expert advisor. At first we will create a new enumeration ENUM_HOURS in the include file Enums.mqh. The number of identifiers in this enumeration is equal to the number of hours in a day:

enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0 , h01 = 1 , h02 = 2 , h03 = 3 , h04 = 4 , h05 = 5 , h06 = 6 , h07 = 7 , h08 = 8 , h09 = 9 , h10 = 10 , h11 = 11 , h12 = 12 , h13 = 13 , h14 = 14 , h15 = 15 , h16 = 16 , h17 = 17 , h18 = 18 , h19 = 19 , h20 = 20 , h21 = 21 , h22 = 22 , h23 = 23 };

Then in the list of external parameters we will create four parameters related to trading in a time range:

TradeInTimeRange - enabling/disabling the mode. As already mentioned, we are going to make work of the Expert Advisor possible not only within a certain time range but also around the clock, that is in a continuous mode.

- enabling/disabling the mode. As already mentioned, we are going to make work of the Expert Advisor possible not only within a certain time range but also around the clock, that is in a continuous mode. StartTrade - the hour when a trading session starts. As soon as the server time is equal to this value, the Expert Advisor will place pending orders, providing that the TradeInTimeRange mode is on.

- the hour when a trading session starts. As soon as the server time is equal to this value, the Expert Advisor will place pending orders, providing that the TradeInTimeRange mode is on. StopOpenOrders - the hour of the end of placing orders. When the server time is equal to this value the Expert Advisor will stop placing pending orders if a position is closed.

- the hour of the end of placing orders. When the server time is equal to this value the Expert Advisor will stop placing pending orders if a position is closed. EndTrade - the hour when a trading session stops. Once the server time is equal to this value the Expert Advisor stops trading. An open position for the specified symbol will be closed and pending orders will be deleted.

The list of the external parameters will look as shown below. The given example is for two symbols. In the parameter PendingOrder we set up a distance from the current price in points.

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; input double PendingOrder_01 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; input double PendingOrder_02 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ;

Also correspondent changes have to be made in the list of arrays which will be filled with the values of external parameters:

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Now we are going to arrange that in the reversal mode (the Reverse parameter value is true) the opposite pending order is deleted and placed anew, when one of the pending orders is triggered. We can not change the volume of the pending order as we would do in case of changing its price levels (order price, Stop Loss, Take Profit). We, therefore, have to delete it and place a new pending order with the required volume.

Moreover, if the reversal mode is enabled and Trailing Stop level is set up at the same time, then the pending order will be following the price. If, on top of that, Stop Loss is placed, its price value will be calculated and specified based on the pending order.

On the global scope let's create two string variables for the pending order comments:

string comment_top_order = "top_order" ; string comment_bottom_order = "bottom_order" ;

At the initialization in the function OnInit() during Expert Advisor loading, we will check the external parameters for correctness. Criteria for the assessment are as follows. When the TradeInTimeRange mode is enabled, the hour of the beginning of a trade session must not be one hour less than the hour of the end of placing pending orders. The hour of the end of placing pending orders, in its turn, must not be one hour less than the hour of the end of a trade session. Let's write the function CheckInputParameters() that will carry out such a check:

bool CheckInputParameters() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue ; if (StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session(" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"(" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } if (StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders (" + IntegerToString (StopOpenOrders[s])+ ") " "is to be less than the hour of the end (" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session (" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

To implement this pattern we will need the functions that will carry out checks for staying within the specified time ranges for trade and placing pending orders. We shall name those functions IsInTradeTimeRange() and IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(). They both work the same, the only difference is in the upper limit of the range in check. Further along we shall see where these functions will be used.

bool IsInTradeTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Previous articles already considered functions for receiving properties of position, symbol and the history of the deals. In this article we will need a similar function for getting properties of a pending order. In the include file Enums.mqh we are going to create an enumeration with properties of a pending order:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0 , O_MAGIC = 1 , O_COMMENT = 2 , O_PRICE_OPEN = 3 , O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4 , O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5 , O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6 , O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7 , O_SL = 8 , O_TP = 9 , O_TIME_SETUP = 10 , O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11 , O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12 , O_TYPE_TIME = 13 , O_TYPE = 14 , O_ALL = 15 };

Then in the include file TradeFunctions.mqh we need to write a structure with the properties of a pending order and then instantiate it:

struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; long magic; string comment; double price_open; double price_current; double price_stoplimit; double volume_initial; double volume_current; double sl; double tp; datetime time_setup; datetime time_expiration; datetime time_setup_msc; datetime type_time; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; }; pending_order_properties ord;

To get a property or even all properties of a pending order we are going to write the function GetPendingOrderProperties(). After the pending order has been selected, we can use this function for retrieving the properties of the order. The way to do it will be described further down.

void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch (order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case O_SL : ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case O_TP : ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case O_TYPE : ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case O_ALL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration " ); return ; } }

Now we are going to write basic functions for placing, modifying and deleting pending orders. The function SetPendingOrder() places a pending order. If the pending order failed to be placed, the mentioned function will make an entry in the journal with an error code and its description:

void SetPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double lot, double stoplimit_price, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, string comment) trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time, 0 ,comment)) Print ( "Error when placing a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

The function ModifyPendingOrder() modifies a pending order. We are going to arrange so that we can change not only the price of the order but also its volume and pass it as the last parameter of the function. If the passed volume value is greater than zero, it means that the pending order has to be deleted and a new one with a required volume value placed. In all other cases we simply modify the existing order by changing the price value.

void ModifyPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ulong ticket, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, datetime time_expiration, double stoplimit_price, string comment, double volume) { if (volume> 0 ) { if (! DeletePendingOrder(ticket) ) return ; SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume, 0 ,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } else { if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print ( "Error when modifying the pending order price: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }

In the code above highlighted are two new functions DeletePendingOrder() and CorrectStopLossByOrder(). The first one deletes a pending order and the second one adjusts Stop Loss of the position as related to the pending order.

bool DeletePendingOrder( ulong ticket) { if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "Error when deleting a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void CorrectStopLossByOrder( int symbol_number, double price, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_sl= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; } if (!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print ( "Error when modifying position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Before placing a pending order, it is also necessary to check if a pending order with the same comments already exists. As mentioned in the beginning of this article, we shall place the top Buy Stop order with a comment "top_order" and the Sell Stop order with a comment "bottom_order". To facilitate such a check let's write a function named CheckPendingOrderByComment():

bool CheckPendingOrderByComment( int symbol_number, string comment) { int total_orders = 0 ; string order_symbol = "" ; string order_comment = "" ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); if (order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { order_comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); if (order_comment==comment) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

The code above shows that the total number of orders can be obtained using the system function OrdersTotal(). However, to get the total number of pending orders for a specified symbol we are going to write a user-defined function. We shall name it OrdersTotalBySymbol():

int OrdersTotalBySymbol( string symbol) { int count = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==symbol) count++; } } return (count); }

Before placing a pending order it is necessary to calculate a price for it as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels if required. If the reversal mode is enabled, we will need separate user-defined functions for recalculating and changing Trailing Stop levels.

To calculate a pending order price let's write the function CalculatePendingOrder():

double CalculatePendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { double price= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Below is the function code for calculating Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in a pending order.

double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double sl = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); } double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (TakeProfit[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double tp = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

To calculate the Stops level (price)of a reversed pending order and pulling it up we are going to write the following functions CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() and ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(). You can find the codes of the functions below.

The code of the function CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop():

double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level<symb.down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level>symb.up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

The code of the function ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop():

void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number) { if (!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_level = 0.0 ; bool condition = false ; int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); switch (pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break ; } if (condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl= 0.0 ; double tp= 0.0 ; sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment, 0 ); return ; } } } }

Sometimes it may be necessary to find out if a position was closed at Stop Loss or Take Profit. In this particular case we are going to come across such a requirement. Therefore let's write functions that will identify this event by the last deal comment. To retrieve the last deal comment for a specified symbol we are going to write a separate function named GetLastDealComment():

string GetLastDealComment( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_comment= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break ; } } return (deal_comment); }

Now it is easy to write functions that will determine the reason of closing of the last position for the specified symbol. Below are the codes of the functions IsClosedByTakeProfit() and IsClosedByStopLoss():

bool IsClosedByTakeProfit( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "tp" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } bool IsClosedByStopLoss( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "sl" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

We are going to carry out another check to determine if the last deal in the history is truly a deal for the specified symbol. We want to keep last deal ticket in memory. To achieve that we are going to add an array on the global scope:

ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

The function IsLastDealTicket() for checking the last deal ticket will look as shown in the code below:

bool IsLastDealTicket( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; ulong deal_ticket = 0 ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { if (deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return ( false ); else { last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } } } return ( false ); }

If the current time is outside the specified trade range, the position will be forced to close no matter whether it is at loss or at profit. Let's write the function ClosePosition() for closing a position:

void ClosePosition( int symbol_number) { pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print ( "Error when closing position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

When a position is closed at going outside the trade time range, all pending orders must be deleted. The function DeleteAllPendingOrders() that we are about to write, will be deleting all pending orders for the specified symbol:

void DeleteAllPendingOrders( int symbol_number) { int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }

So now we have all functions necessary for the structural scheme. Let's take a look at the familiar function TradingBlock(), which has gone through some significant changes and a new one for managing pending orders ManagePendingOrders(). Full control over the current situation concerning pending orders will be carried out in it.

The function TradingBlock() for the current pattern looks as follows:

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) { GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_top_order); } if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_bottom_order); } } }

Code of the function ManagePendingOrders() for managing pending orders:

void ManagePendingOrders() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[s]); if (!pos.exists) { if (IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } ulong order_ticket = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; int symbol_total_orders = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); if (pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } if (pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } if (symbol_total_orders== 0 ) { if (Reverse[s]) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,opposite_order_comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return ; } if (symbol_total_orders> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { if (!Reverse[s]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); else { double lot= 0.0 ; GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); if (ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break ; lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }

Now we are only to make minor adjustments in the main program file. We shall add the trade events handler OnTrade(). Assessment of the current situation in relation to the pending orders against the trading event will be carried out in this function.

void OnTrade () { ManagePendingOrders(); }

The function ManagePendingOrders() will also be used in the user event handler OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { ManagePendingOrders(); CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

Some changes were made in the function CheckSignalsAndTrade() as well. In the code below highlighted are strings featuring new functions considered in this article.

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { ClosePosition(s); DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); if (Reverse[s]) ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); else ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }

Now everything is ready and we can try to optimize parameters of this multi-currency Expert Advisor Let's set up the strategy Tester as shown below:

Fig. 1 - Tester settings for parameters optimization.

First we shall optimize parameters for the currency pair EURUSD, and then for AUDUSD. The screen shot below shows what parameters we shall select for optimization of EURUSD:





Fig. 2 - Setting up parameters for optimization of multi-currency Expert Advisor

After the parameters of the currency pair EURUSD have been optimized, the same parameters should be optimized for AUDUSD. Below is the result for both symbols tested together. Results were selected by the maximum recovery factor. For the test, the lot value was set to 1 for both symbols.





Fig. 3 - test result for the two symbols together.





Conclusion

That's pretty much about it. With ready functions at hand, you can concentrate on developing the idea of making trade decisions. In this case changes will have to be implemented in the functions TradingBlock() and ManagePendingOrders(). For those who started learning MQL5 recently, we recommend to practice adding more symbols and change the trade algorithm scheme.