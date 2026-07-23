RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter

RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter

Institutional Liquidity Indicator for Nasdaq

RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is an advanced liquidity analysis tool developed for Nasdaq traders who want to identify institutional liquidity events with greater precision.

Instead of highlighting every breakout, the indicator filters market noise and identifies only liquidity sweeps confirmed by volume, trend, and multiple institutional confluence factors. Every detected event is evaluated through a proprietary scoring system, allowing traders to quickly assess the quality of each setup.

Main Features

• Detects liquidity sweeps in real time with volume confirmation.

• Identifies institutional liquidity around the most important market reference levels.

• Draws Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL), Previous Month High/Low (PMH/PML), Previous Close and Today’s Open.

• Automatically plots the Asian, London and New York trading sessions.

• Displays the New York Opening Range with extended projection throughout the trading day.

• Calculates a proprietary Confluence Score from 2 to 7 based on multiple institutional factors.

• Classifies every liquidity event as:
• Liquidity Grab
• Major Liquidity Grab
• Institutional Sweep
• False Break
• Engineered Liquidity

• Uses volume confirmation based on the average of the previous 20 candles.

• Incorporates trend confirmation using the 200 EMA together with the Daily VWAP.

• Measures ATR exhaustion to identify statistically extended market conditions.

• Highlights equilibrium zones (50% levels) for the Asian Session, Opening Range and Daily Range.

• Includes a professional dashboard displaying:
• Daily ATR
• Remaining Daily Range
• Total Sweeps Detected
• Confirmed Sweeps
• Largest Wick of the Day
• Distance to PDH and PDL

Confluence Score

The indicator assigns a score to every confirmed sweep.

Score 2–3
Normal liquidity event. Monitor for additional confirmation.

Score 4–5
Strong institutional confluence. Higher probability of meaningful price reaction.

Score 6–7
Maximum institutional confluence. Typically occurs when weekly or monthly liquidity levels align with volume expansion, ATR exhaustion, session overlap and trend confirmation.

Designed For

RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is suitable for:

• Intraday Traders

• Scalpers

• Day Traders

• Smart Money Traders

• Liquidity-Based Trading Strategies

Compatible with Nasdaq symbols such as US100, NAS100 and USTEC, depending on your broker.

Important Information

The indicator automatically adapts its calculations according to the symbol’s tick size (_Point).

The default minimum wick parameter has been optimized for stock indices. If you use a different market or broker specification, adjust this value according to your instrument.

Trading session times are based on your broker’s server time rather than your local time zone.

RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is an analytical tool designed to improve market context and decision-making. It does not generate automatic buy or sell signals and should not be considered a guarantee of future trading performance.
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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