RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter





Institutional Liquidity Indicator for Nasdaq





RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is an advanced liquidity analysis tool developed for Nasdaq traders who want to identify institutional liquidity events with greater precision.





Instead of highlighting every breakout, the indicator filters market noise and identifies only liquidity sweeps confirmed by volume, trend, and multiple institutional confluence factors. Every detected event is evaluated through a proprietary scoring system, allowing traders to quickly assess the quality of each setup.





Main Features





• Detects liquidity sweeps in real time with volume confirmation.





• Identifies institutional liquidity around the most important market reference levels.





• Draws Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), Previous Week High/Low (PWH/PWL), Previous Month High/Low (PMH/PML), Previous Close and Today’s Open.





• Automatically plots the Asian, London and New York trading sessions.





• Displays the New York Opening Range with extended projection throughout the trading day.





• Calculates a proprietary Confluence Score from 2 to 7 based on multiple institutional factors.





• Classifies every liquidity event as:

• Liquidity Grab

• Major Liquidity Grab

• Institutional Sweep

• False Break

• Engineered Liquidity





• Uses volume confirmation based on the average of the previous 20 candles.





• Incorporates trend confirmation using the 200 EMA together with the Daily VWAP.





• Measures ATR exhaustion to identify statistically extended market conditions.





• Highlights equilibrium zones (50% levels) for the Asian Session, Opening Range and Daily Range.





• Includes a professional dashboard displaying:

• Daily ATR

• Remaining Daily Range

• Total Sweeps Detected

• Confirmed Sweeps

• Largest Wick of the Day

• Distance to PDH and PDL





Confluence Score





The indicator assigns a score to every confirmed sweep.





Score 2–3

Normal liquidity event. Monitor for additional confirmation.





Score 4–5

Strong institutional confluence. Higher probability of meaningful price reaction.





Score 6–7

Maximum institutional confluence. Typically occurs when weekly or monthly liquidity levels align with volume expansion, ATR exhaustion, session overlap and trend confirmation.





Designed For





RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is suitable for:





• Intraday Traders





• Scalpers





• Day Traders





• Smart Money Traders





• Liquidity-Based Trading Strategies





Compatible with Nasdaq symbols such as US100, NAS100 and USTEC, depending on your broker.





Important Information





The indicator automatically adapts its calculations according to the symbol’s tick size (_Point).





The default minimum wick parameter has been optimized for stock indices. If you use a different market or broker specification, adjust this value according to your instrument.





Trading session times are based on your broker’s server time rather than your local time zone.





RBM Nasdaq Liquidity Hunter is an analytical tool designed to improve market context and decision-making. It does not generate automatic buy or sell signals and should not be considered a guarantee of future trading performance.